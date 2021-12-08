It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

The kids of Sager Classical Academy watch the crowd as their float passes by during the Christmas Parade on Saturday night.

Cheerleaders from John Brown University shake their pom poms during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday as the crowd watched. Amber Oden, a parent of one of the cheerleaders, called the parade amazing.

The Siloam Springs High School marching band was one of the highlights of the annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Heritage League.

It wouldn't be the Christmas Parade without an appearance from Santa. The big guy appeared at the end of the annual Heritage League Christmas Parade to a cheerful crowd on Saturday night.

