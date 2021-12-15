Ninth-grade boys defeat Gravette

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys won their second straight game Monday night with a 38-12 victory over Gravette inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 8-3 after the first period and 19-9 at halftime.

Siloam Springs increased its lead to 29-11 going into the fourth quarter. The Panthers outscored the Lions 19-3 in the second half.

Noah Shipp led Siloam Springs (3-5) with 11 points, while Landon Fain had eight, Brayden Snyder six, Wyatt Pennington five, Josiah Thompson four and Dane Marlatt and Jackson Still each with two.

Cameron Bedwell and Kris Patton each scored four points to lead Gravette.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls dropped a 45-40 loss at home to Gravette on Monday.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Gravette took a 22-15 lead at halftime and 29-24 edge going into the fourth quarter.

Piper Batie went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and led Gravette overall with 24 points.

Aveary Speed led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Kaidence Prendergast had 12, Ruth Hansen seven and Emily Sears two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys lost their third straight game Monday with a 70-48 loss against Fayetteville Ramay at Panther Arena.

Ramay led 15-9 after the first quarter, 36-20 at halftime and 51-34 going into the fourth quarter.

AJ Moore led the Panthers (3-3) with 21 points, while Evan Allen had 10. Samuel Avery, Stewart Schwaninger, and Tristan Anglin each had four, while Crew Webb and Eli Mann each had three.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated 48-32 at Fayetteville Ramay on Monday night.

Ramay led 17-6 after the first quarter and 24-10 at halftime. Ramay pulled ahead 43-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Cenzie Johnson led the Lady Panthers (2-3) with 10 points, while Kenlee Moore had six, Reagan Bishop five, Blair Morris four, Natalie Perez, Norah Perkins and Erika Ellis each with two and Callie May one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 45-16 victory against Fayetteville Ramay on Monday at Panther Arena.

Siloam Springs (4-2) trailed 9-7 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 21-12 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs led 33-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with 19 points, while Gavin Kooistra had nine, Brady Addington eight, Kaden Dunn seven, Camden Newell three and Preston Dawes two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls remained unbeaten on the season Monday with a 51-13 win at Fayetteville Ramay.

The Lady Panthers (6-0) led 20-4 after the first quarter and 30-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 46-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, while Juleeann Dunn had 11, Erika Ellis and Landry Ladner each with seven, Audrey Deshane and Madison Workman each with four and Lilli Cox one.

Up next

The ninth-graders are off until Dec. 30 when they play at Gentry. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Farmington on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Farmington.