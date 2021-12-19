Sutulovich makes it official with Air Force Academy

Jace Sutulovich has known for a while that he would be signing with the Air Force Academy.

Sutulovich, a senior offensive lineman at Siloam Springs, committed to Air Force at the end of June, and on Wednesday, nearly six months later, he made it official by signing his letter of intent.

"Since I committed, it's felt like it's been a long time," said Sutulovich. "It gives you a long time to think about that decision. You question it. Everybody who makes a major decision in life like this is for me questions it throughout it. I'm excited to be a Falcon. I'm stoked about what's ahead."

The 6-foot-2, 286-pound Sutulovich also had scholarship offers from New Mexico, Georgetown, Southern Arkansas and Central Arkansas.

"He had several offers, but it comes back to the fact that he is a service person," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We did community service in the program and he went beyond that. He did a lot of work for the veterans' hospital down in Fayetteville. The kid's just an unbelievable person."

Sutulovich also was happy to hold his signing ceremony with teammate Hunter Talley, who signed to be a preferred walkon at the University of Arkansas. Both Sutulovich and Talley were Class 6A All-State selections.

"It's been a long time coming," Sutulovich said. "We've been talking about this since sixth grade since I moved here from Springdale. It means a lot that we get to do it here together. It's really special."

Said Craig: "I really, truly mean it when I say I'm going to miss these guys. just having that day-to-day interaction with both of them. Jace is a fun-loving good kid. He loves to sit down and talk. Just having those daily interactions with those guys is what I'm going to miss the most."

Sutulovich said he's already begun to work out in an offseason program to improve his explosiveness, speed and conditioning in general. After his signing paperwork was turned in, he said he expected to receive Air Force's offseason workout program and begin on it.

Sutulovich said he'll continue to throw the shotput and disc in the spring. He's defending 5A champion in the shot put.

"I'm going to get myself in the best shape I can be to get out there June 28," Sutulovich said.

Sutulovich said he'll have five and a half weeks of basic training this summer before starting fall football practice. He is expected to play offensive guard at Air Force.