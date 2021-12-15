Dustin's Dream continues its work

In 2011, the Chamberlains lost their son Dustin, who was killed during a home invasion while he was home on Christmas vacation from Baylor University. A few days before the murder, Dustin told his parents, he wanted to go on medical missions in other countries.

Don and Deondra Chamberlain, Dustin's parents, decided to turn this tragedy into triumph and began laying the ground work for Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation better known as Dustin's Dream.

Dustin's Dream has worked to support the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City, Guatemala, which treats people who aren't able to get treatment from the larger hospitals in the city.

Don Chamberlain said Dustin's Dream pays 50 percent of the clinic's expenses, while Life of Hope Ministries in Joplin, Mo., pays the other half of Heart of Love's expenses.

The family celebrated Dustin's 10th Heavenly Birthday on Saturday at Camp Siloam. The event had a chili supper as well as a live and silent auction.

This year's guest speaker for this event was Dr. Layla Perez, of the Heart of Love Clinic, whose daughter Olivia Campbell translated Perez's speech about the work done by the clinic.

Perez spoke about how people who are 50 years old are no longer able to be hired for work in Guatemala and cannot afford needed medicines and treatment.

"The only opportunity that these people have to get medicine is through our clinic," Perez said through her daughter.

Perez' husband, Pastor Saul Perez, did not attend the event but sent a video of a second ministry he was working on called Freedom House, which helps homeless men overcome drug addiction.

During the event Gary Wheat, the pastor of The Assembly, spoke to the Chamberlain family about Dustin's murder and how the family worked to turn the tragedy into triumph.

The dessert auction came next. Dillon Butler, of the Butler Creek Boys, served as the auctioneer for an array of desserts and gifts. Deondra Chamberlain said the auction raised slightly more than $40,000. Proceeds from the auction will go towards mission trips, Deondra Chamberlain said.

Deondra Chamberlain also said the highest selling item was a cheesecake with cherry topping for $3,500.

Winners of this year's Champion Award were Mark and Tracy Allard, who were the first monthly donors for Dustin's Dream, Deondra Chamberlain said.