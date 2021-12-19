Lady Panthers hang tough with Northside

After spending the first three quarters in hibernation, Fort Smith Northside's Lady Bears woke up in the fourth quarter.

Northside forced four straight Siloam Springs turnovers to open the fourth quarter and went on an 11-0 run to turn a 22-21 deficit into a 10-point lead before finishing off a 38-28 victory at the Panther Activity Center.

"First of all, give Siloam Springs credit," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "They're very, very well-coached. They execute their offense. They know where they're supposed to shoot, when they're supposed to shoot it and they're tough to defend.

"We came off a big tournament win this weekend. Their defense bothered us. They're long. They're big and they really gave us some problems. We were a little flat offensively, but I'm really proud of our defense. I think we held them to [four] points all the way to that last 30 seconds when they hit two threes."

Siloam Springs (7-2) led 10-8 after the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime before taking a 22-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

After Siloam Springs' first turnover of the fourth, Zoey Bershers made a deep three-pointer on the wing for a 24-22 lead.

Karys Washington had a steal and score, and Bershers hit another three-pointer for a 29-22 lead. Northside's Erianna Gooden and Yonni Releford combined to hit three free throws for a 32-22 lead.

Siloam Springs went scoreless from the 4:11 mark in the third quarter to the 1:08 mark of the fourth when Reina Tiefel's three-pointer from the corner cut the Northside lead to 32-25.

Northside (10-0) outscored Siloam Springs 22-10 in the second half.

"Credit them, first of all," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Rippy said. "Their defense was tremendous in the second half. They were physical, and we need to see that. That's why we scheduled the ballgame. We knew it was going to be a challenge."

Gooden hit 8 of 11 free throws to finish with 11 points to lead Northside, while Bershers had 10.

Tiefel led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Mimo Jacklik had eight. Brooke Ross, hampered by foul trouble, was limited to four points, while Brooke Smith and Emily Keehn each had three.

"It was a war and it was physical," Rippy said. "Our kids did a lot of positive things. We didn't make enough shots there in the fourth. You know, we did get some good looks in the fourth. It really hurt having Ross in foul trouble most of the ballgame.

"Our kids learned this summer we can compete with most teams if we execute our stuff, and we did for a lot of the night. But you have to finish. That's something we can take from the ballgame. It's a good barometer of where we're at right now. I feel like our defense holds up against good athletes and a well-coached team. We've just got to continue to get better."

The Lady Panthers are back in action Dec. 27 in the Gravette Christmas Tournament.

FS Northside 38, Siloam Springs 28

FS Northside^8^8^5^17^--^38

Siloam Springs^10^8^4^6^--^28

Fort Smith Northside (10-0): Erianna Gooden 11, Bershers 10, Releford 8, Washington 4, Harris 3, Khassidy Warr 2.

Siloam Springs (7-2): Tiefel 10, Jacklik 8, Ross 4, Smith 3, Keehn 3.

Siloam Springs 61, Fayetteville 33

The Lady Panthers went on a 22-0 run in the first half to build a big lead in a win against an injury-riddled Lady Bulldogs squad in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center.

Fayetteville led 6-2 early after Madison Young knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, but the Lady Bulldogs didn't score again until late in the second quarter as Siloam Springs turned the game upside down.

After Brooke Smith hit a free throw to make it 6-3, Mimo Jacklik followed with a pair of 3-pointers to put the Lady Panthers up 9-6.

Brooke Ross, who scored a game-high 24 points, connected on a 3-pointer to give Siloam Springs a 12-6 lead after the first quarter.

Siloam Springs continued its tear in the second quarter. Ross hit a turnaround jumper to open the quarter and scored on a putback.

Ross added two more buckets in the big run and Smith and Emily Keehn also scored as the Lady Panthers puled ahead 24-6.

Ross' three-point play gave the Lady Panthers a 27-10 lead at halftime.

Fayetteville cut the lead to 27-7 to open the third quarter with two buckets from Jayla Johnson and another 3-pointer from Young. But Siloam Springs countered with a 13-2 run to build a 21-point lead.

The Lady Panthers led 44-26 after the third period and led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter. Brooke Smith chipped in 11 to go with Ross' 24, while Jacklik had nine, Reina Tiefel seven, Keehn and Anna Wleklinski each with four and Sophie Stephenson two. Young led Fayetteville with nine, while Whitney Brown and Delaney Bowers each had seven.

While the game was an exhibition, coach Tim Rippy said it was a good experience for the Lady Panthers, playing the 6A state runner-up from 2020-21. The Lady Bulldogs, coached by Vic Rimmer, were missing guard Wynter Beck to an illness and shooter Loren Lindsey, who was injured, along with several other players.

"Vic does an awesome job of attacking things and designing stuff, and he caused us to get lost some on the defensive end," Rippy said. "They weren't able to capitalize every time, but they put us in some bad spots. For us it's a good teaching tool to go against such a great coach and program. They've been so successful, and their kids play hard. They're really physical. We don't see that every night. For our kids to see that was good. Obviously we want to play them full strength so that we see their best."

Siloam Springs 61, Fayetteville 33

Fayetteville^6^4^16^7^--^33

Siloam Springs^12^15^17^17^--^61

Fayetteville: Young 9, Brown 7, Bowers 7, Johnson 6, Wilhelm 2, Gaines 2.

Siloam Springs: Ross 24, Smith 11, Jacklik 9, Tiefel 7, Keehn 4, Wleklinski 4, Stephenson 2.