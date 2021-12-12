Oklahoma School board candidates announced

Delaware County Election Board released a list of candidates who filed for the 2022 offices.

The Board of Education Primary Election is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022, and the Board of Education General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, according to a press release from the Delaware County Election Board. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the general election. If more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held, the release states.

There will also be a Special Primary Election scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022 and a Special General Election which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the release states.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the primary election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the general election, the release states.

David Ramsey will run for Office Number 2 for the Colcord School District, Eldon F. Brashear is running for Office Number 2 for the Kansas School District, the release states. No one has filed for Office 1 for Moseley School District, the release states.

Laura Poteet is running for the unexpired term of Town Clerk/Treasurer for West Siloam Springs and presently no one has filed to run for the unexpired term of Trustee Ward 4, the release states. Both terms expire in 2025, the release states.

Sandra Parsons was appointed to the Ward 4 Trustee position in April of 2021 with the stipulation she run for the position again in 2022. Parsons said she chose not to run for the position and said she would stay in the position until the election.

Other school districts that have candidates running where Delaware County is the parent county are

• Cleora School District Office No. 1 Rick Winfrey.

• Grove School District Office No. 1 unexpired term Darrin Hill; Office No. 2 Sheila Stogsdill.

• Jay School District Office No. 2 Jason C. Tanner, Tim James and Joey Blevins.

• Kenwood School District Office No. 1 Anthony Puddin Davis.

• Leach School District Office No. 1 Corrie Drake.

• Oaks Mission School District Office No. 1 unexpired term Deanna Carnell; Office No. 2 Tonia Trejo.

School districts that have candidates running where Delaware County is the affected county are

• Afton School District Office No. 2 Teresa McCoin.

• Indian Capital Tech Center Zone No. 2 Tom Stiles.

• Ketchum School District Office No. 2 Tiffany McKibben; Office. No. 4 Justin Dean Sumner.

• Northeast Technology Center Zone No. 2 Sherman Weaver.

• Turkey Ford School District Office No. 1 Clarence Jones.

• Westville School District Office No. 2 Clay Slaton.

Four candidates have filed to fill the unexpired term of County Commissioner District No. 3. They are

• Roger Gatewood (R).

• Blake Bugs Stanley Jr. (R).

• Charlie Smith (D).

• David Beck (R).

For more information contact the Delaware County Election Board at 918-253-8762 or [email protected] The election board is located at 225 S. 5th St, Jay, OK, 74346.