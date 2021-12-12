Mendez, Winingham, Logan honored

For the first time in program history, the John Brown University women's soccer team boasts a second-team All-America selection as junior Aubrey Mendez was chosen to the second team, while sophomore Ryan Winingham returned to the third team for a consecutive season, the NAIA national office announced Wednesday.

Graduate student Caitlyn Logan was also selected to the honorable mention list, capping off a record book-breaking career goal for the Golden Eagles, who finished 18-2-0 in the 2021 campaign.

"I am proud of Aubrey, Ryan, Caitlyn and the entire team for what was accomplished over the course of our season," head coach Kathleen Paulsen said. "Each of them were integral to our success, and their achievements are also a reflection of the achievement of the whole team. It's exciting that other coaches throughout the nation also recognize what they have accomplished.

"Aubrey logged the most minutes of any field player for us this season and has been a rock in the backline. She, along with the backline, has played against some of the nation's best forwards and was able to shut down many dynamic offenses that we played throughout the year. Ryan continues to be a critical component in how we play through her distribution, ability on the ball, capacity to dominate in the air and delivering clutch moments in big games. I think she'll continue to just get better as she progresses through her career."

Last season, Mendez and Winingham joined forced to become the first duo ever to earn All-America honors in the same season for the Golden Eagles, both landing on the third team. After another successful season, the tandem also already own a first-team selection to last year's United Soccer Coaches' All-America list.

Mendez returns to the All-America list after also earning All-Sooner Athletic first-team honors this season after starting all 20 contests this year. Logging over 1,600 minutes, the Chino, Calif., product was the linchpin to the John Brown backline that produced 14 clean sheets and conceded just .40 goals against per match. She buried a late penalty kick in JBU's 1-0 victory over Bethel (Tenn.) and recorded six shots overall this season.

Winingham, meanwhile, started 16 of the 19 matches she appeared in and played nearly 1,200 minutes in the midfield. There, the Highlands Ranch, Colo., native scored five goals and dished out six assists to finish the season with 16 points while sending 47 shots towards opposing keepers. Possessing a knack for scoring big goals in big games, the two-time All-SAC first-teamer again delivered in the clutch when she headed in the Sooner Athletic tournament clinching goal in extra time in JBU's 2-1 victory over Science & Arts (Okla.) to retain possession of the tournament crown.

"Caitlyn has been consistent, not only throughout this season but over the course of her whole career," added Paulsen. "To be the league's Goalkeeper of the Year four times and earn multiple All-American awards is a testament to her Golden Eagle career. She's been invaluable to our success in her time at JBU."

The four-time SAC Goalkeeper of the Year rewrote the program record books during her time in Siloam Springs, punctuated by her second-straight All-America honorable mention nod. A third-team selection as a junior, the Charlotte, N.C. native finished her final season with an 18-2-0 record and a 0.44 goals-against average, which finished sixth-best in the nation. Logan boasted nine clean sheets while sharing four others, and a .843 save percentage – stopping 43 of 51 shots opponents sent on frame.

Logan finishes her career as the record-holder of numerous major categories including matches started (86), matches played (90), shutouts (44), goals-against average (0.60) and victories (65).