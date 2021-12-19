Talley signs to walk on at Arkansas

At the end of the day, the chance to be an Arkansas Razorback was too good of an opportunity for Hunter Talley to pass up.

Talley, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior quarterback at Siloam Springs, signed a letter of intent as a preferred walkon as a tight end at the University of Arkansas.

"That's really where I want to be," Talley said. "That's always where I've wanted to be."

Talley had a scholarship offer from Coffeyville (Kan.) and was being looked at by several schools for multiple positions, including quarterback.

But visiting Arkansas with head coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains helped seal Talley's commitment.

"I went on a couple of visits and got a good look at the program from behind the scenes a little bit, had some good meetings with Coach Pittman and Coach Loggains," Talley said. "Clearly, it just felt like home."

Talley is a two-time All-State selection for Siloam Springs as a junior and senior.

As a senior, Talley accounted for nearly 85 percent of the Panthers' offense, rushing 185 times for 1,164 yards and 19 touchdowns. Talley also completed 163 of 301 passes for 2,236 yards and 17 touchdowns. He accounted for 3,400 yards of the Panthers' team total of 4,001.

Now he will shift to a position, tight end, that he hasn't played since he was in junior high.

"That was something we talked about," Talley said. "Coach Loggains expressed to me that he didn't think it was that hard to teach somebody how to block. As long as I have the athleticism to move in space and catch the ball, he can teach me the fundamentals of blocking, and maybe over the next couple of years, he can turn me into an SEC tight end."

The goal Talley said is to earn his way into playing time on Saturdays and maybe even become a scholarship athlete.

"That's the goal going into it," Talley said. "Historically, in-state walk-ons have done well at the University of Arkansas. There's numerous examples of that. I'm just hoping to be the next guy to be ready."

Talley's high school head coach believes it will happen.

"Hunter has tremendous drive," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "For a young man his age with that kind of drive and determination is just something that obviously as a coach you don't see all the time, and it's unique. He's a fighter. He wants to win. He wants to be successful in life. So I have no doubt that he will eventually get on the field and be a scholarship player for the U of A at some point."