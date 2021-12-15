LIBRARY MUSINGS: Happy holidays from the library to you!

Amnesty weeks at the library will be from Monday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 9. Fines will be waived on any items that are overdue or lost items that are turned in. Any fines or fees that are currently on your card will not be waived. Please turn in these items so other patrons can have the opportunity to check them out.

The library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, to commemorate the holidays. The drop box will be open so please utilize the drop box to turn in items.

We are entering the winter season, which means ice and snow can interrupt our plans. Since the library is a city division, it will be closed when the city is closed. Please check the city's website and local weather stations for announced weather closures. If you need to renew an item, you may do so by going into www.siloamsprings.com/polaris and accessing your account. You will be able to renew items through your account if they are not overdue, there are no fines on your card oand your card has had its yearly renewal.

The winter season gives people an opportunity to check out new things the library has to offer. We have a source called Newsbank, which you can access online. This gives you access to many news sources in Arkansas and the United States, including the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Many of these resources are text based. Some newspapers will let you access the image version. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will let you access the image version after 30 days. The Tulsa World will let you access their image version right away. Image version means you have access to the photos that are a part of that edition of the paper. You will also be provided access to back issues. Topic-based articles, the Heritage Hub, which is a source that can assist with genealogy research and provides access to many obituaries, and Black Life in America are other resources you can access. Go to http://infoweb.newsbank.com/signin/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary/NEWSBANK and check out this resource. The link to this site will also be on the Siloam Springs Public Library webpage.

We will have the preschool program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, the homeschool elementary program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16; the homeschool young adult program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16; and the young adult program at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. There will be no in-house programs Dec. 20, 2021 – Jan. 9, 2022. Programs will resume Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The Morning Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, to discuss "The Woman in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck. Three women are haunted by the past and the secrets they hold. This novel takes place at the end of WWII and is a dramatic yet nuanced portrait of war and its repercussions that explores what it means to survive, love, and, ultimately, to forgive in the wake of unimaginable hardship. Books are at the front desk while they are available.

Remember our ongoing reading programs for adults and young children. The adult reading challenge, which is the mad libs style story, will conclude at the end of 2021. The Friends of the Siloam Springs Library will provide the prize for the person whose name is drawn from the readers who have completed the challenge.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten currently has nine children who completed the program in 2021. The Friends of the Siloam Springs Public Library will partner with the library to celebrate this accomplishment as we have a graduation ceremony in January. Participants have through the end of this calendar year to complete listening to and/or reading 1,000 books to be considered a graduate of 2021. Although the graduates of 2020 celebrated their graduations individually in 2021, we want to invite you back to be honored as a group in 2022.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2-4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

And, as always, we will see you at the library!

"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." -- Edith Wharton

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.