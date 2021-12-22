Letters to Santa: Second grade

Allen Elementary

Jessica Aldridge's Second-grade class

Dear Santa,

Janhubrchganbic

Sonldms

Muvrbofcbr

Love,

Gannon

Dear Santa,

I have been very good so I will like dinaseur toys I'll also will like a xbox and transformer toys and close art room.

Love,

Fremio

Dear Santa,

I Want xadr setxo crxms

Asgt nvDes

So

Love,

Easton

Dear Santa,

I'll try my best to be good this year. I want a Ipad with roblox barbie play set and baby alive stuff

Love,

Hadley

Dear Santa,

I want a big Dianu

a CLeaN up robot

a Mistrery toy

A roblox Playset

A Mine CraFt

A XoLotL Stuffy

a SpyBot

Love,

Iris

Dear Santa,

I wud wont Hof Net

Simmi truk

and AmE AXinFigr

HelAnrPr Pcd

Love,

Ragelio

Dear Santa,

i need a good Toy and boll and cra

Love,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

Santa, Ive been vere good this eear, I woul like a PS5 and A ninrendo switch A All MieHI JIREN toe.

PSST and a millon dollars to share and a Among us toe with the metal beale hat.

Thank eou Santa!

for last eear!

Love,

Mason t.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like a Barbe gerecom hous. I would also like a elcbot catt. I would lalso like a erobot Dog.

Take you so much for all. uv mi prestis last year.

Love,

Scarlett. H

Dear Santa,

I was veery goo and I woud love that you a givme a hoverBoard and A PHone and I WUnt shoos and I os wunt a Bunny and I wunt a bog and A cat and A Jeres becaue I give you cooks all the time and wood you giv me A

Love,

Jaylah

Dear Santa,

I want a hBr Brd

I want a gtrd

I want a flut

I want a jegst

I want a Pano.

Love,

Jase

Dear Santa,

I wut A dig stufe Jagih. and A fone and A 100 descPets.. and A huvor doRd. and A MPMAde HI dol and A cat. PleS. and A intedo Swich. and a JoJ Omge dol 4. thac you for the dol has. and A laptop and to se you. PleS and A hastp Ples.

Love,

Tanya

Dear Santa,

I hve been wanting farming Sim 22 Pls xbox 1x Etd Shin and I mostle want that. and A cat.

And thank you for the robot spider

Love,

Chevy

Dear Santa

I wbin good I will a PS 5 and Jonu and tidos switch to and 1.000,000,000,000,000

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

I wale gelcr the dog mat mato laptop nm6W coat like dook a PSflb fig fone I tooe fonoe.

I big gook yes. like Sat she gook rot Veet VSarrt like love the!

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I have been very good th year and i whut a and VY and I wish I y and candy and dr

Love,

E

Dear Santa,

I was very good this year!

I would Like A Baby Dall.

I would Like A Bike.

I would Like A Dinosor.

I would Like A Snake.

I would LIke A Phon.

Love,

Lily

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a Iphone becuse I don not have a phone I wold like a blue baer big. And A dols

LOLs hgn sels And Tthat book And Last but not let a kebt cup.

Thank you for the Santa.

Love,

Caitlin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I want a Ball for my hamster ... and a tedy Bear a Lol and a new Back Pack you me. thank you and a huver Board.

Love,

Ivy

Dear Santa,

A tory. I want hot wheels, hero of judiju and my favorite dino! TR.

Love,

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! and I would want the nedo game calld Zelda allso an ext box 5 also a spy Bot

Love,

Colson.

Rebecca Caudill's Second-grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want a nitendo switch. For crismes niso a globe. I am good. I am getting smart at school.

Aaron

Puppy nat crdcrer mume bog globe

I love you sante

Merry Christmas

Thank you

Madeline

From Eric To Misty C

I am caming ur fun

U hav 100 elves. I wont a trane and a nutcacr and sum hus and a elf.

I tua robot bog

Squishy pop it

Stuffed animal

Sata

Lara

Santa can i get for christmas i whant is apple wack and 500$ and sim robux on roblix

Plz thank you sata

Taven

From Jasper I hope

U heve i good day

But make surs get all toy kid I hope.

Dear Mrs claws

I love you so so much and I love your family and i m being super good and my baby brother Pike Love ellie to all of you.

Dear Santa I love you so so much

Love Ellie I love you and your elves.

Dear Santa

I've been good I would like these toys:

$10000000000000000000

Squishy baible

Doll bairb huse

Omg doll

Pop it

Real elf on the shelf

Kaylee

What I want for christmas is a skate bord and a presinpet also i want three pop toobs. One more thing sqishmellow.

Santa your the best santa. Your cool. Santa your the best toy maker ever. How are your randir doing.

Love Mykah

I want a intendoe switch a outdoore play set a ps5 and a new pse game.

How is the North pool wether whats it like there how are you and marry christmas!

Paysli

I want the iphone 13, 12, 11, 10, 9 and iphone se. I want 100000$ and travl to santa! Hoe is it like in the northpole? Hows the deer? I will save some cookies in the living room. I want a black puppy and a turtle. I want fonre moditers a camra a mouse a key board a gaming chair a among us figure.

Angel

I want 10000000000000$ iphone 13 and 12 and a huver bord and a 3 well skoodr! How is the wether and I love you me and sister love rander and last but not lest I wont to see you at home! Oh sorry and a mime bakpak and a pop it and a big simpldimp! Ther done!

Anna

Hi Santa

I hav ben a littl bad I am so sorry I hav ben a little mad but I hav ben good to. It has ben ruf I will chang it

Fome Brilee: 8 wers old

Daer Suto I watn a car ctor remote in I wath a oine in I wath a robt toy in a bybee yodu berir cems hoooo hoooo hoooo hoooo leb mya

Dyland

Headset stuff animal us figit tois bestk. Thak you. I love you. U hav a greres

Thak you.

Braxton

Tesla Grogan's Second-grade class

I will like a Nitindo and a skate bord xbox 1 my dad and for Evee budee to be nise and homis peerll to be millin dollars plees will you make me go on the good list plees and my bruder.

Ayden Van Holland

Dear Santa

For christmas I would like a donut scrishe I want a Amog us pelo and a Amog is gacit. I want a pomkn coar I want a Amog us popit x1 jurassic park popit x1.

Logan Witcher

Dear Santa

I wut a iPhone 13 i wut a nuthr thag plees I wut a $ I wut a nuthr Thag I wut a nintendo swich lambo PS5 fortnite mine craft skateboard and a bike drone re monster truck water botell pc.

Anderson Guzman

Dear Santa.

For Chrismis I would like a swich a puppy that is a husky and skatst and Playstashin and a Speerit Born. and a golduth reever a jojo seewa doll and a uoonckorn toy I have Ben good this yeeer. A NiNtdo s6 tv 4 and candy cane I am guna levee candy cane oat the hose and a tv and a BaBy hose

Sierra Howell

Dear Santa

For christmas I would lke a bunch of slime and i would like a skat bord and i would like a now Born Babby Doll and a Planit Boll and wut food that your beeretes and a christmas music Box and i want JoJo Seewo to com ofer.

Cheyenne DeMoss

Dear Santa,

For Christmis I would like a big reindeer that I can ride on. And play food for my Kichen a bunch of Lego sets and Hachamul mine pixegs and a mermaid fin that I can wear and the unicorn versus of monopoly.

Taryn Walker

Dear Santa

I have been vary good this year please get me nerf gun i wish for my brother not to have asma a new screen for my phone my grandma back my grandpa back

Jackson Carlson

Dear Sangta

You are the Best and your elfs. this is what I want for christmas. I whant close and a Pair oF White Shoes. Some swetpants and some croPtoPs. jeans. size 14. difrent makup and makup Brushes. gift cards for alta. Fidgets and Squishy.

Peighton Goodman

Dear Santa

I've tride to be good This yeAr i would netendo switch and a Nerf gun and a Teck deck and a drone. Happy birth day god

Adrian Hernandez

Dear santa clause,

For christmas I want a professional telloskope and a globe that has the earth on it! A professional makeup Kit! A book of makeup looks! A Dog! Barbie whith a telloskope and a spaceship! And an ipad! By the way thank you for the present from last year!

Love Grace Terpstra

Dear santa.

Phone two Kittens dier SharK

Karysn Sanders

Dear Santa.

