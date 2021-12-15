Talley realizes dream, commits to Razorbacks

Siloam Springs football player Hunter Talley hoped to play at Arkansas while growing up. On Sunday, he realized that dream by committing to the Razorbacks.

Talley, 6-5, 210 pounds, played quarterback for the Panthers and completed 163 of 301 passes for 2,236 yards, 17 touchdowns and had 10 interceptions. He also rushed 184 times for 1,158 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season.

"I've wanted to be a Razorback since I was little," Talley said. "It's an honor to represent my state and be a part of what the coaches are building. It's a top notch program and I know that I'll be developed my fullest potential. What Coach (Sam) Pittman and his staff have going on right now is special and I'm excited to be a part of it."

He was recruited by tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and received a preferred walk-on offer Nov. 6. He plans to play tight end in Fayetteville.

"I'm excited to learn the new position," said Talley, who has a 3.86 grade-point average and has a 35 on the ACT. "I think I have the tools to be successful at it and I'm looking forward to learning how to play it."

Talley showed impressive athleticism June 18 at the Arkansas camp by recording 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.28 seconds in the pro-agility shuttle, a 34-inch vertical and 9 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump.

He was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week after completing 25 of 40 passes for 335 yards and 2 touchdowns, and rushing for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-31 loss to Harrison on Sept. 10.

Talley received interest from Arkansas State, Memphis, Air Force and others.

"I talked to several other schools but didn't seriously consider anybody," Talley said.