Letter to the Editor

Rebelling against God

Romans 131-2 states explicitly, "Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves."

Yes, the Bible also states that God often allows people to choose their own leaders or kings. However, it is almost always to their own detriment.

In 1933, Germany was the most Christianized nation in Europe when Hitler began teaching those Christians to hate Jews because they were "the murderers of Christ." His stated philosophy, "Tell a big lie, tell it continuously and people will believe it." In due time many in the civilian population and all in the Nazi military participated in the murder of six million Jews.

A few Christians did not go along; putting their own lives at risk, they hid Jews from the Gestapo.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Christian and Nazi dissident who spoke out against Hitler's regime. He was ultimately imprisoned and executed. Bonhoeffer and the few Christians who lost their lives "doing for others as they want others to do for them" were true Christians, not cowardly like the majority who "went along to get along."

Germany lost the war started by Hitler, their nation was divided for years and the infamous Nazi German "Holocaust" will never be forgotten.

Those "Christians" who tried to violently overthrow the American government on Jan. 6 and still promise to do so are rebelling against God. Those "good Christians" who disagree but sit silently and "go along to get along" are not true Christians.

Revelation 21:8 speaks of the cowardly and the faithless as the first in a list of sinners to be condemned to the lake of fire on Judgment Day.

According to Jesus in John 3:18, unbelievers are "already condemned" (to the lake of fire). Therefore, Revelation 21:8 is the condemnation of "the cowardly, the faithless" self-proclaimed "believers."

Do you believe the "Big lie" of Donald Trump, who calls God a liar and whom God calls a liar, and agree with all the MAGA "Christian" Trump supporters who are rebels against God? Are you a "good Christian" who knows Trump is a liar but are too afraid to speak against these violent "Christians?"

Good luck on Judgment Day!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs