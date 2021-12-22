Correction

In the article "Dustin's Dream continues its work," the Herald-Leader incorrectly stated that the proceeds from the auction go towards mission trips. Proceeds actually go towards all ministries of Dustin's Dream, which include scholarships, medicine and equipment for the Heart of Love clinic, as well as projects Dustin's Dream does locally to help those in need and funding for the Heart of Love Clinic and Freedom House. The Herald-Leader apologizes for any inconvenience.