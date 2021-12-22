Benton County Circuit Judge will begin holding court in new courtroom in January

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Christine Horwart will begin to hold court in her new courtroom next month.

Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator, said the project will be finished in mid-January, and the county will get the certificate of occupancy from Bentonville.

Horwart has held court since September in the Quorum Court room in the Benton County Administration Building. She had been using a small courtroom in the Benton County Courthouse but had to move due to the construction of the courthouse expansion.

Her office is still in the courthouse.

Construction started Feb. 1 on the $3.1 million expansion to add 5,500 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot courthouse and to provide a new courtroom for Horwart, who became the county's seventh circuit judge in January.

A vacant one-story building east of the courthouse was demolished last December to make way for the expansion. The building had housed the Benton County coroner's office.

Horwart's courtroom and office will be on the second floor of the addition. A lobby will be on the first floor. Horwart said she's pleased with the layout of her office area and her courtroom. The courtroom is beautiful and well-functioning to handle her docket, she said.

"That was the whole goal in getting the new courtroom," Horwart said.

Horwart's first courtroom was small, which limited the type of cases she could handle. The courtroom didn't have a jury box.

Horwart said the one difficulty in holding court in the Quorum Court room is the lack of lobby space, making it difficult when she has a large docket.

The expansion project includes a room for lawyers, along with two rooms where attorneys can meet with their clients. A holding cell and law library are also included in the expansion.

The county is financing the project with a loan from Regions Bank for five years at 1.59% with no prepayment penalty, Brenda Peacock, county comptroller, previously said.

The courthouse's south entrance on East Central Avenue closed Jan. 29 in anticipation of construction. The front doors, at the top of a 16-step staircase on the building's west side, are the only public entry into the courthouse.

Anyone who cannot walk up the front steps can call 479-268-9611, and a Sheriff's Office deputy will allow them to enter through a door on the building's north side used by employees, Beeson said. That plan will stay in place until the new courthouse opens, he said.

Beeson said there will be some sort of ceremony for the completion of the expansion. He described Horwart's early use as a soft opening.