For Chrismas I would like two notebooks and two sets of pens a Jombo popits two ipads

From: Rose Par For: Mr. Claus

Dear Santa

I think I have ben good this year I would like... a hoverboard and a dek of pokomon cards and a snow glowb I do have a lot of things

by. xoxo Elliette McRee

Dear Santa,

For christmas I would like. A lol

Zoe Zubiate

Dear Santa,

For christmas I would like... skateboord and I Phone and a lamburgene and raell husky. You are vare nice Santa. I wish I saw you.

from Adriel Aguilar Perez

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a braclet that has my name on it. I want 4 shashibos. I want Rainbow high dolls p.s. not orange. I want a snow globe that has music. I've been helping my family. I wish to have snow. I want a Ipad.

Brianna Lester

Dea Santa,

For christmas I would like... UGG bag UGG Shoos UGG Shrt ntinjo iPhone 12 iPad bike skit bord figtses teacher cit New shert New shoos Huver bord. miNpcraft christmas musce box

Bailey Douthit

Mi sitr was a badre I rerer wut 12 gatbega for me and DaD.

Hunter Janes

Dear Santa

I rile a insehrumint And two ispi Books one Pokcemon crd and a world Glob.

From Nash Waters

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like a Globe, model of Columbia Sity, science experiments, NASA astronauts, and a Tablet.

Logan Scherrey

Dear Santa Claus

For christmas I would like a toy truck

Carson Spradlin

Dear Santa

DriBcuB VidoGames Pokamon crd cumpotsi rmot cuch carrook coLiar Vodi Gama cumcholo Appy Woch

Carson Gabbard

Jill Hartman's Second-Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for last years present. How are the reindeers? And how is miss clocks? I really want my family to be here for Chrismas I really want a stretchy new bore babyDoll.

Love,

Andrea

Dear Santa,

I wan'tid to say thank you for the hoverbourd I really in goud it how are the randear this year I would like a apple watch a bb gun a Nerfgun a hours book colering book.

Love,

Silas

Dear Santa,

Thanls you for the mrale to cume tru. How is ms. claws. I woold lik a monstr treck with a manshun and scelron.

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

I lic the gif. hab no the rib? I we fo nrf gus.

Love,

Angel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything haw our your elvls how is mrs clowa I rily hope if you could help my mom whith stuf and bring my dad some new tools and bring me a haver board marry chrismas santa.

Love,

Kimberly

Dear Santa,

I wot to say Thank you for The prest i in jont are you occay? i wot a presit can you giv a frosind toi an to my sisre? can you giv a beblad to my bruther efiu my i wot a hurbrd Thank you.

Love,

Jimmy

Dear Santa,

Thace for last year how are you Doing are you bisee with the chois? I wod lick a harbou bord and a slim kit and a 2 and 1 crobook and my sister mit lick fack nets and fack ilashis.

Love,

Jordyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the xbox 360. it was really fun. I loved it so much i played it for a whole year. also how are the deer doing? are you very busy? I want an racecar for christmas and a nerf gun for my brother and new tools for my dad and new makeup for my mom.

Love,

Bradley

Dear Santa,

Thinrk you for the tors I rile in gordit in lot I owes plae a lot how are the raders and hou are the elfs and hop you have a hape crimis I have a nother krestin are you bise yes or no

Love,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the nerf gun you gave e the year befor last. What do you do in the summer. I want a i phone 13 and a big tety bare. and a among us pop it. am I on the nice list writ bach here

Love,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

Thank you mom for the toy helicopter whith a controler. I want some lunchable's to eat in school.

Love,

Eliam

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the Kingadda I liked it a lot. How are the deer I mit leve the deer food. How are you doing santa are you good? santa I would like you to get me a hover board if my mom lets me. And my dog to get toys to.

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

i want to say thank you for the present. How is ms. claus. I would like to have new super mario bros u deleax.

Love,

Derek

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the present last year thivs is wat i wut i a puzle and a tyoi car.

Love,

Abygail

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the hot weel truck that you gave me last yare are you exsited to give kids presents I want a iphone13 pro.

Love,

Willian

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the watch out how are the rain deer do you have a lote of toys to make I want a big burbe delle a bou one

Love,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the LOL I really enjoyed it for this year of chrismas I want a elf on a shelf and a other LOL. A fake baby. America doll. barbie fake baby stroller. kichen set.

Love,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

Thank you the toys i rik the toys pokemon carks the fun the toys fun i want fortnite carks

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the tors last year! hou is your femuly doing? can i pleas hae a ifoan thats all i want.

Love,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

I want to say thank you for the Lego poleice boat. I would like some mikrom shens pleasl. I would like you to get my dad a star wars Lego storfitr. how is Mrs. clas.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

Thakyou! wut do you do wen you donte hav ene thing to do. Santu can I hav fur yor rain der I no wich ran der I wont roolof. Because rootof has a red nos. Next I wont a tad let. becuse then I can call my mom or dad Can I hav a scruf uluf thet has some babes.

Love,

Natalia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys that you gave to me and i really want uvukes how are you doing and a pupy.

Love,

Jaren

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the nerf with They were fun to play with. How is Rodulph the reinbeer doing? I would woue like another nerf gun. Also, a new fishing pole. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

David

Dear Santa,

Thank you! of the PS5 another xdox and the sich and my tv and my spy clas is haow are you doing

Love,

Parker

Stacy Honea's Second-grade Class

Dear Santa,

I wit on a taip and. it was fun can I ples git clus. For my mic im dol clos and i wut a dog and my sisr wud wut a cat and I wit. On a wip with my sisr

Love

Blakeleigh

Dear Santa,

How are you to bay well I geting read for christmas me to. Me and my mom war happy for christmas we have the christmas tree up and my bedroom is stuff up and. I wanted for christmas is a tree house for christmas and I wanted for christmas is a christmas tree that is little for my bedroom.

Love,

Payton

Dear Santa,

How are you get in my house but I do not have a chimney. I had a good year last christmasand my mom and Dad had a good bear to Santa I want unspeakable merch ugen so Please can i have it please. And I want to 100 dollars to so please can i have it please and I want a mamoot but why I want it is my dad wants one.

Love,

Camden

Dear Santa,

I wut a lol ples and I wut a dall ples and I wut a foncase ples and I wun macupe and I wut 2 foncase and one mor thag it is a toy Santa and i wut a reindeer but a toy randear howe do you go to my howse and i dot have a chimee of you go to my door but close it cafol.

Love,

Rebeca

Dear Santa,

for christmis I wantd lol house for my doll. Because I can not affod it its $200$. madey one with a boll. this year was pretty good. And I also i got a baby Brother can you get plaes him soming for christmas?

Love,

Rylee

Dear Santa,

How menne presents are you goiing to give owt? Can I Plese have all of the Hare Poter book"s? this year I went to my mom's parents. We had a gooood feest it had cran derese pie. and lots of other stuf.

Love,

Tala

Dear Santa,

I have have bin good for the most of the year. Santa for Christmas I watn a boardgame a mario cart game and v bucks. Santat how do you get inside my house because i don't have a chimne. Santa I dident be noty this year but a little bit. So santa can I please ge my gifts this year. thank you Santa for eavry thing.

Love,

Collin

Dear Santa,

four christmas I wont a ramot car I wont a remote jronaed I wont a remote bot.

Oseas

Dear Santa,

I want to says Im a littal bad at my house but Im good now at my house.When you come to my house I have milk and cookie for you me and my flamy love you santa and the rader For the rader Food is a crareit and one more question for crimestis a cat and toy and popit.

Love,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I want to know how you got in my house when I was in my apartment remember that but also my year was very great and my sister she always pulls my hair but I think she could get about 3 or 4 presents. I think my moms should get somthing thye like for christmas to. What I want for christmas is an action figure but i forgot the name, cat plushy's, and give me somthing random please. Also thank you Santa. And again please.

Love,

Yelli

Dear Santa,

I would love for my teacher Mrs. Hone to have a good cerismis and for every one to. Also I oneder how do you get in my hows I do not have a chimney. And i whent to calufornya. I love my Life so much and I love every thing in it. I have a good life.

Love,

Tia

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this year and my brother. and for chrasmas I want a new case for my x box 3 go in the case I want sonic the headjhog racing. Whouw did you get your raindeer? Also can you please give me a nintindo switch for me.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

for crismusI wot a nrfgun and a popin I also wot a swerve and I thick im sister duz not pezins because sheis vare me and Santa I get a ELF on the SheLf

Luv Santa,

Cristofer

Dear Santa,

Santa haoou do you get in my haoos if I dote hav a chimde. I hav den bad and good. Santa can i get a army tooy and a heljoeth toy army toy

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

Hay Santa how long dus it take to get to my home. I wen to mimi and popa's hous. cood I have a fone and retrakteb steel clos to different my sef from my pups and I'm 7.

Love,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

Can I ask a question how do you get in to mi hous nn I dot haf a chins Santa I bin good this yeer. Ples can I hav a noow bice and a cat

Love,

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

how miney pepl are nose and bad? I had a grate year I got to go to my forme I got to spend time with my famly. Whut I wunt for christmas is are famly gets to spend time togethr. And a dog to play togethr. We get to ete a cooky whin we make thim. I am going to tell you a secret I tell my bruthr that I hat foot boll but I rilly love it. I wunt to be a foot boll playr. How do you shringc down the chimneys? How do you ete oll the cookys do you get shrrgr rush?

Love,

Texas

Dear Santa,

Is it warm in your suit? Santa me and my sister have been rude to each other I get blamed on every time my sister lies to our parents my parents belive her so I get in trouble so she doesn't deserve anything at all. Santa I really watn to get a RC car that I can put oil in it and make water proof pleas me and dad want to see it run on water.

Thank you,

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

I wunt to asc you if Mrss. Clau gaus whith you win you are giveing the kids presins yes or no? Yor randerse are cute. I wish I had a toy that is a pikshr of you that ses ho ho ho. Ples Santa. And one pare of shoos.

Thank you,

Arieliz

Dear Santa,

My name is Marilyn I hope mis clos is doing good I wood like a lok it and a scert with a cute shert and a dress with you and rander sum hi hell's and a crown.

Marilyn

Dear Santa,

May I get a snow sled and can i ollso get ol baby dall with some diapers. and with a baby bottle and with a little scooter and merry Christmas to you. Are the best Santa and I have not ben noty this year. and you are the bestes santa my question is what house that you go to. Merry Christmas

Love,

Kellby

Dear Santa,

I want a toy kitchen. A bike, hi

Love,

Rejina

Dear Santa,

I wana know How do you get to the North Pole and be at the Naberhood? I relly whant for Chrsimtas ia a painting set It is so fun to paint why can't the elrs ptalk to us I don't care but why can't they merry christmas. Thats all.

Love,

Bretlyn

Aaron Kooistra's Second-grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want a tinee dog and mine dres and dog toys and slime and I want aerpoth and a noofone and naels ples.

Love Carmen

Dear Santa,

Haw are the ulfs daing. I want a big baskit of figits, a phone, mack up. Roblox gift cards I want ten logos, ten pop rox, kroptops tik tok lemp because men is brokin. a baby dog aer poth. Slime bts neklis 50000 bolftn a lil bag of candee spine cher that is pink.

Love,

Camila

Dear Santa,

Can I keep your pet toy rudolph?

Love,

Zackary

Dear Santa,

How ra yous Ples breng me shell toy a remote control car that goes on your fingersf?

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I want a cerome book for chersmas. And I want to get a booky for my mom. And I wont to get a wate for my dad. And I wont to get my sister dalls. And I wont to get my dog a choo toi.

Feram

Walker

Dear Santa,

How r ue Santa, mir cosze santa is a hrd rugr agud bage I wat for cimse pokemon crso magik 8 boll fisch asifigr figest

Sine bie

Easton

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. Ah how are the Eelf doing. I went a white dog and a puppies and 3 cow. Santa what you will do at crimust and I went to play with you. I miss you are you miss me. Do you give me a prison I am wate for you.

Thien

Dear Santa,

For chrismas i want Kirbese Dream Land 3 and a qesgen has my famly ben nice. I also want a miny nentendo swich and i want Pokemon Sord and Sheld odumadickle on the miny nentendoswich.

Mary christmas Santa,

Abel

Sorry that was endt the end i also vish en gogels

Dear Santa,

Fo christmas I wont a Dertbick and a fone and a football gopos a fack wun and a glob.

