Arrests and citations

Dec. 6

• Michael Dakota Gilley, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Ruben Moya, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Alfred Anthony East, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Keith Emerson, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 7

• Trisha Ann Caldwell, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Eddie Herbert Shipman III, 23, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; harassment.

• Brittney Derae Self, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Angel C Saucedo, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Tammie Louise Fenner, 58, cited in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 8

• Taji Nang, 33, cited in connection with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Nicholas Alan Townsend, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Braulio Cardenas, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tristan James Robinson, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jerry Wayne Fitts Jr, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Jaquelyn Kay Vernon, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.

• Tiffany Marie Pinneke, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 9

• Joshua Jay Ross, 41, arrested in connection with probation violation warrant.

Dec.10

• Adam Cartagena, 22, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Jason James Meier, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Lance Fulfer, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nora Carolina Pinto, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Kao Lee Moua, 35, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Damian Cantu, 32, cited in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 11

• Sharon Catherine Burrow, 37, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

• Javiar Alexander Escobar, 21, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Melanie Ray Turner, 46, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Edwina Gay Sifuentez, 56, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Misty Lee Grace Swayze, 38, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Jorge Ramos-Sanchez, 56, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Robin Savage Labree, 63, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Timothy Allan Cole, 25, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Dec. 12

• Joshua Andrew Hall, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Flores Petrona Cruz, 70, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

•. Christopher Thomas McKenna, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

• Emily Jane Proctor, 30, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Sarah K. Isaac, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; obstructing governmental operations.

• Tracy Jean Messner, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Tyler Chase Walker, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• AnnMarie Sifuentes, 32, cited in connection with theft of property.