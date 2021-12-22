Letters to Santa: Pre-Kindergarten

Bright Beginnings

Debbie Mays

Dear Santa,

I want a kitchen toy. I want it to look like the one Ms Debbie has. I want lots of play food. I also want a stuffed reindeer. I have been good this year.

Love ,

Royce Rodriguez – 4 years old

Dear Santa,

I want long horns for Christmas and bunnies. I don't want real bunnies I want stuffed snuggle bunnies. Please bring my mom and dad candy.

Love,

Benjamin Smith, 3 years old

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a toy unicorn that talks and moves with a collar and something for the unicorn to eat and drink? That's all.

Love,

Jillian Boles, 3 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a dominus rex toy. He eats people. Also I think a T-Rex. My brothers want dinosaur toys too.

Love,

Brantley Dry, 5 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn for Christmas. I also want some slime. Have a happy New year Santa.

Love,

Hinslee Edwards, 5 years old

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck for Christmas. We wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Rowan Edwards, 3 years old

Dear Santa,

I want some toy ducks that have turners and they go quack , quack. There are people on there swimming with the ducks on cardboard water. I also want a mini santa and a reindeer toy so I can play Santa town. I want a pink unicorn headband and a purple one for my sister. Maybe a unicorn suit. I also want something else. I want a red lava floor and a board for dancing.

Love,

Nayomi Marroquinn

Dear Santa,

I want a toy doll that is like Elsa. I want a dolly like Ana . I also want a baby doll. I want a doll with rainbow hair. I want a kitchen toy.

Love,

Jazmine Marroquinn

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy pool for me and dolls. A toy slide and Elsa and Ana. I want you to bring my mommy a night gown and new glasses for my dad. My brother would like a toy car and my sister gets a church dress.

Love,

Rosemary Chaney

Dear Santa,

I want a walkie talkie . I want two walkie talkies to talk to other people.

Love,

Avery Burney

The Hunny Tree Preschool

Linda Adams

Hello Santa

I would like mermaid stuff; a mermaid tail and a mermaid top. And I would of course love a vanity. And I would like makeup stuff with the vanity. And I would like ballet stuff, shoes and clothes. And soccer shin guards. I want skating ice shoes. I'm going to give you cookies. I love you to give me presents. I love the North Pole where you work at.

Love Liilah

Hi Santa

I would like a yo-yo. Jeremiah would like a dinosaur. Sofie would like a game.

Thank you,

Nathalie

Dear Santa

I would like a dinosaur game on a dinosaur tablet, a toy dinosaur. I want puzzles, a toy bus. You have a nice sleigh. Bring sissy a bunny tablet and a bunny game.

Love Everett

Hello Santa

I want you to bring me a toy. I love Christmas, I have a Christmas tree.

Your Friend,

Aviana

Hi Santa

I would like a new tablet because mine is getting old. I would like a big firefighter puzzle in a box. I would like new clothes. I need more soap. I want a board with everyone's name on it (Kole, Emily, Marley). And I want some little hangers. Thank you for the card

Love Phoenix

Hi Santa

I want a Mario blanket and two blue baby Yoda poppets. Hello Santa,

I'm your friend, Rowen

Hello Santa

It's almost Christmas. I like dollies, I want a doll.

Merry Christmas,

Victoria

Northside Elementary

Ally Briggs' Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Yaretzi Suaste and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: eat all my food, share with people all my toys, and be nice to my sister. This year for Christmas I would like: a big doll like Rapunzel or Anna or Elsa, a light like Elsa, and a baby doll and a Barbie. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Yaretzi

Dear Santa,

My name is Andres and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help people get up when they hurt, check on my dad, and help my mom decorate the Christmas tree and sometimes I help my mom bake something. This year for Christmas I would like: a hoverboard, a electric scooter, and a electric bike. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Andres

Dear Santa,

My name is Donna and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help my sister, help my friends trying to put stuff together, and try to help Mrs. Briggs with stuff like make a picture for me. This year for Christmas I would like: a yoyo, turtle toys, and a turtle book. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Donna

Dear Santa,

My name is Miguel and I am 3, 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help my mommy inside, play with King, and sit down at lunch. This year for Christmas I would like: hots King Kong, stuffed King Kong, and big King Kong. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Miguel

Dear Santa,

My name is Xavier and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: clean up, help mommy, and help daddy. This year for Christmas I would like: a car, a monster truck, and a race car. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Xavier

Dear Santa,

My name is Roberto and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: give cookies to Santa, help mom wash the dishes, and spin Declan on the spinning chair. This year for Christmas I would like: Xbox, T.V., and 2 controllers. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Roberto

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help people pick things up, help people decorate the tree, and help pick up trash. This year for Christmas I would like: 6 dolls, makeup, and my own kitchen set. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael and I am 1 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: be good, pick the card, and help brother cover the baby puppy. This year for Christmas I would like: CoComelon, CoComelon teddy, and CoComelon toilet in my room. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Michael

Dear Santa,

My name is Damien and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help my mommy, been nice to the kids when I was playing with Yasmin, and sharing toys with my friends. This year for Christmas I would like: 23 police cars, cars, and 10 fire trucks. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Damien

Dear Santa,

My name is Hyde and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help mommy picking up, clean up my room, and clean up toys in the kitchen center. This year for Christmas I would like: a koala, a timer, and a playhouse. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Hyde

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: play with my friends, help my daddy fix his truck, and help my daddy to paint the house. This year for Christmas I would like: Hot wheels, a small rodeo clown, and a race horse set. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Alex

Dear Santa,

My name is Declan and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: washed the dishes with my daddy, moved the plant next to the water because the plant was thirsty, and help Abi get her mat up. This year for Christmas I would like: a garbage truck that has trash cans (3 of them), a gingerbread man that is a toy, and a glass bird for my mom. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Declan

Dear Santa,

My name is Rylan and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: helped clean up, helped my mommy at home, and I hug my dad. This year for Christmas I would like: 3 Bluey stuff, 2 PJ Masks things, and a Mickey Mouse shop. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Rylan

Dear Santa,

My name is Evelynn and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: put on my clothes myself, helped doing medicine, and helped Roberto. This year for Christmas I would like: gummy worms, some pictures and a camera, and I would like to have a present under my tree. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Evelynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Ian and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: help daddy a egg, nice daddy, and help mommy. This year for Christmas I would like: a star (color yellow star), toys, and all toys (explode). I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Ian

Dear Santa,

My name is Juliette and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice. A few things I did that were nice are: sometimes I turn on the bathtub for my baby brother to take a bath, clean up my playroom, and clean up with my friends in centers. This year for Christmas I would like: a JoJo doll, another little monster truck with the remote on it, and a block puzzle. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Juliette

Dear Santa,

My name is Abi and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: hugged Andres, helped momma clean up, and helped daddy do his game. This year for Christmas I would like: my own game computer like my daddy (It's going to be pink), a toy mermaid (Its color is going to be purple.), and more paper to draw. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Abi

Dear Santa,

My name is Gia and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: open presents, pray, and help Abi go to center. This year for Christmas I would like: blue presents, a princess, and toys. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Gia

Dear Santa,

My name is Scarlett and I am 5 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: listened to my mom, she (mom) wake me up and I be kind to her, and give Grandma a hug because that's nice. This year for Christmas I would like: makeup Frozen, a dress Frozen, and a crown Frozen. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Scarlett

Dear Santa,

My name is Korben and I am 4 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been VERY nice. A few things I did that were nice are: hug my big brother, play with my big brother, and help my mommy with washing the clothes. This year for Christmas I would like: a bow with a target, a dinosaur with a gun, and a dragon. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer! -Korben

Roxanna Brisson's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. WhatI would like most this Christmas is Ryan world X toy and Power Rangers. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Milk, too. Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Anthony. P.D Please say "Hi" to me for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is barbie doll and baby sister. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Jasmine. P.S. Please Say "Hi" to Baby sister for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas I am 4 years old. This year I hae been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is games and a dolly. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Ricardo. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mia for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!)

What I would like most this Christmas is a dirty car and unicorn toy. And I promise to leave out cake for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Daleyza. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Santa for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is battle truck and dinosaur truck. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Oliver. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mom for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is can of worms and pig max toy. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Layne. P.S. Please say "Hi" to my dad for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all fo the time. What I would like most this Christmas is money and Frozen doll. And I promise to leave out sandwiches for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Allison. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Grandma & Mom for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is nintendo switch and dinosaur transformer. And I promise to leave out rice cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Brycen. P.S. Please say "Hi" to my mom for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is Present and Santa Claus. And I promise to leave out treats & water for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Easton. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Ms.Alison for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Santa to come and legos. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Isaias. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Isaias for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is candy and stuffed unicorn. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Elena. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Great Great Grandpa for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is legos and a truck. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Franco. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Franco for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is modular truck and a toy gun. And I promise to leave out bacon and bitsits for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Carter. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Elena for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is big monster truck and lady bug glasses. And I promise to leave out spicy cheetos for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Isabella. P.S. Please say "Hi" to cousins for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is fire station and T-rex. And I promise to leave out donuts for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Pierson. P.S. Please say "Hi" to me for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is a race car and a roller car. And I promise to leave out soda for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Gael. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Santa's wife for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 yeast old. This year I have been naughty (but nice!) What I would like most this Christmas is Spiderman and frogs. And I promise to leave out cookies & milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Greyson. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mom for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is walking dino feet and that's it. And I promise to leave out nothing for me! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Ryan. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Jesus for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is candy and toys (cat.) And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love Kimberly. P.S. Please say "Hi" to mommy for me!

Dear Santa, This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is BB8 and nerf gun. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Jenson. P.S. Please say "Hi" to Laken for me!

Christina Brown's Pre-K Class

Dear Santa, I have been nice this year. I want a Chelsea's House to go with my Barbie House and a little Christmas tree with a rainbow star. Love, Braylee

Dear Santa, I want to go with you on your lap again where you live at the house with the fish on it and you had a real reindeer. I want a tiny horse with a little basket that you can put tiny fruits in. I want some tiny foods that humans can eat. Love, Alinna

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want to have a good list. I want a Jack robot, a little water fountain that's named Ella and a mommy cookie machine. Love, Jack

Dear Santa, I been so good. I want Hot Wheel cars and my brother wants games. Love, Emmanuel

Dear Santa, I want a new bike for my mom's house. I been good. Love, Arielle

Dear Santa, I'm good. I want Hot Wheels and a Paw Patrol and a big bucket with trains. Love, Everett

Dear Santa, You have seen me on the Santa camera being good. I want a JoJo Siwa outfit and a rainbow watch and a Gaby Cat doll house with all the characters and a Tinkerbell outfit. Love, Audrei

Dear Santa, I want Paw Patrol. Love, Emma

Dear Santa, I have been good. I want you to bring me a Barbie Doll House. I love you, Kaylani

Dear Santa, I want Bowser's Air Ship and a Mario Kart set that cost $41. Love, Kole

Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. I want a big Barbie house and a little Chelsea house. Love, Melaniah

Dear Santa, I have been good. I want you to bring me a race car track, even a car for the race car track. Love, Miles

Dear Santa, I have been nice all the time at my house. I want the same big truck toy as my brother. Love, Otto

Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a lot of guns. Love, Toby

Dear Santa, I did be nice. I want a real live unicorn. I love you. Atarah

Dear Santa, I want something blue. Love, Mathias

Dear Santa, I have been good. I want toys. Love, Nevaeh

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas. I love you super much. I want a little stuffed animal pony and I like your songs very much. Love, Quinn

Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want an RC car. Love, Cohesion

Katie Folds' Pre-Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon and I am 4 years old. I live in a house in Siloam springs. I have been a nice boy this year. For Christmas, I want: a big giant jeep, cars, and a big giant dinosaur. Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am 4 years old. I live in a house in Siloam Springs. I have been a nice girl this year. For Christmas, I want a barbie house, a barbie car, and some books.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sebastian and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a nice boy this year. For Christmas, I want a baby yoda that dances, a toy truck to drive, and I wanted to tell you that my sister wants a goldfish. Also, I like your reindeer Santa! Love, Sebastian.

Dear Santa,

My name is Agnes and I am 5 years old. I live in Arkansas. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a Frozen car, a bike, and a baby doll .Love, Agnes

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a magic tea pot, a rocking chair, and a baby doll. Also, I like your reindeer's santa! Love, Isabella

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson and I am 5 years old. I live with my daddy on a dirt road. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a country boy guitar, a spider man with venom, and a fortnite gun with a stand. Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshua and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a hulk buster robot, video games, and a tv in my room. Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa, My name is Abdiel and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want some markers, playdoh, and some cars. Love, Abdiel

Dear Santa,

My name is Moises and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a squishy paw patrol toy, a toy rescue bolder, and rescuebot presents. Love, Moises

Dear Santa,

My name is Maverick and I am 5 years old. I live in Arkansas. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a paw patrol set, a toy horse, and a hulk squishy toy. Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

My name is Allie and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a pop-it hello kitty bag, a cupcake squishy, a pretzel squishy, a pretty doll with makeup, and a dress. Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

My name is Rylee and I am 5 years old. I live in a house in Siloam Springs. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a dog grooming set, a pinky pie blowup, and a pajama set. Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Skyler and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want some minecraft toys and plushies, a contixo robot, and some rodblox toys. Love, Skyler.

Dear Santa,

My name is Max and I am 4 years old. I live in a house in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want some Halloween wind up toys, a stuffed animal t-rex, some real eggs, and a kitchen with play food. Love, Max

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayden and I am 3 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a bumble bee toy, optimus prime toy, and can you bring a transformer toy for my brother too please? Love, Kayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want a mini monster truck, paw patrol movie and toy, and remote control Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Aniston and I am 5 years old. I live in Gentry. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a magic mixie, high chair for baby dolls, and a bear that says "I love you." Love, Aniston

Dear Santa,

my name is Elijah and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a tv for my room, nintendo switch, and minecraft games. Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

My name is Camila and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a barbie doll, little baby doll, and a donut squishy. Love, Camila.

Angela Veltmann's Pre-K class

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeandriel Alvarez and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas please bring me Nintendo games.

Love,

Jeandriel Alvarez

Dear Santa,

My name is Waylon Cates and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Transformer that changes into a motorcycle with chase.

Love,

Waylon Cates

Dear Santa,

My name is Iker Colorado and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a lot of paper, paints, and markers.

Love,

Iker Colorado

Dear Santa,

My name is William Dart and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a dirt mover truck.

Love,

William Dart

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper Duncan and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie Dreamhouse with some Barbie dolls, and a Princess carriage car to ride in.

Love,

Harper Duncan

Dear Santa,

My name is Sofia Giron-Lopez and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a fire fighter kit, toys to play in a kitchen, and a teddy bear.

Love,

Sofia Giron-Lopez

Dear Santa,

My name is Weston Golding and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a skateboard, and a toy car, and a dinosaur T-Rex.

Love,

Weston Golding

Dear Santa,

My name is Elijah Herrington and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a surprise!

Love,

Elijah Herrington

Dear Santa,

My name is Austyn Huffman and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a fairy that can fly by putting your hand under their feet.

Love,

Austyn Huffman

Dear Santa,

My name is AraBella Martin and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me roller skates and a skateboard.

Love,

AraBella Martin

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter Mouton and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a very, very, very huge robot, a bat man, and bat wings that light up in the dark.

Love,

Carter Mouton

Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis Ramirez and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie Dreamhouse and a Barbie car.

Love,

Genesis Ramirez

Dear Santa,

My name is Perrin Reetz and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Gabby Dollhouse

Love,

Perrin Reetz

Dear Santa,

My name is Riley Robinson and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a giant Baby Yoda.

Love,

Riley Robinson

Dear Santa,

My name is AnaMarie Ruzek and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Princess castle with a princess dolls.

Love,

AnaMarie Ruzek

Dear Santa,

My name is Addyson Spicer and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Gabby Dollhouse.

Love,

Addyson Spicer

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie Snyder and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me my very own dollhouse, and an Elsa, and Ana Barbie, and markers.

Love,

Gracie Snyder

Dear Santa,

My name is Gianna Vargas and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice! For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie Dreamhouse, a Barbie car, and Barbie dolls.

