Fight back against holiday back pressure

As you're battling the holiday rush to deck the halls, cross off every gift on your list and prepare delicious dishes, this hectic season can become detrimental to your back health. Take a moment to consider how the holidays are weighing on your spine, nerves and muscles in your back, and keep reading for ways to enjoy the holidays while reducing the pressure on a major source of your body's strength.

Smart shopping

Before starting your next shopping trip, take a moment to stretch out your muscles. Wear comfortable clothes and footwear that provides support. Avoid carrying multiple shopping bags by taking a trip to the car to drop off your newly purchased items. The trip will save your back some trouble while also adding more calorie-burning walking to your day.

In between trips to the car, balance the weight of purchases equally between arms, or use a shopping cart to help tote them. Always ask a sales associate for help when reaching for an item on a higher shelf, and bend from the knees when checking out a low shelf.

Proper party posture

As you prepare your favorite holiday dish or engage in another activity that requires prolonged standing, stand with one knee bent with a foot propped on a stool. Switch legs as you cook to alternate stress from taking a toll on one side of the body.

If you're traveling to a family member's house, place a rolled towel or pillow under your lower back while sitting in a car or plane. Remember, when lifting heavy packages or bags, use your leg muscles rather than back muscles and take a break if you need one.

Dedicated to health while decorating

Decorating your home can be a fun holiday activity, but thinking of safety first can save your back and other parts of your body from injury. When hanging holiday lights or other decorations, be sure to secure the ladder and ask for help when needed.

If your driveway or sidewalk is covered with fallen leaves or snow, wear shoes that have traction to reduce the risk of falling. Think of these chores as athletic activities and always remember to stretch out before working.

Purse patrol

Your handbag is a vital piece of your wardrobe but it can be bad for your back health, especially if it's loaded with everything from your makeup to your laptop. Oversized and overstuffed bags can interfere with your posture, resulting in back, neck, shoulder and hip pain.

The American Chiropractic Association recommends that women carry around no more than 10 percent of their body weight. To keep the weight guidelines in check, remember to only carry essential items in your purse, such as your wallet and checkbook, one lip balm, your glasses and your keys.

