Celebrating with those who served

by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:28 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Commander Frank Lee (left), sets the Empty Man's Table as Michael Butler tells the audience what each item represents during the annual VFW Christmas Party on Friday. The Empty Man's Table represents all of those who are still listed as Missing in Action.


By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader State Representative Delia Haak (R-91) serves a cuts a piece of cake for an attendee of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars)'s annual Christmas Party on Friday. Haak joined other volunteers from Kind at Heart Ministries to serve those who have served during the holiday season.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) gathered for the annual VFW Christmas Party on Friday at the VFW Hall on South Lincoln Street.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kind at Heart Ministries Founder Wayne Thomas (left), shakes the hand of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Commander Frank Lee for 12 years of service to Siloam Springs' VFW chapter during the VFW's annual Christmas party on. Friday.
  

Print Headline: Celebrating with those who served

