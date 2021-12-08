Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Loving on Santa

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids love Santa and Caleb Sanders (right) shows Santa how much by giving him a big hug.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kids love Santa and Caleb Sanders (right) shows Santa how much by giving him a big hug. For more pictured from the Breakfast with Santa event held Saturday, see Page 4B.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kids love Santa and Caleb Sanders (right) shows Santa how much by giving him a big hug. For more pictured from the Breakfast with Santa event held Saturday, see Page 4B.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kids love Santa and Caleb Sanders (right) shows Santa how much by giving him a big hug. For more pictured from the Breakfast with Santa event held Saturday, see Page 4B.

Print Headline: Loving on Santa

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT