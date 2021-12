Letters to Santa: Kindergarten

Northside Elementary

Victoria Beamon's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I want a big Barbie house and a Barbie and a car.

Love, Damary

Dear Santa,

I want toys.

Love, Rey Rey

Dear Santa,

I wt a squis (I want a squishy.)

Love, Angelic

Dear Santa,

I have been god (good). I wot ba yoda. (I want a baby Yoda.) I wont a do. (I want a doughnut.)

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I mumt a doo. (I want a doll.)

Love, Calvin

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL Surprise.

Love, Melany

Dear Santa,

Robots!

Love, Noah

Dear Sant (Santa),

I wan LOL an LOL car. I wa yoyo a jeep. (I want an LOL and an LOL car. I want a yoyo and a jeep.)

Love, Hadlee

Dear Santa,

I want Santa.

Love, Sky

Dear Santa,

I yut a drt bik. (I want a dirt bike.)

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

Give a present for a toy like a car of the wheels on.

Love, Tevin

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want book for Cristmsa (I want a book for Christmas.)

Love, Mauricio

Dear Santa,

I want a scry fluf. I love u and so I wand a hiy bed. Stop (I want a scaryfluff. I love you and so I want a high bed.)

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

I want LOL. I have been good.

Love, Hly

Dear Santa,

I wut a Baman I bin Good and I Luv Santa. (I want a Batman. I have been good and I love Santa.)

Love,

Nathan

Dear Sant (Santa),

I wan LOL an LOL car. I wa yoyo a jeep. (I want an LOL and an LOL car. I want a yoyo and a jeep.)

Love, Hadlee

Dear Santa,

I want Santa.

Love, Sky

Dear Santa,

I yut a drt bik. (I want a dirt bike.)

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

Give a present for a toy like a car of the wheels on.

Love, Tevin

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want book for Cristmsa (I want a book for Christmas.)

Love, Mauricio

Dear Santa,

I want a scry fluf. I love u and so I wand a hiy bed. Stop (I want a scaryfluff. I love you and so I want a high bed.)

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

y name is Noella and I am fiv (five) years old. This year I have been VERY nice. For Christmas, I wot a Brbey jem hous. (I want a Barbie Dream House)

Love, Noella

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL Srpis (Surprise)

Love, Jazlyn

Alyssa Didier's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I want a robot that does things.- Abraham

Dear Santa, I want a Rainbow High.- Aili

Dear Santa, I want a Zebra.- Berklee

Dear Santa, I want a motorcycle.- Cole

Dear Santa, I want a TV and playstation.- Fernando

Dear Santa, I want a toy racecar .- Zander

Dear Santa, I want a cat and dog.- Manuel

Dear Santa, I want a tv and playstation.- Logan

Dear Santa, I want a Skateboard.- Haiden

Dear Santa, I want a Monster Truck .- Keyton

Dear Santa, I want a blue-e.- Marie

Dear Santa, I want a neo baby.- Tiffani

Dear Santa, I want a pokemon.- Xavier

Dear Santa, I want a Gabby dollhouse.- Abigail

Dear Santa, I want a dog.- Ellie

Dear Santa, I want a skateboard.- Nate

Dear Santa, I want a Sonic- Daniel

Carol Graham's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a dol. (doll.)

Lv (Love)

Frenita

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want siz vido game.

Lv,

Maeby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want 6 amercan (American) girl dolls.

Lv,

Camrie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a ps5

Lv

Zaiden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a brbe, (Barbie)

Lv

Khloe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a io sovot. (Big robot)

Lv

Jose

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a tv vido gam! (TV Video game)

Lv

William

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want 5 Fwr Wilr. (four wheelers)

Lv

Silas

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Bune (bunny) and a Bol Techrplahos (Ball and a teacher play house) I bin a gd grl. (I been a good girl)

Lv

Thea

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want 7 vido (video) games.

For.Me.an Dad. I av dn u gd bo. (For me and Dad. I have been a good boy.)

Lv

Braylon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a I fon 13 (iPhone 13)

Lv

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a the polr expres. (Polar Express)

Lv

Kruz

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a makup.

Lv

Emily

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a lot uv (of) LOL dolz (dolls) and a cr (car)

Lv

Brithany

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Bugz bunee (Bugs Bunny) Jooe Jitsoo (Jiu Jitsu)

Lv,

Remy

Dear Santa,

For christmas, I want a tede ber. (Teddy Bear)

Lv

Santiago

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a toe34itt. (A bus)

Lv

Bryan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a 3 dinoe nrfe (Dino nerf) guns.

Lv

Brendan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a kostm (costume) to trn (turn) me in to wetevr (Whatever) I wont (want).

Lv

Haze

Audrey Mathe's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I wot a box of cande! I wot a ring. I wot a chikin. I wot a book.

Love, Finley

Dear Santa,

I want minecraft. I want vbux. I want a baskit bol hoop.

Love, Roman

Dear Santa,

I wot a scotr (scooter) and a Barbie cmpr and a jojo doll.

Love, Esabella

Dear Santa,

I want a bo and ero and a for welr.

Love, Bo

Dear Santa,

I wot pokemn, a nrf gun, vbux, PS4, soccer ball, and fortnite.

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

I wot a Brbe.

Love, Charli

Dear Santa,

I wot video game, a cooking game.

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and a kitten. I want a bik and a scooter. I want a dog.

Love, Karym

Dear Santa,

I wot a Brbe, roller skas, nrf gun, skateboard, nl polish, violin, princess dol.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

I wot a cat, a unicrn, a ring.

Love, Tatum

Dear Santa,

I wot a motrsico (motorcycle).

Love, Alanna

Dear Santa,

I wot a modsigo (motorcycle).

Love, Amina

Dear Santa,

I wot a spiderman mask that I can crumble up.

Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I want a giant Godzilla toy.

Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

I want a real duck. I want a unicorn.

Love, Dayrin

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur. I want a book.

Love, Angel B.

Dear Santa,

I want Pikachu Pokemon cards. I want legos.

Love, Cesar

Dear Santa,

I want books and Super Mario.

Love, Angel M.

Dear Santa,

I want bug toys and books.

Love, Emil

Charity Miller's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I want a robot kandekane.

Love, Kamden

Dear Santa, I want a bakugan.

Love, Dean

Dear Santa, I wunt a bune rabbit and a unikorn.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa, I wunt a macup set.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa, I like Santa. I want piza.

Love, Mohamed

Dear Santa, I wunt gams.

Love Johan

Dear Santa, I wunt a craon pinsel.

Love, Daniel

Dear Santa, I wunt a LOL dol.

Love, Yaritza

Dear Santa, I wunt a tramplen.

Love, Jordyn

Dear Santa, I wunt a puppy.

Love, Kinzlee

Dear Santa, I wont a babe chowowa and a coler.

Love, Brynlee

Dear Santa, I wunt a dog bon for mi dog.

Love, Willie

Dear Santa, I want a wotch.

Love, Josseline

Dear Santa, I want a cameru.

Love, Macy

Dear Santa, I wunt a camru and a cat babe.

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa, I want a car.

Love, Gus

Dear Santa, I want a ipad and dol.

Love, Sadie

Krista Mitchell's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I want Robox. From, Noah.

Dear Santa, I want among us. From, Genesis.

Dear Santa, I want prnces brbe. From, Arlet.

Dear Santa, I want LOL dol. From, Josie.

Dear Santa, I want presins. From, Elijah.

Dear Santa, I want swit(ch). From, Dominic.

Dear Santa, I want blipe. From, Carson.

Dear Santa, I want pacman. From, Cole.

Dear Santa, I want LOL dol. From, Debora.

Dear Santa, I want t part dol. From, Mandy.

Dear Santa, I want blipe and pacman. From, Christian.

Dear Santa, I want a lot brbe. From, Charlotte.

Dear Santa, I want rc cr. From, Cohen.

Dear Santa, I want prnses brbe. From, Bianka.

Dear Santa, I want a big bro. From, Brianna.

Dear Santa, I want a monster t-rex toy. From, Vladimir.

Dear Santa, can I have a train set? From, Bentley

Dear Santa, I want LOL dol. From, Josselyn

Lexi Mitchell's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar .- Payton

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 .- Ace

Dear Santa,

I want toys .- Adam

Dear Santa,

I want a doll.- Emma

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 .- Avery

Dear Santa,

I want a big doll.- Lola

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5.- Diezel

Dear Santa,

I want a cat.- Penny

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5.- Dominic

Dear Santa,

I want make-up .- Lara

Dear Santa,

I want a hammer.- Dawson

Kaitlin Pasco's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a long neck Dinosaur and a tornado. Love, Luke

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a pop it and stuffed animals. Love, Natalie

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Nintendo a switch and a pop it. Love, Brax

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Boxy Dolls and a robot. Love, Paislee

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Ninja box and a racecar. Love, Russell

