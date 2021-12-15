Conquered at the buzzer

INOLA, Okla. -- Even if it didn't look pretty at times, Siloam Springs' boys were ready for a battle Saturday night in the championship game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational.

The Panthers scrapped and fought back in the second half to tie the game at 52-52 with 16.9 seconds left.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Victory Christian had the ball last and Jude Malhi's 3-pointer as time expired lifted the Conquerors to a 55-52 victory inside the Inola Indoor Sports Arena.

Victory Christian star Joshua Udoumoh handled the ball for much of the final possession before driving the lane and kicking to Malhi for a deep trey on the wing.

"We got what we wanted," said Victory Christian coach Ryan Wakley. "We wanted to bring Josh off a ball screen and sort of let him create and make a good decision with it. He made a great decision getting it to the open guy and (Malhi) made a big shot."

Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart thought the Panthers had played good enough defense on the possession to force overtime. The Panthers had harassed Victory Christian late in the ballgame by switching to a 1-3-1 zone defensively.

"It didn't look like they were going to get a shot off," Stewart said. "I thought we were going to be able to stymie them. (Udoumoh) made a good pass and the kid hit a deep three to win it."

The shot erased a gutsy comeback attempt by the Panthers in the second half.

Siloam Springs trailed by 11 early in the third quarter and by 10 on a couple of occasions late in the third period.

Brendan Lashley canned a 3-pointer in the corner to pull the Panthers within 43-36, and Josh Stewart hit another trey late in the third to bring Siloam Springs within 44-39 at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Panthers cut the Victory lead to 46-45 with a Dalton Newman basket with 3:55 left, but Victory Christian scored the next six points to go back up seven, 52-45 after baskets from Solomon Granderson, Luke Patton and Michael Doctor.

The Panthers weren't done though. Josh Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:44 left to make it 52-47.

After a Victory turnover, Stewart hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to get the Panthers within 52-50.

Another Conquerors turnover led to a Newman basket inside to tie the game with 16.9 left.

"Proud of our kids. It was a game where nothing was smooth, nothing was easy," Tim Stewart said. "We were kind of out of sorts, and they just kept fighting and clawing and scratching and got back in the game. I don't think we shot it very well. I don't think we had a bunch of assists. Our passing wasn't great. You can go down the list of all these things, but for us to be able to battle a really good team and come down to one-possession, I'm proud of the kids' effort."

Wakley said the Panthers were a tough matchup for the Conquerors, who improved to 5-0 on the season.

"They're tough. They really are," Wakley said of Siloam Springs. "Coach Stewart does a great job with them. They're really hard to score against and they run some great stuff offensively, got some outstanding shooters. We did a good job on 11 (Nate Vachon). (Josh) Stewart got away from us a little bit tonight, but he's a heck of a player and that happens sometimes."

Udoumoh, who was the MVP of the tournament, scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half to lead Victory Christian, while Doctor had 10, Patton nine and Granderson eight.

Josh Stewart had a career-high 25 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Dalton Newman had 11. Josh Stewart and Newman were named to the all-tournament team.

Carter Winesburg and Nate Vachon each scored four points, while Nate Hawbaker and Brendan Lashley each added three and Jedi Hunter two.

Overall the Panthers went 2-1 at the tournament after not playing in the 2020 tournament because of covid-19. Tim Stewart said it was a good week overall for the team.

"Absolutely, we told them that. We got better this week," Tim Stewart. "We were a lot better today than we were against Berryville a month ago it feels like. Kids are getting better. They're working hard. They love each other. It's going to come around."

The Panthers were scheduled to return to action Tuesday against Farmington. Results were not available at presstime. The Panthers are scheduled to host Rogers on Friday."

Victory Christian 55, Siloam Springs 52

Siloam Springs^16^8^15^13^--^52

Victory Christian^13^20^11^11^--^55

Siloam Springs (3-4): Stewart 25, Newman 11, Winesburg 4, Vachon 4, Hawbaker 3, Lashley 3, Hunter 2,

Victory Christian (5-0): Udoumoh 20, Doctor 10, Patton 9, Granderson 8, Malhi 6, Banner 2.