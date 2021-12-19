Goalkeeper Riley signs with JBU

Three years ago, Regan Riley was playing club soccer in Hawaii when she met John Brown women's soccer coach Kathleen Paulsen in Las Vegas during a soccer showcase.

"That's where I met Coach Kathleen, long before I knew I was going to be moving a half-mile from JBU," Riley said.

Riley, a 5-foot-11 goalkeeper, wound up moving from Hawaii to Siloam Springs after her freshman year, and on Wednesday she signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Paulsen and the Golden Eagles.

"I got offers from more than one school and I went on multiple college visits and I couldn't find a better coach and team than coach Kathleen Paulsen and JBU, and I just fell in love with the school and decided to go to JBU," Riley said.

Riley's time at Siloam Springs was short, less than three years. And her soccer career for the Lady Panthers will end up being shorter after she announced earlier in the fall that she would graduate early and forgo her senior soccer season to participate in a mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

"I'm very sad I'm missing my high school season," Riley said. "I'll be able to keep up my fitness because I'll be doing a fitness and sports mission trip."

Riley said she'll spend the first 12 weeks of her mission trip in Kona, Hawaii before moving on to outreach in another location.

Siloam Springs head coach Abby Ray said the Lady Panthers will miss Riley on the field but understand her desire to serve.

"It's so selfless of her to say I'm going to go on a mission trip instead of enjoying the spring of my senior year," Ray said. "Most people look forward to these senior events, their senior season and she's going on a mission trip instead, and I think that's pretty impressive."

Riley was a 5A-West All-Conference selection for the Lady Panthers as a junior, recording 43 saves and only allowing 10 goals in 19 games last season for the Lady Panthers (14-4-1). She was voted the team's MVP by her teammates.

Riley would have been the Lady Panthers' primary goalkeeper as a sophomore in 2020 but the season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a freshman at Hawaii Preparatory Academy, Riley helped her team win state. She was hoping to get the same chance at Siloam Springs.

"I was able to choose what high school I wanted to go to and I chose Siloam Springs because they were a really great soccer team that needed a goalkeeper," said Riley, who also participated in track and field and played volleyball this fall.

Riley said she's excited to join the highly successful women's program at JBU, and her Siloam Springs coaches and teammates are excited she'll be close by.

"I'm incredibly proud and I'm excited to watch her at JBU next year," Ray said. "It's always fun when our kids sign at JBU. It's easy to watch them. But in that one year (spring 2021) I think Regan really showed us the athlete she was. She showed her heart as a competitor. She went for every ball and really protected our net and made a difference for us last year. I wish she was coming back this year, but like I said JBU will get a great player in her."