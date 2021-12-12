Ninth-grade teams end streak, win at Prairie Grove

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday with a 24-23 victory at Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove led 6-3 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to take a 12-9 lead at halftime.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Tigers 12-4 in the third period to take a 24-13 lead going into the fourth.

Siloam Springs was unable to score in the fourth but held off a Lady Tigers rally for the win.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Bianey Quinonez, Kaidence Prendergast and Emily Sears each scored four and Ruth Hansen three.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys also stopped their five-game slide with a 29-17 victory at Prairie Grove on Thursday.

The Panthers led 9-5 after the first quarter and 18-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs (2-5) increased its lead to 24-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Noah Shipp led the Panthers with eight points, while Jackson Still had six, Landon Fain five, Josiah Thompson and Wyatt Pennington each with four and Kimber Haggard two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated 29-28 against Rogers Elmwood at Panther Arena on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (2-2) led 9-7 after the first quarter, but Elmwood rallied to take a 21-14 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs trailed 23-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Norah Perkins led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Kenlee Moore had six, Cenzi Johnson four, Natalie Perez, Reagan Bishop and Keelyn Seagraves each with two and Jadyn O'Brien one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 48-35 at Rogers Elmwood on Thursday night.

Elmwood took an early 10-0 lead and led 15-6 after the first quarter before pulling ahead 24-15 at halftime. Elmwood extended its lead to 38-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Tristan Anglin led the Panthers (3-2) with 10 points, while Samuel Avery had six, Evan Allen four, Jayden Hooten, Max Carter and AJ Moore each with three and Stewart Schwaninger, Mason Edwards and Jack O'Brien each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up their fifth straight win to start the season with a 39-29 victory over Rogers Elmwood at Panther Arena.

The Lady panthers (5-0) led 13-4 after the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 33-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Julleann Dunn had 10, Erika Ellis eight and Lilli Cox, Chelsey Anderson and Vivian Della Rosa each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated at Rogers Elmwood on Thursday night.

The Panthers (3-2) trailed 9-6 after the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime. Elmwood took a 30-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with 11 points, while Gavin Kooistra scored six, Kaden Dunn five and Brady Addington two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Gravette on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Fayetteville Ramay. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Ramay.