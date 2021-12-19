Sign in
Siloam Springs Police Department hosts first Cops and Kids since the start of covid

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Racin Taylor (right), tries on a hat as Officer DeAndra Strickland checks off her list of the amount spent during Cops and Kids on Thursday. Each kid was given $300 half of the proceeds were to be used for items the kids need and the other half is for things they want.

The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) participated in the first Cops and Kids since the coronavirus pandemic.

Cops and Kids is a program held annually during the holiday season where police officers take children to shop for Christmas needs and wants. The SSPD did not hold cops and Kids last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SSPD raised $4,800 for the event, so each child had $300 to spend, according to officer Nathaniel VanPaepeghem, the current president of the Siloam Springs Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which organized the event.

Kids were to use half of the money for items they needed and the other half for things they wanted, VanPaepeghem said. Officers and kids shopped from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a trip to Southside Elementary to have cookies and milk with Santa Claus, VanPaepeghem said.

A difference for this year's Cops and Kids was that instead of meeting at the Walmart Supercenter in Siloam Springs, parents and kids met with their officers at the police station and rode in vans provided by The Assembly.

"This year, Chief Gilbert wanted us to see if we could escort the children from the police department to here, do something a little different," VanPaepeghem said. "The Assembly was very gracious and generous this year and loaned us two of their vans."

VanPaepeghem said he is grateful to The Assembly for their help. Gary Wheat, the senior pastor for The Assembly, said SSPD called, and the church jumped at the chance to help.

"I'm proud of our police department," Wheat said. "Great people doing a great service, and we're just thankful that they asked us to be a small part of just transporting the kiddos."

Officers who participated in the event were

• Chief Allan Gilbert

• Detective Michael Crisler and family

• Officer Royce Corley

• Officer Carson Falcon

• Officer Corey Jackson

• Officer DeAndra Strickland

• Officer Zachery Ware

photo Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Shelby Kindy (left) smiles as Officer Carson Falcon checks off items purchased on the list during the Cops and Kids event on Thursday. Kindy was one of the kids that had the chance to go shopping at Walmart with members of the Siloam Springs Police Department.
photo Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Participants of the annual Cops and Kids program pose for a photo with Santa during the Cops and Kids event held on Thursday. Cops and kids is an event organized by the Siloam Springs Fraternal Order of Police where officers take kids shopping for things they need and want for Christmas.

Print Headline: Cops and Kids return to Siloam Springs

