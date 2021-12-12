Arrests and citations

Nov. 29
• Dow Ray Jennings Jr, 22, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Brian Lane Fenex, 32, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Cheyenne Nicole Thompson, 26, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- nonfinanicial identity fraud; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alisha Lee Scott, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Tony Eugene Barnes, 55, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 30
• William Northington Mcqueen IV, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Weston Blaine Compton, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robby Dean R. McNeely, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brian David Davis, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• JoAnn Merworth, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Brittany Jomichelle Melton, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brittany Nicole Hittson, 34, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Colin Rea Carter, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
Dec. 1
• Jose Rodrigo Vargas-Fuentes, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no drivers licence; seat belt use required.
• Joanna Jasmine Magana, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; seat belt use required.
Dec. 2
• Timothy Donald Jackson, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Ellis Franklin, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Leroy David Ansaldo, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Zechariah Dewayne Doyle, 19, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Sierra Brooke Perez, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Dec. 3
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with theft of property x2; breaking or entering.
• Randall Leon Williams, 47, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Dec. 4
• David Dwayne Schwarz, 31, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Dec. 5
• Joshua David Partee, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft of property; criminal use of prohibited weapon; criminal contempt.