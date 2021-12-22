Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 22, 2021

Billy Earl Collins

Billy Earl "Poppa Billy" Collins, 89, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Diversicare in Council Grove, Kansas on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The son of Earl and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Catherine (Holland) Collins, he was born at Siloam Springs, Arkansas on May 23, 1932. He married Gayla Mae Reifsnyder in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 1958. She passed away July 20, 1996. He later shared life with his loving companion Kathleen Ross.

Surviving family members include Sons; Timothy Earl Collins of Topeka, KS, Daughters; Tammie Mae Kinsey of Olpe, KS and Belinda Sue Carter of Americus, KS, Step-son; Michael Ross of Americus, KS, Brother; Delmar Collins, Siloam Springs, AR, Grandchildren; Vincent Kinsey, Christopher Wedel, Matthew Wedel, Dakota Lynn Hamlin, Tyler Ross, Aaron Ross, Amber Collins, Faith Collins, Hunter Collins. Great-grandchildren; Vance, Landree, Kodie, Talin, and Brenleigh Kinsey; Colin, Dean and Chase Ryann Wedel; Rowan Hamlin; Rick Lee and Tyler John Parnell. . He was preceded in death by his parents, his spouses, brother, Leroy Collins, sisters, Pauline Long, Vera Carnes, & Ella Mae Thurman and grandchildren, Teresa Parnell and Lisa Collins.

He was employed with Didde Glaser, Emporia from 1962 until retirement in 1987. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, Emporia. He was also a member of the Eagle Creek Saddle Club and the Eagles Auxiliary.

Funeral Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, KS on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening, December 27, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Memorial is with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

PAID OBITUARY

Donald Cox

Donald Lee Cox, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 14, 1934, in Farmington, N.M., to Frank Holcomb Cox and Marie Underdown. He was the owner and operator of Tufco Flooring and bred and raised Arabian Horses. He also founded the national show horse registry.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille Cox, of the home; two sons, Ricky Cox, of Kernersville, N.C., Russell Cox, of Gentry, Ark.; two daughters, Jennifer Graves, of Gentry, and Robin Cox, of Siloam Springs; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Melvin Cox, of Gentry.

The funeral is Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Gentry, Ark. Burial will follow at Benton County Memorial Park in Rogers, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wayne Alexander Foster

Wayne Alexander Foster, 65, died unexpectedly on September 27, 2021, at his home in Siloam Springs, AR. He was born to Samuel and Essie (Booker) Foster on May 12, 1956, in Philadelphia, PA.

Wayne graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia, PA. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was honorably discharged in 1981. He had a long career with USPS and was an active umpire. He was loved by all who met him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Samuel Jr and William Booker. He is survived by his Sister, Deborah Foster May; Children, James and Tamika Jackson and Jessica Foster; grandchildren, Elijah, Amelia, Teryn, Lorna Camille, Jonas and Nova; and A host of nieces and nephews from Philadelphia, Pa., Delaware and New Jersey

Memorial Services to be held at a later date.

PAID OBITUARY

Phyllis Devyrl (Butler) Guthrie

Phyllis Devyrl Guthrie, 92, daughter of James W. Butler and Ruth Edgemon Butler, died on Dec. 12, 2021.

She was born July 27, 1929, in Adair County, Okla. She was a retired cook from Siloam Springs Hospital. She was of the Christian faith. She married Lenard Guthrie on Nov. 21, 1945. To that union, four children were born. She loved family gatherings, playing games with family and friends, reading, visiting with people, word search puzzles, and eating out.

She was preceded in death by her husband, on March 11, 1981; her parents, James W. Butler and Ruth Edgemon Butler; two daughters, Wyvonne Guthrie and Helen Warren; one sister, Nellie Keeter; one brother, Lawerence (Pat) Woodrow; and two great-great-granddaughters, Skylar and Sierra.

She is survived by one daughter, Jean Larsen and husband Raymond of Colcord, Okla.; one son, Cecil Guthrie and wife Louise of Colcord; eight grandchildren, Gary McAlpin and wife Mariah, Regina Anderson, Jeff Myers and wife Rita, Diane Buck and husband Layton, John Linde and wife Candy, Tommy Guthrie and wife Debbie, Kenny Guthrie and wife Courtney, and Tiffany Guthrie; two step-granddaughters, Tiffany Tuell, and Chrystal Williams and husband Dagan; 22 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and ten great-great-grandsons.

Her funeral was on Dec. 16, at Roberts & Hart Chapel, Westville, Okla.

Julie Leona Thomas

Julie Leona Thomas, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Dec. 18, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1953, in Marysville, Calif., to Robert McKinley Turpin and Mattie Beatrice Rowe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Robert Herold Thomas, of California; daughter, Viola Garten and husband Ron, of Washington, Emma Thomas-Louiska, of Washington, and Ella Marie Spohn, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; grandchildren, Madison Goodwin and Jaden Bell; and great-grandchildren, Winter and Emberlei Goodwin.

No services are planned at this time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Jennifer Mary Vyeda

Jennifer Mary Vyeda, 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 18, 2021, at the Circle of Life, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Nov. 18, 1960, in Recine, Wis., to Josiah Burkes and Mary (Hubbard) Burkes.

She is preceded in death by her father; two brothers, Joel Burkes and Danny Burkes; one aunt, one uncle and several loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashleigh Mueller, of Emporia, Kan.; mother of Racine; sisters, Jody Sadlon and husband Stephen, of Racine; Jana Burkes, of Jackson, Wisc.; two nephews and several friends.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.