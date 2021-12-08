Cross country celebrates 2021 season

The Siloam Springs cross country program held its annual postseason awards banquet at Camp Siloam on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Awards given out were:
• Most improved -- Payton Lesso, Emma Humphries, Danilo Pozo, Cooper Bunker, Michael Shirley
• Steady Eddy & Steady Netties -- Deacon Maples, Nico Lloyd, Blake Kuykendall, Diego Palacio Castillo, Jasmine Perez, Gracie Floyd, Ava Jones
• Heart of a Panther Award -- Liam Scott, Bella Shultz, Claire Jagger, Gaige Thompson
• Servant Leader -- Billy Samoff
• Junior high most valuable -- Chance Cunningham, Tommy Seitz, Vanessa Frias
• Senior high most valuable -- Levi Fox, Jackie Weilnau
• Heart of a Panther -- Shayla Conley, Haylee Fox, Bennett Naustvik, Jordyn Baskin
• Junior high all-conference -- Morgan Jones, Vanessa Frias, Sterling Maples, Chance Cunningham, Jacob Seauve, Gaige Thompson, Sebastian Romero and Diego Palacio Castillo.
• Senior high all-conference -- Tommy Seitz, Nate Hawbaker, Jackie Weilnau, Levi Fox, Wilson Cunningham
• All-state -- Nate Hawbaker, Levi Fox
• Top runner trophy recognition -- Wilson Cunningham, Levi Fox, Nate Hawbaker and Jackie Weilnau
• Seniors -- Grace Arrington, Shayla Conley, Leslie Cea, Laurel Granderson, Jordyn Baskin, Sidney Pfeiffer, Javier Chavez, Jackie Weilnau, Ben Haak, Thad Goetz, Caleb Rodgers, Liam Scott, Nathan Thurstenson, Cade Gunter, Kadynce Hilburn-Frost and Jason Flores.
Photo submitted Senior boys cross country runners Nate Hawbaker (left) and Levi Fox earned Class 5A All-State recognition for their performances at the Class 5A state meet at Oaklawn Park on Nov. 5.
Photo submitted The Heart of a Panther awards were given to (from left) Liam Scott, Bella Shultz, Claire Jagger and Gaige Thompson.
Photo submitted The following junior high cross country runners earned 5A-West All-Conference honors: (from left) Morgan Jones, Vanessa Frias, Sterling Maples, Chance Cunningham, Jacob Seauve, Gaige Thompson, Sebastian Romero and Diego Palacio Castillo (not pictured).
Photo submitted The following Siloam Springs cross country runners earned most improved honors for the 2021 season: (from left) Payton Lesso, Emma Humphries, Danilo Pozo, Cooper Bunker and Michael Shirley.
Photo submitted The most valuable junior high runners were (from left) Chance Cunningham, Tommy Seitz and Vanessa Frias.
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs High School most valuable runners were Levi Fox (left) and Jackie Weilnau.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior cross country runners were each gifted a personalized wooden keepsake box. Pictured are (from left) Grace Arrington, Shayla Conley, Leslie Cea, Laurel Granderson, Jordyn Baskin, Sidney Pfeiffer, Javier Chavez, Jackie Weilnau, Ben Haak, Thad Goetz, Caleb Rodgers, Liam Scott and Nathan Thurstenson. Not pictured are Cade Gunter, Kadynce Hilburn-Frost and Jason Flores.
Photo submitted Billy Samoff earned the Servant Leader award.
Photo submitted The Steady Eddy and Steady Netties awards are given to runners who show consistent improvement throughout the season. Pictured are (from left) Deacon Maples, Nico Lloyd, Blake Kuykendall, Jasmine Perez, Gracie Floyd and Ava Jones. Not pictured is Diego Palacio Castillo.
Photo submitted Teammate of the Year awards went to (from left) Shayla Conley, Haylee Fox, Bennett Naustvik and Jordyn Baskin.
Photo submitted Traditionally, the Siloam Springs cross country program gives back trophies it wins to its top runners. Pictured (from left) are Wilson Cunningham, Levi Fox, Nate Hawbaker and Jackie Weilnau.