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like chalk and surprises. Love, Gia

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Baby Yoda and a watch. Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Pokemon and Mario toys. Love, Jacob

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Dinosaur and a snake. Love, Ezekiel

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a pop it and a Baby doll. Love, Kayda

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a present and a car. Love, Andy

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like blocks and hotwheels. Love, Pablo

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Chuck E Cheese gift card and a rainbow. Love, Dirk

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a cheetah and a cougar. Love, Madilyn

Dear Santa. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a dog and to fly. Love, Derek

Brooke Pigeon's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

This year for Chris Tmas I want a real big rig! I hav Bin gud.

luv Jett F

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want 3 Lol dolls, iphone,

I been really good, I did the dishes.

Love

Callie P.

Dear Santa,

This year for christmas i want s50 surprisis and i Pad.

Love Riley! hve been very good all year.

Love Riley. i was pusing people's chairs in school.

Dear Santa,

ths year for Christmas yoyo and new dog.

I have been good Santa, all year

Love Arath G.

Dear Santa,

I want a dog, cat, fbol tMDMOMPIMgthettnoF gbomu ifun

luvyousanta

Luc Mcse

Dear Santa,

I want toy and dogcat hart toy gumeyetsy

Love Lupita I have been good

Dear Santa,

I ben good I wont ipone16 and a bubGm senm I be gid ded the desiz

luv cohen Tee

Dear Santa,

This year for christmas iwant cat kit Brd

Good

Love Nicole

Dear Santa,

I want iphone 16 too and rab bit you good

Love Gabriel

Dear Santa,

This year for christmas I want yo yo And A dog And a doll

Love Jessa T.

Dear Santa,

wont A i fon gom teeve Ploe

Lov Lucas

Dear. Santa,

Ihis Year for christmas want CAts and yooncorn and lool dllz and stufemat Love!

Azie

Dear Santa,

This yeaforchris lMAS I WAN iphone16 And CAT VeryGood ToYoufor YoYo

Lov isLeon

Dear Santa,

Thisyear for Christm

I want a my little pony doll

LOve NyLah

Dear Santa,

Thise Year for CHristmas I WAN New sHoes And A yoyo and CAT GOR

Love Kyra

Dear Santa, I WQNT LOL HOuSe for Christmas.I hQve been good this year.

Sammie V

Dear Samta.

This year for chris I WAnt ABEAr oWL Fox rAccooN

Love Edgar

Dear Santa,

"For Christmas this year I want trucks and cars and 1,000 playdohs and 180,000 crayons. I have been a little bad this year but it is ok.

Love,

Charlie

Kaylie Robertson's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I want a zooma stufe. Love, Drake

Dear Santa,

I want a yoonicn, and a bol, and a vet toy, and booc. Love, Abree

Dear Santa,

I want 7B. I want legos. How doo rander fli? Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

I want a krafset, srfbld (surfboard), and mrkrs. Love, Claire

Dear Santa,

I want a rmt cntrl rbot. Love, Noah L.

Dear Santa,

I want mi grampoi and mi granma bac. Love, Lauren

Dear Santa,

I want luv. Luv, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I want u toy. Luv, Malena

Dear Santa,

I want a sonic toy. Luv, Noah B.

Dear Santa,

I want a cat, dog, and hamstr. Love, Marleigh

Dear Santa,

I want a bik with no chranee weels and a borbee campr and jeens. Love, Hazel

Dear Santa,

I want a pogostic. Luv, Graham

Dear Santa,

I want a unkrn toy. Luv, Melanie

Dear Santa,

I want Pokmod kors (Pokemon cards). Luv, Paxton

Dear Santa,

I want a lol dol. Luv, Allie

Dear Santa,

I want u bik. Luv, Witten

Dear Santa,

I want a rmot kuntrl Dragn. Luv, Jeremiah

Donna Skaggs' Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a doll and a phone. Love Melany

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a LOL doll and a toy butterfly. Love, Ellena

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby cat and a nerf gun. Love, Fong

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a dinosaur and a vampire. Love, Patton

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toys. Love, Joseph

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Baby Yoda stuffy and a tiny pumpkin for my dollhouse. Love, Amelia

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a fairy Godmother wand and a Nintendo Switch. Love, Nevaeh

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie with a house. Love, Amy

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an Elsa dollhouse and a Baby Yoda. Love, Mia

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Roblox Piggy and a Roblox Piggy. Love, Dexter

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like earpods and Batman Legos. Love, Rhett

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Baby Yoda and Captain America. Love, Connor

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an LOL Doll and a Barbie. Love, Esperanza

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Thomas toys and soldier toys. Love, Jericho

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a LOL dollhouse and a treehouse toy. Love, Addilyn

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a LOL Doll. Love, Aisha

Destiney Teague's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I wut a no er pan.