Love,

Gianna Vargas

Dear Santa,

Brooke Wilson's Pre-K class

Dear Santa,

I want a video game controller when I grow up. I also want a scooter, a butterfly toy, and a big chair!

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie, a Polly Pocket, a Santa hat, a scooter and another hat!

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

I want a Peppa Pig Scooter for Christmas please!

Love,

Sophia.

Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard Shark for Christmas!

Love,

Malachi

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car, a batmobile, and a Batman costume for Christmas please!

Love,

Josiah

Dear Santa,

I want lightning McQueen for Christmas please!

Love,

Tytn

Dear Santa,

I want Shopkins and a mini food sett for Christmas please!

Love,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

I want a Tesla car for Christmas!

Love,

Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I want a purple dinosaur for Christmas please!

Love,

Elijah C.

Dear Santa,

I want a rainbow for Christmas Please!

(and a present!) Love,

Jett

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur toy for Christmas please!

Love,

Emelia

Dear Santa,

I want a chapstick and lip gloss for Christmas please!

Love,

Haezel

Melinda Young's Pre-K class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old this year. I have been good all of the time. I would like for you to bring me a Spiderman toy and a big truck! I promise to leave out cookies for you. Please say hi to Rudolph for me!

Love, Yeray

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. I have been good most of the time. I would like for you to bring me a unicorn and a cowboy. I promise to leave a toy out for you to play with! Please say hi to the reindeer for me!

Love, McKinley

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty but nice! For Christmas this year, I would like a BumbleBee transformer and a blue transformer. I promise I will leave out cookies for you! Please say hi to the reindeer for me!

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. I have been good most of the time this year. For Christmas I would like for you to bring some Ryan's World toys and ninja kid toys. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! Please tell Mrs. Claus hi for me!

Love, Abraham

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all year! This year I would like for you to bring a toy Christmas tree and a snuggly elf like Jingles! I promise I will leave a thank you note for you! Please say hi to Mrs. Claus for me!

Love, Kamryn

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. I have been good all year! I would really like if you could bring me a unicorn and a new Barbie! I promise to leave milk and cookies out for you! Please say hi to Jingles for me!

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. I have been good all year long! For Christmas I would like for you to bring a Sonic game and some play dishes. I promise to leave cookies for you! Please say hi to the elves for me!

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. I have been good for most of the year. I would really like if you could bring a big cowboy robot and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse! I promise to leave cookies for you! Please tell Rudolph hi for me!

Love, Conor

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old and have been good most of the time! For Christmas I would like to get a baby Yoda and a train with a forest. I promise to leave a nice note just for you! Please tell Rudolph hi for me!

Love, Elise

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old and have been good most of the time! I would really like for you to bring me the Paw Patrol dogs and a penguin! I promise to leave milk and cookies for you! Please tell Jingles hi for me!

Love, Evynn

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old and have been good all year long! I would really love it if you could bring me Luigi's Mansion 3 and Mario Maker for Christmas! I promise to leave a little note just for you! Please tell the elves hi for me!

Love, Sammy

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old this Christmas and have been good most of the time! For Christmas I would like a reindeer and a unicorn! I will leave cookies and milk for you. Please tell Olaf and Jingles hi for me!

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and have been good all year! For Christmas this year I would like race cars and race tracks! I will leave some cookies for you. Please tell the elves hi for me!

Love, Frank

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old and have been good most of the year! I would really like some Hot Wheels and a little teddy bear! I promise to leave milk and cookies for you! Please tell Rudolph hi for me!

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old and have been good some of the time! I would really like if you could bring a Barbie and a play kitchen for me! I promise to leave cookies and milk for you. Please tell the reindeer hi for me!

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old this Christmas and have been good most of the time! I would really like if you could bring a toy vacuum cleaner and Minnie Mouse dress up set. I promise to leave cookies and milk just for you and carrots for the reindeer! Please tell Rudolph hi for me!

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old and have been good some of the time! I would really like a playhouse and dolls for the playhouse. I promise to leave cookies out for you! Please tell the reindeer hi for me!

Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old and have been good most of the time! I would really like for you to bring me a dinosaur egg and some super hero toys! I promise to leave cookies and milk out for you. Please tell Rudolph hi for me!

Love, Jayden