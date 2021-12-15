Salvation Army seeks volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign in Northwest Arkansas

Donate

The Salvation Army is offering multiple contactless ways to donate. Every kettle now supports Apple and Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, or donors may visit Give.SalvationArmyAOK.org/NWAVirtualKettle to donate.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas needs volunteer bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign down the home stretch of the holiday season, an official said.

The campaign is The Salvation Army's primary fundraiser and collects money to operate year-round programs in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

The campaign started Nov. 12 and will run through Dec. 24, said Joey Jackson, public relations/volunteer coordinator. The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas covers Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties, he said.

Salvation Army bell ringers are in front of area Walmart Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets, Sam's Clubs, Harps locations and the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville, Jackson said.

"Volunteers are crucial to our ability to raise funds to meet the needs of Northwest Arkansas," Capt. Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas area commander, said in the release.

"Lower volunteer numbers have resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2021 kettle goal of $400,000. We have currently raised $136,504.70 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn," he said.

Individuals, families, groups and businesses can volunteer as bell ringers. Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time to ring, according to the release.

More volunteers signed up to work the back half of the campaign last year. This year it has been the opposite, Jackson said.

"We are really, really light for the second half," Jackson said of the need for volunteers in the closing days.

The area Salvation Army had 165 volunteers who put in 941½ hours from Nov. 12 through Sunday, he said.

Bell ringers work three-hour shifts. The shift schedule is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Jackson said. Bell ringers work in the rain and snow, he said. Treacherous road conditions caused by weather is an instance where they could not work, he said.

Fayetteville Lions Club members worked a full day ringing the bell at the Fayetteville Sam's Club on Nov. 22. The schedule was broken down into one-hour shifts so members could take part and then head back to work, club secretary Rick Bailey said.

Bailey said he was encouraged to see parents giving money to their children to put in the kettle.

"It teaches them about giving and helping others," he said.

Paid bell ringers come from people who stay at Salvation Army shelter locations in Bentonville and Fayetteville when there aren't enough volunteers, Jackson said.

For the second year, Benton County mayors and officials will enter a friendly competition of bell ringing to see who can raise the most money for Red Kettle Campaign, according to a Bentonville news release.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards, Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring will ring bells Friday, according to the release.

Jay Cantrell, Washington County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, said the Sheriff's Office will volunteer to ring bells today and Thursday at a few Walmart Supercenter locations. The Sheriff's Office also participated last year, he said.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said she gives to the Red Kettle Campaign all the time, including on a recent trip to New York City.

"We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity showed to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps," Robinett said. "These contributions stay right here in Northwest Arkansas and mean that we can serve a meal to someone hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come."

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree or other Salvation Army programs call (479) 521-2151 or visit 219 W 15th St. in Fayetteville.

Bryce Fontenot, 2, of Bentonville (from left) makes a donation as volunteer Kevin Schrand rings a bell, Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Walmart Super Center in Bentonville. Over halfway through the red kettle season, The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas finds itself lacking the volunteers needed to reach the red kettle goal for 2021. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate year-round programs in Northwest Arkansas. Check out nwaonline.com/211214Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Dawn Nichols and Ellie Nichols, 3, of Centerton (from left) make a donation as volunteer Kevin Schrand rings a bell, Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Walmart Super Center in Bentonville. Over halfway through the red kettle season, The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas finds itself lacking the volunteers needed to reach the red kettle goal for 2021. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate year-round programs in Northwest Arkansas. Check out nwaonline.com/211214Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

