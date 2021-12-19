Arrests and citations

Dec. 6
• Michael Dakota Gilley, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Ruben Moya, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Alfred Anthony East, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• James Keith Emerson, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property.
Dec. 7
• Trisha Ann Caldwell, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Eddie Herbert Shipman III, 23, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; harassment.
• Brittney Derae Self, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Angel C Saucedo, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Tammie Louise Fenner, 58, cited in connection with theft of property.
Dec. 8
• Taji Nang, 33, cited in connection with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Nicholas Alan Townsend, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Braulio Cardenas, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tristan James Robinson, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jerry Wayne Fitts Jr, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Jaquelyn Kay Vernon, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.
• Tiffany Marie Pinneke, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 9
• Joshua Jay Ross, 41, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant.
Dec.10
• Adam Cartagena, 22, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.
• Jason James Meier, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Lance Fulfer, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Nora Carolina Pinto, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Kao Lee Moua, 35, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Damian Cantu, 32, cited in connection with theft of property.
Dec. 11
• Sharon Catherine Burrow, 37, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.
• Javiar Alexander Escobar, 21, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melanie Ray Turner, 46, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Edwina Gay Sifuentez, 56, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Misty Lee Grace Swayze, 38, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Jorge Ramos-Sanchez, 56, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Robin Savage Labree, 63, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Timothy Allan Cole, 25, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Dec. 12
• Joshua Andrew Hall, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Flores Petrona Cruz, 70, cited in connection with hit and run accident.
•. Christopher Thomas McKenna, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.
• Emily Jane Proctor, 30, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Sarah K. Isaac, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; obstructing governmental operations.
• Tracy Jean Messner, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyler Chase Walker, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• AnnMarie Sifuentes, 32, cited in connection with theft of property.