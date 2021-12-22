Letter to the Editor

Making stuff up

Plato once said, "No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth." That is one reason why all religious leaders will never speak the whole truth about the "Holy Scriptures" of their religion.

All religions were initiated by people who just made stuff up. At first, most were attempts to explain the mysterious workings of nature. Humans lacked the experience and investigative resources to explain as much about nature as we know now.

But as a few with inquisitive minds began to discover some truths about how the world turns and more knowledge was catalogued, only a few were privy to the knowledge. Educating the masses was not a priority.

Shrewd knowledgeable culprits saw religion as a tool to enslave the illiterate primitive superstitious people. Take for example Moses, the alleged author of the first five books of the Bible.

No intelligent, educated modern adult with basic thinking skills can read either the 26th chapter of Leviticus or the 28th chapter of Deuteronomy and not recognize the "carrot and stick" tactic parents often use on their young children to gain compliance with parental authority.

Moses (?) uses an iddy biddy carrot and a BIG UGLY STICK to put the "Fear of God" into those Israelites. Stuff he, or most likely later priests, just made up.

Here is another bit of stuff made up in the Bible. "I will smear on your faces the dung from your festival sacrifices, and you will be carried off with it." Malachi 2:3b. That was allegedly God who was ticked because they were sacrificing blemished animals.

God doesn't eat the sacrifices; he just loves the pleasing aroma which wafts through lightyears of space to his heavenly abode. The priests eat the sacrificed meat. I'll just bet you this was written by a priest who demanded USDA Choice beef. He just made that manure stuff up.

One main reason no preacher or Christian leader will ever enlighten his subjects with the whole truth from what the Bible really says is, they do not want to be hated.

Ask your pastor to tell you the truth about why the "God is Love" (1 John 4:8), Says, "I will make them eat the flesh of their sons and daughters." Jeremiah 19:9. Ask why God is so obsessed with cannibalism in more passages of the Bible?

He'll probably make up some stuff.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs