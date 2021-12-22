Grahams recreate family tradition with lights

BELLA VISTA -- MariBeth Graham remembers her grandpa's Christmas lights that sparkled and shone across two town lots in Greenland.

Back in the day, she and her little sister and her cousins would bundle up in Grandpa's four-wheeler. He'd drive them around to see his "Winter Wonderland."

"It was really, really cool," MariBeth said.

Now, she and her husband, Evan, have recreated that feel-good feeling with the same lights in Bella Vista.

Her grandpa distributed those lights to her father, her sister and to her. She and her husband strung out all the lights to see what still works, then set out to create a little bit of the Christmas cheer Grandpa used to share.

They find it pretty neat to be able to carry on the family tradition.

The young couple, who met at summer camp in 2010 and married in 2018, have decorated with Christmas lights every year of their married life.

Evan was actively involved in Boy Scouts, and she in Girl Scouts. A guy on the bus happened to mention openings at the camp, and she signed up.

There rshe met the man of her dreams.

The two share a love for adventure and the outdoors, so it's no surprise that MariBeth was prepared to climb a tree to string lights last year.

She was seven months pregnant at the time. She had rock climbed while at the Horseshoe Canyon Camp in Jasper with the Boy Scouts when she was 20 weeks pregnant, but Evan drew the line at scaling the trees in their front yard.

This year, with their little 9-month old son, Parker, here to enjoy the lights, the two have ramped up their game. Several trees in the front yard have lights spiraled around and up the trunks.

The multicolored lights across the front porch create a bright, cheery look for their neighbors while a blue revolving spotlight glows.

The couple enjoys their lights with little Parker, who is beginning to realize how fun Christmas lights can be.

At first, Parker didn't quite know what to think. Now, as he gets used to the lights on their Christmas tree and the lights outside, he tends to like the blue revolving lights.

As they shine in, he finds that relaxing, MariBeth said.

Maribeth, who is a registered nurse, and Evan, who works for Walmart, enjoy coming home to a fully-lit front yard with several lighted trees. They enjoy sharing that with neighbors. And they certainly plan to bring more sparkle to the scene in coming years as their little one gets older.

"We will add more in the future," MariBeth said. "I told Evan I want all the trees to have the same spiraling lights," she said.

"We just have to figure out the extension cords!"

Their home is located on 1 Fawley Lane, just off Winchester.

Courtesy photo/Special to The Weekly Vista MariBeth, Evan and Parker Graham are sharing their lights with their neighbors and community. MariBeth plans on serving as assistant camp director this summer at a Girl Scout camp and is used to outdoor adventures. She wanted to scale their tree last year to decorate it, but her husband wouldn’t let her. She was expecting at the time.



Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The Grahams, who live at 1 Fawley Lane, enjoy carrying on the family tradition of offering some holiday cheer through their lighting display.

