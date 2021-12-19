Lashley's heroics lift Panthers over Rogers

Brendan Lashley was ready to take the big shot for Siloam Springs on Friday night.

Lashley's three-pointer from the corner with 3.2 seconds left lifted the Panthers to a 41-38 victory over Rogers High at the Panther Activity Center.

The Mounties had tied the game 38-38 on a basket by Joel Garner with around 26 seconds left. Siloam Springs' Josh Stewart brought the ball up the floor before running the clock down.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, Stewart drove the lane and the Mounties collapsed on him, leaving Lashley open.

"The guy was standing down on the block, so I was wide open and I knew it was going in," Lashley said. "It's just one of those adrenaline rushes in the moment. It feels really good to hit one of those shots like that."

Rogers coach Lamont Frazier contended the Mounties should have drawn a charge on Stewart on the play, but no call was made.

"They made the play when it was all said and done," Frazier said. "Our guy did what he was supposed to do defensively. He stepped in front. He took the hit. They made the shot. That's about as simple as you can state it."

It ended well for Siloam Springs (5-4), but it didn't start on the right foot.

Rogers led 7-0 early, by 10 in the first half and as many as nine in the second half. The Mounties held the lead until 5:36 left in the fourth quarter.

"Rogers is a good defensive basketball team. They're good," Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart said. "Really proud of the steps we took to win an ugly night of basketball."

The Panthers took three leads in the fourth, but each time Rogers tied it until Lashley's three-pointer. The Mounties had to go the length of the court in the final seconds and were unable to get a final shot off.

"I think the tempo became theirs instead of ours and when that happened we were just never able to rekindle the tempo we had played most of the game with," Frazier said.

Rex Krout led Rogers (2-3) with 13 points. Josh Stewart had 15 for Siloam Springs, while Nate Vachon scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Vachon also hit two free throws with no time left in the first half to bring Siloam Springs within 22-18.

"You can ask Nate, I really got on him early in the game," Tim Stewart said. "Tremendous response. Really proud of Vachon. He hit some huge shots."

Vachon hit a 3-pointer to open the second half to bring the Panthers within 22-21, but Rogers scored the next eight points to go up 30-21.

Siloam Springs ended the third quarter on a 8-2 run. Vachon's 3-pointer at the third quarter horn cut the Rogers lead to 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Stewart hit 3 of 4 free throws on two trips to the line to tie the game with 5:36 left and Lashley gave the Panthers their first lead with 3:50 left on a putback.

Dalton Newman added six points for Siloam Springs, while Lashley had five and Carter Winesburg three.

"Proud of the kids," Tim Stewart said. "Great way to go into the break. I think we're still getting better and that's what we want to see."

Siloam Springs 41, Rogers 38

Rogers^14^8^10^6^--^38

Siloam Springs^10^8^11^12^--^41

Rogers High (2-3): Krout 13, Garner 8, Porchia 6, Liddell 6, Quinn 3, Cash 2.

Siloam Springs (5-4): Stewart 15, Vachon 12, Newman 6, Lashley 5, Winesburg 3.

Siloam Springs 55, Farmington 45

Mission accomplished for Siloam Springs on Tuesday night against Farmington.

The Panthers held Farmington's star scorer Layne Taylor to five points, and Siloam Springs pulled away from the Cardinals in the second half for a 55-45 victory.

Taylor -- the son of Farmington Coach Johnny Taylor, who was head coach at Siloam Springs from 2009 to 2011 -- scored 61 points in a Farmington victory over Huntsville last Friday.

The Panthers deployed a box-and-one defense to keep somebody -- and sometimes more than one player -- on Layne Taylor most of the night.

"Give the kids a lot of credit," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart said. "That's not our normal defense. It's a defense we worked on for one day, for one game. He scored 61 and he's taken the majority of their shots, so you have to adjust something. We didn't think we could play straight up and let him do his thing.

"It was one of those games where the scheme was something we needed to execute. Our kids did it better than I've ever seen and was able to disrupt their rhythm, and then offensively did a good job of moving the ball."

Senior Carter Winesburg drew the first assignment guarding Taylor, and his defensive effort sparked his offense as he led the Panthers (4-4) with 17 points.

"Most complete game Carter Winesburg's played and it was a game-changer," Tim Stewart said. "Single-handily he changed the game."

Dalton Newman added 13 points and Jedi Hunter scored all eight of his points in the first half. Like Siloam Springs did on Taylor, Farmington paid close attention defensively to Josh Stewart, limiting him to six points.

But the Cardinals' had trouble with the Panthers' supporting cast.

The Panthers led by 10 points in the first half before Farmington cut it to 31-26 at halftime. The Cardinals pulled within two after a three-pointer from Logan Burch to open the second half. But Siloam Springs answered with three-pointers from Nate Vachon and Winesburg to retake command.

The Panthers led by 14 points in the second half.

Nathan Monroe led Farmington (10-1) with 20 points, while Caleb Blakely had nine.

"I thought their length really affected us," Johnny Taylor said. "It gave us a lot of problems. We talked about after the game, the one thing we're going to try and learn and grow from is not jumping to pass the ball against length. We're not going to be able to pass over length this year."

Siloam Springs 55, Farmington 45

Farmington^13^13^12^7^--^45

Siloam Springs^20^11^19^5^--^55

Farmington (10-1): Monroe 20, Blakely 9, Burch 6, Taylor 5, Mateo 5.

Siloam Springs: Winesburg 17, Newman 13, Vachon 9, Hunter 8, Stewart 6, Hawbaker 2.