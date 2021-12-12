Arrests and citations

Nov. 29

• Dow Ray Jennings Jr, 22, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Brian Lane Fenex, 32, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Cheyenne Nicole Thompson, 26, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- nonfinanicial identity fraud; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alisha Lee Scott, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Tony Eugene Barnes, 55, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 30

• William Northington Mcqueen IV, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Weston Blaine Compton, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robby Dean R. McNeely, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brian David Davis, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• JoAnn Merworth, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Brittany Jomichelle Melton, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brittany Nicole Hittson, 34, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Colin Rea Carter, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

Dec. 1

• Jose Rodrigo Vargas-Fuentes, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no drivers licence; seat belt use required.

• Joanna Jasmine Magana, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; seat belt use required.

Dec. 2

• Timothy Donald Jackson, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael Ellis Franklin, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Leroy David Ansaldo, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Zechariah Dewayne Doyle, 19, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Sierra Brooke Perez, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 3

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with theft of property x2; breaking or entering.

• Randall Leon Williams, 47, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Dec. 4

• David Dwayne Schwarz, 31, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Dec. 5

• Joshua David Partee, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property; criminal use of prohibited weapon; criminal contempt.