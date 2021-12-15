Lady Panthers take third in Inola

INOLA, Okla. -- Siloam Springs' girls basketball team bounced back in impressive fashion Saturday after suffering its first loss of the season.

The Lady Panthers scored the first nine points against Victory Christian (Okla.), built a 25-point halftime lead and throttled the Lady Conquerors 66-29 in the third place game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational inside the Inola Indoor Sports Arena.

Just two days earlier, the Lady Panthers (7-1) were defeated 56-43 by Holland Hall -- their first defeat of the 2021-22 season. The loss fueled a productive practice on Friday, which carried over into Saturday's game, according to coach Tim Rippy.

"I think the loss bothered us on Thursday, and we responded (Friday) and had good energy in practice," Rippy said. "We had to be careful with how much we spent their legs in practice this week with all the games. They had a good focus (Friday). They paid attention in the film corrections and we were much better on the boards today, which cost us the other night, and we shared the ball really well today. There were a lot of people involved in the scoring. When we do that, when we're balanced, we're a tough matchup."

Brooke Ross -- who was an all-tournament team selection -- got the Lady Panthers started on the right foot, scoring seven of the first nine points and 10 of the first 14.

Ross hit a 3-pointer on the top of the key for a 9-0 lead and had a basket-and-one for a 14-2 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter.

Siloam Springs led 18-7 after the first quarter and blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Victory Christian 16-2 to take a 34-9 lead at halftime.

After a slow start to the second quarter, Ross scored the Lady Panthers' first six points the period and cashed in 18 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.

"It was a point where they went zone, we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot to start the second quarter with turnovers and bad shots," Rippy said. "During the timeout, we just talked about when we reverse the ball Ross is open in there. She can finish. We did a good job of responding to that. She got some of it on her own and had some good finishes."

Brooke Smith also had eight straight points in the second quarter for Siloam Springs.

Mimo Jacklik got going in the third quarter after a scoreless first half. Jacklik connected on three 3-pointers, including a trey at the buzzer to give the Lady Panthers a 49-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as 40 points in the fourth quarter and were able to empty their bench.

"Yes, everybody got to play today," Rippy said. "With not having a JV game during the week, that's important too, to get those kids some minutes. Then next week the JV team gets to have a couple of games too."

The Lady Panthers' held Victory Christian's top offensive threats Jessa Gilyard and Bella Wakley to a combined 12 points. Gilyard and Bella Remy each had seven points to lead the Lady Conquerors, while Wakley had five.

Rippy said it was a defensive goal for Siloam Springs to hold Gilyard and Wakley to less than 10 points each.

Smith finished with 14 points for Siloam Springs, while Jacklik had 12, Reina Tiefel seven, Emily Keehn six, Alexa Maxwell four and Sidney Pfeifer and Grace Arrington each with two.

The win wrapped up a 2-1 week for the Lady Panthers and, even though there was a loss in there, the Lady Panthers had chances to win against eventual tournament champion Holland Hall, Rippy said. Siloam Springs beat tournament host Inola 62-52 in the opening round on Tuesday.

"Absolutely, to come over here and get a couple of wins and to really have two games that were right down to the wire and in the last four minutes still to be decided, and then to get a game today to respond, our kids looked like we wanted to be here and we were proud to compete, even though it wasn't the championship game," Rippy said. "That's a good quality sign of character and all of those things. I thought we showed up ready."

Siloam Springs was scheduled to return to action Tuesday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game against Fayetteville. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host defending 6A state champion Fort Smith Northside at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs 66, Victory Christian 29

Victory Christian^7^2^11^9^--^29

Siloam Springs^18^16^15^17^--^66

Victory Christian: Gilyard 7, Remy 7, Wakley 5, Farquhar 4, Darden 3, Elliott 3.

Siloam Springs: Ross 19, Smith 14, Ross 12, Tiefel 7, Keehn 6, Maxwell 4, Pfeifer 2, Arrington 2.