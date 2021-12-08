Pioneer Citizen nomination date announced

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Friday it is accepting nominations for the Pioneer Citizen awards until Dec. 31.

Since 1984, the chamber has presented the Pioneer Citizen awards to select individuals who have been Siloam Springs residents for at least 10 years, are at least 65-years-old and have been involved, past or present, in various activities or committees of the city or chamber.

The nominee's activities are to have either enhanced the economic or cultural development of Siloam Springs; or promoted Siloam Springs on a state, national or international level.

Past recipients of the Pioneer Citizen Award include:

• 2008 -- Myron "Pete" Peters and Doris Elrod Ramsey

• 2009 -- Delbert "Pete" Allen and Janice Mounger

• 2010 -- Walter Gray and Donetta Samuels

• 2011 -- Chandler "Bub" Gunter and Art Morris

• 2012 -- Lloyd Fagan and Bep Morrison

• 2013 -- Bob Wasson and Mary Benjamin

• 2014 -- Louie Thomas, James Fuller (posthumously) and Linda Brown

• 2015 -- Mike Moss and Mark Simmons

• 2016 -- Sid Townsend and Suellen Coleman Chase

• 2017 -- Jerry Cavness and Judy Omo

• 2018 -- Hank Harrison and Shirley Dilbeck

• 2019 -- Bob Coleman and Raquel Beck

• 2020 -- Dick Bolen and Larry (posthumously) & Diane Winder

• 2021 -- Craig Taylor and John & Kathy Turner

Anyone wishing to submit a nomination or need more information may contact Lindsey Taylor at 479-524-6466 or email at [email protected]