Lighting the season, offering something back

Honoring law enforcement officers, Sam McClish, project estimator for DB Fence and Land, placed blue and white lights on the 12-feet tall Frasier fir at the Pea Ridge Police Department Wednesday, Dec. 1.

"I only met Officer Apple once at the White Oak station with my girls," McClish said, referring to former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty June 26. "They (his daughters) thought he was so cool and he gave them police badge stickers."

"Just from that interaction with him when I talked to Jill (Babb), it was a no brainer to offer something back," McClish said.

McClish installed the Christmas lights at Wonderland Christmas Tree farm and was the perfect choice to light the tree placed in honor of Officer Apple, thought Martin and Jill Babb, owners of the tree farm.

"He did such a good job on the tree farm, we knew he'd do great on this," Jill said.

McClish works for DB Fence and Land owners Brad and Kelli Wilborne. He said the company does "everything from fence work, landcape, dirt work -- anything outside, we do it." He had worked for another company for the past seven years placing Christmas lights and when he began working for the Wilbornes (friends of his), they asked if he'd be interested in taking on the lights, too.

"We're starting year one and we're booked through February," McClish said. "It's taken off like crazy. We weren't expecting this."

He ordered about $15,000 in product and is already ordering more. He places lights on both residential and commercial buildings all over northwest Arkansas and in Pineville, Mo.

"We've placed lights in Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Gentry, Bella Vista, Rogers, Bentonville," McClish said. "The lights are my full responsibility. With bidding and installs, I'm still doing a few bids a week."

He said he will continue to fill orders as long as he can "get product" because it's getting harder to get it. "We'll place lights as long as people continue to want them."

McClish, his wife, Emily, and daughters, Hadlee, 8, and BrooksLeigh, 5, live in Bella Vista.

DB Fence and Land has a Gentry address.

The company can be found on social media -- Facebook and Instagram, he said, and has a website.