Obituaries

Jane Evalyn Nelson

Jane Evalyn Nelson, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Harrison, Ark., to Argie Carson Fultz and Marie Rose Lajoie Fultz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde Clifton Nelson, Jr.

She was retired from McKee Foods and was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Perry Goolsby of Alpena, Ark., James Goolsby of Huntsville, Ark., Jerry Goolsby and spouse Christina of Fort Smith, Ark., Kevin Greenlee of Alpena, and Michelle Greathouse of Siloam Springs, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 13, at Gum Springs Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, with Rev. Lynn Loyd officiating. Burial is at 2 p.m. Monday, December 13, at Dog Branch Cemetery near Alpena by Nelson Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 12, at Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

Robert Harold Weaver

Robert Harold Weaver, better known as Dr. Bob, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the age of 86. He had been residing with his wife Molly at The Grand Village at Clear Creek in Fayetteville, Ark.

Dr. Bob enjoyed over 50 years serving the Gentry community as a family physician and an active church member. He also loved his country and served two years active duty at Granite City Army Depot, Granite City, Ill.

He is survived by his wife, Molly of Fayetteville, Ark., son Robert Weaver of Denton, Tex., daughter Sheri Decker and husband Mark of Siloam Springs, Ark., son Russell Weaver and wife Angela of Burleson, Tex., daughter Sandra Tonack of Highland Park, Tex.; grandchildren Andrew Decker and wife Allison of Benton, Ark., Chris Decker and wife Courtney of Fayetteville, Ark., Winston Tonack and wife Karissa of Siloam Springs, Ark., Alexander Weaver and wife Adriana of Denton, Tex, Warren Tonack and spouse Carson Bridges of Highland Park, Tex., Rachel Naldi and husband Olivio of Northlake, Tex., Coleman Weaver of Burleson, Tex., Taylor Weaver of Burleson, Tex.; great grandchildren Raileigh, Emerson and Jack Decker of Benton, Ark., Molly and Emma Tonack of Siloam Springs, Ark., Leighton Decker of Fayetteville, Ark., and soon to arrive Max Naldi of Northlake, Tex.; his brother Donald Weaver and wife Valerie of Walla Walla, Wash. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Genevieve and Horace Weaver.

A Celebration of Life service will be at the Gentry Seventh-day Adventist Church, Gentry, Ark. (21090 Dawn Hill East Rd), on Sunday, December 12, 2021, 2:00pm. His final resting place will be the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville Arkansas.

If you would like to show appreciation for Dr. Bob, the family asks that you donate to the Loma Linda University School of Medicine. The information is found at https://my.llusmaa.org/g/dr-weaver.

Dr. Bob played hard, loved generously, served well and prayed without ceasing. He will be missed!

