Lady Panthers suffer first loss

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, 56-43, to Holland Hall in the winner's bracket semifinals of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

The Lady Panthers (6-1) led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Holland Hall regrouped in the second quarter to take a 25-21 lead at halftime.

Holland Hall led 46-35 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers cut the lead to 50-43 in the fourth, but Holland Hall pulled away, scoring the final six points.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Brooke Smith had 10, Brooke Ross and Reina Tiefel each with six, Emily Keehn five and Anna Wleklinski three.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Victory Christian in the third place game on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs 62, Inola 52

The Lady Panthers opened the Jerry Oquin Invitational with a 10-point victory over tournament host Inola on Tuesday.

Siloam Springs led 13-8 after the first period and took a 30-19 lead at halftime. The Lady Panthers maintained a 43-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs in scoring with 16 points, while Brooke Ross had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Mimo Jacklik had 11 points, 11 assists, five rebound and three steals, while Reina Tiefel had eight points, Emily Keehn and Faith Ellis each with four and Cailee Johnson and Anna Wleklinski each with two.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Fayetteville on Tuesday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game. They'll then host Fort Smith Northside on Thursday.