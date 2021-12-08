Ninth-grade basketball teams lose at Van Buren

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls lost their fifth straight game Monday with a 46-17 loss at Van Buren.

The freshman girls dropped to 1-5 overall with the loss.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with four points, while Ruth Hanseon and Haylee Fox and Reese Sutulovich each had three, Bianey Quinonez two, Abby Herndon and Aveary Speed each with one.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 43-26 at Van Buren on Monday night.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Panthers, who fell to 1-5 overall.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 38-36 win at Bentonville Washington on Monday night.

Natalie Perez's layup at the buzzer off a Cenzie Johnson pass was the game-winner for the Lady Panthers.

Washington led 10-8 after the first quarter and 26-16 at halftime.

Siloam Springs cut into the Lady Wildcats' lead and pulled within 29-26 after the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Wildcats 12-7 in the fourth to rally for the win.

Perez led the Lady Panthers (2-1) with 11 points, while Johnson and Reagan Bishop each had 10, Kenlee Moore three and Norah Perkins and Jadyn O'Brien each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys suffered their first loss of the season Monday 39-31 at home against Bentonville Washington.

Washington led 10-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs took a 14-10 lead at halftime after outscoring Washington 8-0 in the second quarter.

The Panthers (3-1) led 24-22 after the third quarter. Washington outscored Siloam Springs 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with eight points, while Crew Webb had five, Eli Mann and Stewart Schwaninger each with four, AJ moore three, Bennett Naustvik, Samuel Avery and Tristan Anglin each with two and Jayden Hooten one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls improved to 4-0 with a 42-33 win at Bentonville Washington on Monday.

The Lady Panthers led 12-8 after the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime before taking a 29-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Julleann Dunn had nine, Erika Ellis eight, Madi Workman four and Madison Fesler two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys dropped a 45-34 loss at home Monday against Bentonville Washington.

It was the first loss of the season for the Panthers (3-1).

Up next

The ninth-grade teams play at Prairie Grove on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Rogers Elmwood on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys travel to Elmwood.