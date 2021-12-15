Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 15, 2021

Richard Lydell Gunter

Richard Lydell Gunter, 64, of Westville, Okla., died Dec. 9, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born April 25, 1957, in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Donetta; one son, Richard Gunter; one daughter, Megan Gunter; one stepson, Joseph Roe; 11 grandchildren; one great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately by family.

Brant Vay Holland

Brant Vay Holland, 86, died Dec. 10, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born March 15, 1935, in Springdale, Ark., to Hubert and Lillian (Chenoweth) Holland.

He is preceded in death by his wife Nellie Nadine (Fields) Holland.

He is survived by his son, Tim and his wife Lee Holland of Gentry, Ark.; daughter, Tammy Holland of Gentry; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Elm Springs Cemetery in Elm Springs, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Circle of Life Hospice [email protected]

Earl Kenneth Redmon Jr.

Earl Kenneth Redmon Jr., 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born April 21, 1958 in Beaumont, Texas, to Earl Redmon Sr., and Dorothy Christoff-Redmon.

He married Patricia Lamar-Redmon and they shared a loving 34 years together. He was a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of the home; one son, Samuel Edelman of Kentucky; two daughters, Jessica Richard of Idaho and Melanie Stayathome of Stilwell, Okla.; two brothers, Dennis Redmon and Ronnie Redmon, both of Woodville, Texas; two sisters, Arlena "Leeann" Redmon of Beaumont, Texas and Samantha Redmon of Texas; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, one great nephew and many other loved ones.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Ann Mercer Rhodes

Mary Ann Mercer Rhodes, 78, of Siloam Springs, AR, passed from this life on December 5, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, AR. She was born January 6th, 1943, in Tinsman, AR. She was the daughter of Russell Harry and Mary Nadine Reaves Mercer. She was married on August 22, 1965, to Ken Rhodes at the First Baptist Church in Sparkman, AR.

She graduated as valedictorian from Sparkman High School in 1960 and attended Arkansas Baptist School of Nursing where she graduated in 1962 as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN for several years at several different clinics and facilities. She became a stay-at-home mother, and was co-owner of Jepson Drug Store in Siloam Springs, AR.

Over the years she served on the Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital Board and the NARTI Board. She coached softball, baseball, taught swimming lessons, and helped with John Brown University's tennis camp. Mary Ann was an excellent seamstress, hunter, angler, and cook. She played piano, loved gardening, and loved watching football, led Brownie and Girl Scout troops, and played in local women's basketball leagues. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, where she taught classes and was active in the choir.

She is survived by her husband Ken of Siloam Springs; brother, Tony Mercer of Oaks, OK; three children, Stacey Elledge and husband John; Lori Myers and husband Frank; Corey Rhodes and wife Rachel, all of Siloam Springs, AR; seven grandchildren, Michael Rowley, Madysen McClintock, Jakob Elledge; Emily Myers, Jake Myers; Wyatt Rhodes, Gretta Rhodes; and many beloved pets, of which horses were her favorite. She was preceded in death by her father Russell and mother Mary Nadine.

A celebration of life will be held at New Life Church in Siloam Springs on Saturday, January 15. The visitation will be at 9am, and the service will be at 10am.

New Life Church, 1611 Cheri Whitlock, Siloam Springs

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

• Gideon's International: P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251

• In Touch Ministries: P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357

• Dustin's Dream: Dustin's Dream - Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 7180, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

