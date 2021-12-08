JBU teams suffer one-point losses at UNT-Dallas

The John Brown basketball teams each suffered a one-point loss on Saturday at North Texas-Dallas in Sooner Athletic Conference action inside Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Gymnasium.

Men

The JBU men were defeated 65-64 by the Trailblazers.

The Golden Eagles (7-4, 2-2) led by as many as 12 points in the first half and carried a 33-28 advantage into halftime.

UNT-Dallas (4-6, 1-4) rallied in the second half and even took a 10-point lead.

JBU would come back and take a 64-63 lead on a 3-pointer by Payton Guiot with 1 minute, 31 seconds left, but the Golden Eagles would not score again the rest of the way.

The Trailblazers took a 65-64 lead on a layup by Curtis Coleman with 13 seconds left for what would be the game-winning points.

D.J. Ellis led JBU with 14 points, while Deniser Carnes had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Guiot 11 points.

Steven Kimberling led UNT-Dallas with 14 points, while Vernon Johnson had 13 and Christian Plummer 10.

Women

The JBU women were defeated 64-63 on Saturday at UNT-Dallas.

JBU led 16-15 after the first quarter but fell behind 33-30 at halftime.

UNT-Dallas took a 49-47 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Down 10 points in the fourth quarter, JBU was able to tie the game at 63-63 after two free throws from Tarrah Stephens with 22 seconds left. But the Golden Eagles fouled Mykayla DUmas with three seconds left and Dumas hit one free throw for what would be the game-winning point.

Natalie Smith led JBU (5-6, 2-2) with 18 points, including five 3-pointers, while Stephens had 17.

Dumas led UNT-Dallas (7-3, 2-3) with 18 points, while Shandrea Yeldell had 14 and Caitlyn Cron 11.

Up next

Both JBU teams are scheduled to return to Sooner Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Oklahoma City.