Colcord football players garner conference honors

Colcord senior quarterback/safety Stormy Odle was the named the co-Most Valuable Player of the Oklahoma District A-8 conference.

Odle accounted for more than 2,250 total offense yards and 30 touchdowns.

He completed 59 of 113 passes for 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed 126 times for 1,186 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Defensively, Odle also had 58 total tackles and two interceptions.

Gore's Gunner Dozier also was named co-MVP.

Senior running back Trey Duncan was named Offensive Back of the Year along with Mason Jim of Warner.

Duncan rushed 131 times for 1,112 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he caught 10 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Sawyer Sherrell was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year along with Gabe Dozier of Gore.

Junior Eyan Williams was named Defensive Lineman of the Year along with Garrett Douthit of Gore. Williams had 76 total tackles and eight sack. Williams also caught 14 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Jessie Martinez was named Special Teams Player of the Year. Martinez had a kickoff return and a punt return for a touchdown. On offense, Martinez rushed 19 times for 256 yards and led Colcord with 353 receiving yards on 12 receptions.

Colcord had five players receive All-District honors: sophomore Treyden Larmon, sophomore Asaskey Pendry, sophomore Gabe Winfield, senior Stone Mayberry and freshman Khaleeal Penn.

Larmon had 86 total tackles and a team-high 14 sacks and six tackles for loss, along with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Winfield had 98 total tackles and four interceptions on defense alongw ith 13 receptions for 229 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Winfield also completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns at quarterback.

Mayberry had a team-high 120 tackles and two interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense. He had 13 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown on offense, along with rushing 23 times for 173 yards and four touchdowns.

Pendry had 97 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one interception on defense. He also had 26 carries for 161 yards on offense.

Penn finished with 51 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss with two interceptions.

Colcord had four players receive All-District honorable mention honors: sophomore Briar Mayberry, junior Gabe Leatherman, sophomore Anthony Perez and junior Caleb Skidgel.

Briar Mayberry had 47 total taclkes on defense and a team-high five interceptions.

Leatherman played on the offensive line, while Perez had 33 tackles on defense and two sacks and Skidgel 21 tackles and two sacks.

Martinez



Sherrell



Odle