And fo my and fo yoo mommy I wub get cholcklet a lot of chocklet fo yuo.

Chris

Dear Santa,

For chrism i want a ntendo swich, remote car, 1 M dollars, to Rodlox gift cards, popracks 10 monkey noodles and 10M dollars

Love

Samuel

Dear Santa,

For chesmiss i want is mavel legeng carnege and mavel legeng phage and mavel legeng vexomios miyes mpoles and venomiz! Legeng grost spider mavel leges mavel legens morbees my friend i love santa

Cj

Dear Santa,

My freb wrsnst a giffc o L.OL. a boll homs I wrsnst a giff sata a giffs. Mrrn chastsis

Vallina

Dear Santa,

I want to no if you need carits. I want a magic pin. My mom & dad want a tow hog picher. What do you need for the north pole. What do you need for your reindeer. What is your pour. What is you reindeer pour. Are you reel.

Frend

Rhett

Dear Santa,

I would like a mermayed tail that you can swim in. And most kid's in my class do not bleev in you. I would like to see you some day but you know what! It is ok and I beleev you! And all thow my brother has bin nice I'v bin thinking of him

when he has

Anya

Dear Santa,

This yer I whant sum r-c cars. Wresulling stuff like a reny and Roemen Raens cerecter whith his tietell. Sports /football stuff like a helmet and paded pens and a mowth peas. Smoll pet pupey.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

I love santa. pleaseporinpme xbox nedrons, cemote controicar, ps5 fish ipad charge realdos

JP

Dear Santa,

dek santa can you fix lizy and hoow is on the top of the list I ben so good so cun I get a toy gow and elufint that I cun ride und for my mom pig stuf dud gumys for mafi cow stuf kobi books juzmen urpods heidy hury poter stuf landon ux pixux shuud for jukouk a litl chrump u leen and frog cost youm for pintlee

Chreets

Kynlee

Dear Santa,

I wunt mine brans and you or rihe his to cids and i hop the elps or during good and i bin good and i hop you hav a good kris mis.

Shelby

Dear Santa,

How are you this your? I woht a ps5 and a vr set please. For my mom and step dad he wonts art set my mom wont's bookes. My cat needs yarn and a toy mous. For my frinds candy and toys. Walker and chris and JP.

The last think is a pupy.

Love,

Cason

Dear Santa,

I ben good this yer I wat a maekp tio for me ras car for mi buder for mi buder he is his I ben good this yer for my bruder yes I ben good pupe for my. Self I was his gerl. I ben good

Brianna

Dear Santa,

How is your bay at the nectbecl. I want a ipad. Nana want musick. Cats watn toys. My sister wants a new stuff pokemon the stuf pokemon name I lucahio.

Beau

Dear Santa,

I wood like a vr headset a ears vv yor xbox I with a qloe ne cinchoir ntendo swich pet pupe a noon bite a noow resone setup a uiteorc cor a pupi evm shock so i hotel restrot.

Brayden

Dear Santa,

How are you today how is misis claws. I want a fioits sum cat toys and chow toys for my pets I wont my parints to have a day to them selvs and I wont to give my tethers a book. and I wont to give you a good time. I wont to give all of the rander a sweter.

Love,

Remimingtin

Dear Santa,

Ireny want a pet dotio fox I mean yoe bo live in the north pole if yeo can get that pon me i hope eyneone in the fasktorey is tiney so i dont relly ask for muck so that is all i want.

Love,

Owen

Melinda Mathe's Second-grade class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I whunt a dol and I ben good this yer and a barbe and a cat pelo and a ril cat and a sanu dol and frech bache and a talbent. I love santue. My sister is 15. I love my mom my mom name is Amy and my sister is 15 and i am 8. Good bye Santa. I love you Santa.

Kaileigh Prendergast

Dear Santa,

I would like a Sonic toy. I would like a toy you the Santa Clause toy! I would like a Batman toy. Can I have a Lego Batman retirn to Arckum game. Why do you wher a red sute What food do you like? What is your wief's name?

Love,

Alan Scarbrough

Dear Santa,

I want an airpod pro, Iphone 13 promax, a nice blue case, a moving robot, and a pet fish.

