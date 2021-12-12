City Board ends automatic rate increases through 2026

City directors voted during Tuesday's city board meeting to end the annual automatic rate increases.

Director David Allen made a motion to amend a motion made by Director Brad Burns to amend Ordinance 21-23 to have no utility rate increase for 2022 and then to proceed with the proposed annual rate increases for 2023-2026 using the 1.5 percent Consumer Price Index (CPI) used in the rate study provided by 1898 & Company earlier in the year.

Allen's amended motion calls for no automatic rate increases for 2022 through 2026 and for the board to review the utility rates annually using the rate study as a start, according to Allen. He also called for a utility board to be formed to study the rates annually.

The amended motion passed with a vote of 6-0 with Director Reid Carroll being absent.

Ordinance 21-23 originally called for a reduction of the annual utility rate increases for electric, water and wastewater, but did call for an increase in solid waste. Several citizens spoke out against the ordinance during the meeting.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson presented the board a history of rate increases for the last 20 years and with several different options they could proceed with regarding the ordinance (see break out box).

A few directors said they liked the idea of a utility board, to which Patterson said was a board goal for 2021-2022 and said staff could move up that goal. Several citizens addressed the board over the ordinance.

Daniel Olenick spoke about how he is on disability and his wife doesn't make a lot of money at her job. He also said he has high medical bills and that an increase in utility rates would hurt his family.

"It doesn't make sense to me," Olenick said. "I don't see why we've been doing this for 13 years."

Jennifer Thorne, a nurse who works with the elderly echoed Olenick's statements. She also said a lot seniors are on a fixed income and are not going to be able to afford the increase.

"We don't make a whole lot of money either," Thorne said. "We don't have a big retirement to fall back on."

Larry Kenemore, who spoke at all three readings of this ordinance, addressed the board as a whole saying its members are in their seats by the people and for the people of Siloam Springs. Kenemore then called out different board members over the issue.

City directors also were vocal about the ordinance. Director Mindy Hunt read a prepared statement reminding the audience she doesn't make final decisions until the third reading. She has heard from several citizens who asked questions and voiced concerns over the issue.

Questions asked to Hunt were why the city couldn't evaluate the rates annual to determine if they need to be increased; why increases have been automatic; why is the increase based on CPI and why are Siloam Springs' utility rates higher than elsewhere?

Hunt said she researched this and came up with her answers based on her understanding. Hunt believes annual increases would require outsourcing and paying a fee to someone who could do a formal rate study, she said.

As for why the city chose to have automatic increases, it was done so the automatic increases would be small versus large increases which occurred every so often, Hunt said.

Hunt did not have an answer for the third question but believes the board members at the time the increases were passed were just as concerned for the citizens as the current board is.

Lastly, Hunt doesn't know why the rates are higher than every city of Siloam Springs' size but does know how the city compares to 10 other cities the size of Siloam Springs as well as the four corridor cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.

"As a board, we can either deny the recommendations, accept them as is or amend what they're recommending based on information we have," Hunt said.

Director Marla Sappington and Director Carol Smiley said they were still uncertain how the CPI worked. Sappington said she routinely helps people with their utility bills and understands their struggles.

Smiley said she is in favor of a utility board and that rate increases should be paused for 2022 and the city should use the 1.5 percent CPI for 2023-2027.

Burns made it clear that he only represents Ward 2 and that only people that live in Ward 2 voted for him. Regarding utility rate increases Burns said the members of the board desire to be fair and equitable.

"The intent of the board, at least on my end, is that desire to lower utility rates and that has been done except for solid waste and so as we went through our options here and they're all great options," Burns said.

Allen began by reading an email he received from a concerned citizen whom he did not name. The citizen said in the email they felt insulted by the comment of citizens needing to live within their means.

"It is not any board member's place or your right to judge or assume people profligate their earnings," the email states. "People that are barely able to live within their means are about to have a bit more of a struggle if you vote to increase the rates."

The email also states if then directors turn a blind eye to what citizens want and have actively expressed opinions about then they have no business being in the position the directors are in.

After reading the email, Allen called the ordinance the most unconscionable decision he has seen in 40 years of dealing with the city.

"It is disappointing to say the least that these options of other alternative choices were sent to us in the 11th hour today, not after concerns were brought up by a minority of the board members in the previous two meetings," Allen said.

Allen also called out Burns on his desire to lower rates saying instead that the decreased increase is still an increase. Allen then called out the city for spending the funds from the 2009 hospital sale and how the city is planning on spending $10 million on East Main.

Burns called a point of order to which Allen shouted that he was talking and had the floor. When Mayor Judy Nation told Allen he needed to stop speaking, Allen said Burns goes off on many subjects that were off topic and does it every meeting.

Following this Burns made the initial motion to pause automatic utility increases in 2022 and continue them starting in 2023. Allen made an amended motion to suspend rate increases until 2026 and to study the rates annually as well as pushing for the utility board.

After some more debate and questions, the motion passed unanimously.

City directors also discussed and voted on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Approving workshop minutes for the Nov. 16 workshop.

• Approving regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 16 city board meeting.

• Approving appointments of Katie Rennard and Kevin Williams to the planning commission.

• Approving appointments of Manny Anchondo, Michael Henry and Holly Wiles to the Parks Advisory Board.

• Approving an agreement between chief elected officials concerning a workforce services development district.

• Approving contract for the reservoir pump house upgrade in the amount of $127,626 from JCI Industries Inc.

• Approving Resolution 62-21 concerning a significant development permit for 3000 Cheri Whitlock Drive for Siloam Springs Church of Christ.

• Approving Resolution 64-21 regarding a grant acceptance from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP grant for $376,000) to construct a new side path along North Mount Olive Street.

• Approving a contract for healthcare re-insurance from International Assurance of Tennessee.

Resolutions

• Approving Resolution 63-21 concerning a significant development permit for the block of 300 North Simon Sager Avenue for the Tillman Communications Tower.

• Approving Resolution 65-21 regarding a significant development permit for 190 AR Highway 59 for a proposed Jiffy Trip.

• Tabling Resolution 66-21 concerning the adoption of the 2022 budget until the Dec. 21 city board meeting.

• Approving Resolution 67-21 regarding the adoption of the 2022 compensation plan subject to the adoption of the 2022 budget.

• Approving Resolution 68-21 concerning amending Section 405 Holidays of the employee handbook.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-24 regarding the ward reapportionment plan on its second and third reading then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 21-25 concerning waiving competitive bidding and utilizing Blue Cross and Blue Shield to contract to provide city health insurance network and administration serviced coverage on its first and only reading.

Staff reports

• Purchasing regulations review continued.

• Arkansas 911 Board/Public Safety Answering Point Consolidation.

• October financials.

• Administrator's report.