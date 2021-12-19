Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Silent Night

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Sager Classical Academy's chapel group perform Silent Night for the audience at Sager Classical Academy's Recitation held on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship. Every morning young kids gather with Elise Magness the chapel and music director for the school.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Sager Classical Academy's chapel group perform Silent Night for the audience at Sager Classical Academy's Recitation held on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship. Every morning young kids gather with Elise Magness, the chapel and music director for the school.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Sager Classical Academy's chapel group perform Silent Night for the audience at Sager Classical Academy's Recitation held on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship. Every morning young kids gather with Elise Magness, the chapel and music director for the school.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Sager Classical Academy's chapel group perform Silent Night for the audience at Sager Classical Academy's Recitation held on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship. Every morning young kids gather with Elise Magness, the chapel and music director for the school.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Elise Magness discusses her morning routine of holding chapel with the kids ages K-5 in the morning and prepares to introduce her chapel group who performed two songs during Sager Classical Academy's Recitation on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Elise Magness discusses her morning routine of holding chapel with the kids ages K-5 in the morning and prepares to introduce her chapel group who performed two songs during Sager Classical Academy's Recitation on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Elise Magness discusses her morning routine of holding chapel with the kids ages K-5 in the morning and prepares to introduce her chapel group who performed two songs during Sager Classical Academy's Recitation on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

photo Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Elise Magness discusses her morning routine of holding chapel with the kids ages K-5 in the morning and prepares to introduce her chapel group who performed two songs during Sager Classical Academy's Recitation on Tuesday at Community Christian Fellowship.

Print Headline: Silent Night

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado football schedule for 2022 set
by Tony Burns
Wildcats fall to Texas High at Bryant Classic
by News-Times Staff
Junction City knocks off McGehee
by News-Times Staff
New era on gridiron begins for Bucks, Dragons, Trojans
by Jason Avery
Quintet of Strong standouts earn All-State honors
by Jason Avery
ADVERTISEMENT