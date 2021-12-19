Siloam Springs city directors to consider pay plan for city police officers

Siloam Springs city directors will consider a step plan for police officer pay during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The plan is subject to the approval of the 2022 budget, which was tabled during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7. If approved, the step plan will offer automatic pay increases, according to a staff report prepared by Police Chief Allan Gilbert on Nov. 15.

An attached summary of the step plan states officers will receive automatic annual pay increases.

Officers will automatically be promoted to corporal after serving for seven years as an officer and any position above corporal will be based on promotions, the report states.

Annual step increases are subject to budget apportion by the city board, the report states. If a city employee's overall raise is greater then that shown in the step increase then officers will receive the same raise as other city employees, the report states.

Starting and actual pay is subject to any future cost-of-living adjustments or changes of compensation plan's pay scales, the report states.

In January of this year, a pay study was conducted jointly by the human resources department and the Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD), the report states.

The pay study was conducted using 21 police and sheriff departments in the immediate area as well as police departments with comparable size and population in the state of Arkansas, the report states.

Results from the pay study revealed that the SSPD was near the bottom of the study when it came to starting pay for police officers and that a majority of departments surveyed paid their officers using a step plan, the report states.

The proposed step plan would give a starting police officers a 15 percent increase in hourly wage and would put the SSPD in upper tier of starting pay which is crucial for recruiting and retention of police officers, the report states.

Additionally current officers with the SSPD will be placed in the program based on their experience, the report states.

Certified police officers hired under the proposed plan will be placed in the appropriate step based on their law enforcement experience which will be determined by the chief of police, the report states.

City directors will also review and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Dec. 7 city board meeting.

• Annual Chemical bids submitted to the public works department/waste-water divisions.

Resolutions

• Resolution 66-21 regarding the adoption of the 2022 budget.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.