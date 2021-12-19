Obituaries

Edward "Ed" Javorsky

Edward "Ed" Javorsky, 66, died Dec. 16, 2021, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, Bohumir and Genevieve (Shura) Javorsky.

Ed was as avid outdoorsman, and the host of "Big Ed Outdoors" radio show, on 99.5 FM.

He is preceded in death by both parents and great-grandson Carter Tolbert.

He is survived by his sisters Susan Pogacnik and her husband Greg of Siloam Springs, and Sandra King of Argyle, Texas; daughter, Kinsy and Jacob Debolt of Ottowa, Kan.; sons, Jonathan Javorsky of Roundrock, Texas, and Joseph Javorsky of Fayetteville, Ark.; and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

John Raymond Morris

John Raymond Morris, 90, died Dec. 14, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 10, 1931, in Riverside, Calif., to William and Rosie Main and later adopted by Arthur and Martha (Lazarus) Morris.

He is preceded in death by both sets of parents; his wife, Etta Mae Morris; two brothers, Bill and Sam Main; two sisters, Ruth Main and Ruby Purser; son, Steven (Morris) Eads; grandson, Michael Freeman; and great-grandson, Noah Freeman.

He is survived by three daughters, Patricia and husband James White of Gentry, Ark., Cheryl and husband Keith Freeman of Siloam Springs, Ark., Teresa and husband Larry Sanderson of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Trinity Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs, with Rev. Michael Whorton officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.