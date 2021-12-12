Stars pull away for victory against JBU women

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Tarrah Stephens scored a game-high 20 points and the Golden Eagle defense forced 16 turnovers, but the John Brown University women's basketball team was unable to stop a fourth-quarter rally as Oklahoma City pulled away with a 76-62 decision on Wednesday night inside Abe Lemons Arena.

Senior Maddie Altman's triple to open the second-half scoring gave the visiting Golden Eagles (5-7, 2-3 Sooner Athletic) a 38-36 lead, and JBU kept the contest to within three possessions for the remainder of the third quarter until the offense fell into a drought in the fourth, allowing Oklahoma City (9-1, 4-1) to pull away with the win.

John Brown fell into a 2-of-9 slump from the floor as the hosts started the final period on a 15-4 run over a 4 minute, 52 second span to pull ahead, 72-54. Back-to-back Stephens layups pulled JBU within seven, 61-54, but with just one field goal over the next 5:02 left little time for the Golden Eagles to claw back into contention.

The John Brown defense forced 13 first-half turnovers by the Stars, but City cleaned up its act, only committing three in the second half. The hosts also dominated the glass, 53-32, and turned 16 offensive caroms into 15 second-chance points.

Stephens shot 9-of-16 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds, while sophomore Natalie Smith shot 4-of-8 behind the arc to contribute 14 points off the bench. Freshman Emily Sanders posted a final line of nine points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists in the loss.

Oklahoma City featured three Stars in double-figure scoring, paced by Erika Ankney's 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Paige Pendley added 14 points and 11 boards, while Abby Selzer also added a double-double by totaling 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The visitors shot just 29 percent in the fourth quarter, but finished at a 37 percent (24-of-65) clip on the evening. City ended the game at a 42 percent (29-of-69) effort.

JBU was scheduled to returnto action on Saturday against Ecclesia in the final game of 2021. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Jan. 1 against Oklahoma Panhandle State in a return to Sooner Athletic Conference action.