Danny

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL pes.

Luv Blakley

Dear Santa,

I want a unukorn ps.

Ellie

Dear Santa,

I want a cor.

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I wanta dinosaur.

Chris

Dear Santa,

I woud lik a chedu becus ther fufe.

Luv Grace

Dear Santa,

I want a bab

Genesis

Dear Santa,

I want a bac pac

Luf Mary

Dear Santa,

I like you! For Chresmes I want a amrcingildoll and a bucbed for mi amrcingrl and a tocing bilue!

Love Kinley

Dear Santa,

I want a spibrman.

Luv Alexis

Dear Santa,

I want nubx.

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I want a ril doole.

Luv Jase

Dear Santa,

I want a dresr pes.

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I want a pocimon plush pocimon corz blabadz.

Luv Cristo

Dear Santa,

I want a remot cin chrl truc.

Luv Harlan

Dear Santa, I wood like noo sox. How are Yoo?

Luv Caden

Dear Santa,

I wood like a pop it because I can play with it.

Love Sadie

Dear Santa,

I want a lol.

Sophia

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL pes.

Anastasia

Stephanie VanBrunt's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I want a Dr. Kit and a baby doll.

Dulce

Dear Santa,

I want some pokemon cards, a little elf on the shelf and a nintendo switch.

Alexander

Dear Santa,

I want a dress up Barbie.

Ana

Dear Santa,

I want a nintendo switch and an elf on the shelf.

Steven

Dear Santa,

I want a ball.

Braylon

Dear SAnta,

I want a Barbie doll.

Kylee

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn.

Ryanna

Dear Santa,

I want a toy skeleton.

Hank

Dear Santa,

I want a go-cart.

Roman H.

Dear Santa,

I want a dragon.

Koa

Dear Santa,

I want real makeup.

Indigo

Dear Santa,

I want a dog.

Roman R

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar.

Emery

Dear Santa,

I want a cat stuffed animal.

Rylee

Dear Santa,

I want a fox.

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I want a dog.

Alex

Martha Whittington's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a lol dol hs.

Love,

Annalise

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a toe hs.

Love,

Addie

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a roodf and Sprman and Irman.

Love,

Cash

Dear Santa Claus,

I wot a noo wosh for dad, miju, and pinsls.

Love,

Spencer

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a dog toe.

Love,

Aby

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a cat anb dog.

Love,

Aubrey

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a noo nrgun. It can b boo

and a noo dog.

Love,

Mason Downing

Dear Santa Claus,

I want bre

I want bab li dol

Cichin food

LOL dol

roodof

Love,

Lillian

Dear Santa Claus,

I like u

I want u LOL an a LOL doge

Love,

Gesell

Dear Santa Claus,

I want e bed.

Love,

Arinna

Dear Santa Claus,

I like raskor n xboc n babe brur.

I like red.

Love,

Zane

Dear Santa Claus,

I wot a crbad.

Love,

Braxton

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a gmbolmsen and 5 stf anmls

Roodof the rader

And nrf gun and 5 bloo ajls and a kamowash.

Love,

Owen Taylor

Dear Santa Claus,

I want u nrf gun plez der?

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a nrfgun and yoo Santt

And a bebe gue.

Love,

James

Dear Santa Claus,

I want noo brb an a LOL

Love,

Elizabeth

Dear Santa Claus,

I want anur no cijucoo.

I love yoo Snu.

Love,

Silas

Dear Santa Claus,

I like Satu

I wt noo nf gun

Love,

Finn

Jennifer Yeager's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like ipad & Rainbow pillow. Love, Itzel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like iPad & cat. Love, Racin

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like turtle & smasher. Love, Royal

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like iPad & puppe. Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like cat & dol. Love, Leavie

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like puzo & Lego. Love, Marlin

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like iPad & doll. I LOVE U. Love, Ashlyn

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like pencil box and dol. Love, Alayleigh

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like ipad & legoz. Love, Hutch

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like iPad & Super hero. Love, Jackson

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like LiSavr & baby yodu. Love, Ethan

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like cat & iPad. Love, Desmond

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like iPad & dol. Love, River

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like robot & cat. Love, Declan

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like ipad & dol. Love, Logan