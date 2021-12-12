New business on Hwy 59

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Brennen Myers (second from left), poses with sons Mikey Hassett, Cash Myers, Jackson Myers, wife Jacqueline Myers and daughter Ruby Myers at the family's new business Myers General Store. The store opened on Nov. 30 and is located on Arkansas Highway 59 near Gypsy Canoe Park. Myers sells food, bait and soon beer. Brennen Myers said he would like to expand the store and sell hardware and feed, as well as possibly opening an Air BnB by the RV park.

