Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 8, 2021

Kelly Walker

Kelly Walker, 52, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 4, 2021, at Springdale Health and Rehab.

She was born Feb. 4, 1969, in Edmond, Okla., to Thomas Squire and Wanda Faye Sarten. She enjoyed gardening, ancestry, drawing and music.

She is preceded in death by her father; and one brother, Shane Squire.

She is survived by her husband, Mark, of the home; her mother, of Kansas, Okla.; her son, Adam, of the home; her daughter, Payton, of the home; one brother, Aaron Squire, of Kansas, Okla.; two sisters, Amanda Matthews, of Jay, Okla., and Tamarah Chancellor, of Kansas, Okla.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Mountain View Church, in Kansas, Okla. Funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 2 p.m.

Burial will be at Kansas Cemetery, in Kansas, Okla.

