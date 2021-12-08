Sign in
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:55 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The kids of Sager Classical Academy watch the crowd as their float passes by during the Christmas Parade on Saturday night. Sager Classical Academy works with local families to love the Lord, according to their website.

Cheerleaders from John Brown University shake their pom poms during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday as the crowd watched. Amber Oden, a parent of one of the cheerleaders, called the parade amazing.

The Siloam Springs High School marching band was one of the highlights of the annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Heritage League.

It wouldn't be the Christmas Parade without an appearance from Santa. The big guy appeared at the end of the annual Heritage League Christmas Parade to a cheerful crowd on Saturday night.

  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cheerleaders from John Brown University shook their pom poms during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday as the crowd watched. Amber Oden, a parent of one of the cheerleaders called the parade amazing.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Another tradition of the Heritage League's Christmas Parade is the inclusion of the Siloam Springs Band. Band members begin their march during the parade on Saturday.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader It wouldn't be the Christmas Parade without an appearance from Santa. The big guy appeared at the end of the annual Heritage League Christmas Parade. to a cheerful crowd on Saturday night.
  

