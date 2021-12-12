Panthers defeat Coweta, reach finals

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational on Thursday night with a 56-48 victory over Coweta (Okla.) in Inola, Okla.

The championship game against Victory Christian (Okla.) was Saturday night. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs won the Jerry Oquin Invitational championship in 2019, the last time the Panthers attended the tournament. Siloam Springs did not attend the tournament in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Panthers led 16-9 after the first period, but trailed 25-23 at halftime.

Siloam Springs rallied to take a 35-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Nate Vachon scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers. Dalton Newman added 10 points, while Nathan Hawbaker and Brendan Lashley each had three.

Siloam Springs 57, Fort Gibson 39

The Panthers outscored Fort Gibson 30-12 in the second half to run away with the opening round of the Jerry Oquin Invitational.

The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter and 27-27 at halftime.

The Panthers scored 17 points in the third and held Fort Gibson to just nine to take a 44-36 lead going into the quarter.

Siloam Springs outscored Fort Gibson 13-3 in the fourth quarter.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 16 points, while Nate Vachon and Dalton Newman each had 14. Carter Winesburg scored six, Jedi Hunter four and Brendan Lashley three.

Up next

The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday at home against Farmington, which is led by former SSHS coach Johnny Taylor. Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Rogers on Friday.