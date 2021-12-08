It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
The kids of Sager Classical Academy watch the crowd as their float passes by during the Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Cheerleaders from John Brown University shake their pom poms during the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday as the crowd watched. Amber Oden, a parent of one of the cheerleaders, called the parade amazing.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
The Siloam Springs High School marching band was one of the highlights of the annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Heritage League.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
It wouldn't be the Christmas Parade without an appearance from Santa. The big guy appeared at the end of the annual Heritage League Christmas Parade to a cheerful crowd on Saturday night.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