Love,

Dillon Lewis

Dear Santa,

Ogot to got rtl, fone, creca doll, bloo et beg san, dobit jumbo.

Love,

Abby Fidler

Dear Santa,

I want art splis, a ridin, clothes, a babe siser, fed it toys, tlablit.

Love,

Karter Crittenden

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty god this yaer. I would like to ask you some questons. What is your rainders names? and last how dods your slay fly? Now I would realy like a 1000 roblox, gif card, and a smart iphone, a nerf rover, a nerf Drone, a big nerf gun, a nerf card, a pet axlotle, a vr headset whith controllers.

Love,

Garrett Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Can I plees hav a noo Dinusor vido game and a noo nuting video game and plees bothe uf them at my dads plees and a noo picher of yor raindear uspeshlee dasher and can I hav come rainbo gogels i was good this year.

Lane Gregory

Dear Santa,

How are you this year may I plese have some legos and a robot and may I plese have a nerf gun and a nentendo swich game card star wars lego game and a kite to. Do you have a raindeer named rood off and how old are you. And how meny raindeer do you have. Do you have elves at the north pole.

From Reed Mitchell

Dear Santa,

Are you haveing a good day? Do you have kids? Well...I just like to ask. Well I want an iphone 12 and a lego bukit. A kitten and a axealotl. And books about spiders. Plus do you go on vaka? Well that is all bye!

Love,

Kaydence Mackey

Dear Santa,

i been good! I just want a bunny and a cat a hug! and clothes and go to the north pole and!!!! A Ipad and i wish we took a piccher with you cool wright and i saw you at the mall!

Hope Vang

Dear Santa,

How hav you ben? I bin nice this year. I would like a note book. I would love a phone and a watch. I would like a rmote coterole car. I would love a skooter watt couese do you like?

Love,

Laken Guiterrez

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would want a big my little pony stuffed animal. I would love to have a smart watch. I would really love a real horse. Santa do you really know the true meaning of Chrismis because it's Jesuses birthday. For my sister can you get a puppy. oh I almost forgot what do you like?

Love,

Eden Schultz

Dear Santa,

How are you For crismis I would like a new bick, a drone, pokemn dimind and petl, onwk to what is your fafrit coce. How is your wife. How is rotaff.

Love,

Dutch Harper

Dear Santa,

How are you I had bane good. Can I have a tavlit and can I have a fon and a toy car and a arpos can I have closs can I have a tedy baer.

Love,

Gisela Garcia Sandoval

Dear Santa,

I ben good dis yire and i dak dat you ar ril and i lut a spider man leb shtr and a spideman soot and venum soot and a sonic soot and slim and a benlo toy loch.

Love,

Kevin Wright

Dear Santa,

I have been vere good well I ges I havent been the best I mite hit Will wonts in a while. I would like a big book about insecs. A slime cit. Now my brother hasnt been that good yesterday he made Eva crie, but don't give him caul. My sister would like makup and Will would like a nentendo. Could you please.

Love,

Maybelle Chaney

Dear Santa,

I don't want much for Chirstmas. I would like an picksher of you and Mrss Clos. And I would love some animal chapter books. I hope I have been good this year. May I have two presents for buny and sqert buny and sqert would like some friends. Mery Chirstmas

Love,

Landry Luedecke

Dear Santa,

I have ben rily gud I hav ben wutting a drone and a stirfom airplain and sister once airpod pros and why do you have 8 raindeer. Can you bring me to the north pool.

Love,

Maxon Welch

Dear Santa,

How are you? Sana can you get me a smart watch plese. How is Mis. Clos? Santa can you plese get me a big white bade blade and it is strong. Santa can you get me a bass pro sop card with 90 dallers.

Love,

Ben Mayhew

Dear Santa,

How aer you I was good I wat a phone. and a i pad and a lagos and som coss.

Love,

Tayber Pytel

Dear Santa,

I want to watch samwr. I want a badpboll. I want a fone. I want a fone.

Love,

McKenna Leach

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been realy good this year. I would realy like a baby doll. I would also like a priness doll. I would also like lots of Parbes dals and a Parbe house. I would also like for my sisters toys. I would also like for my brother a toy car. I would also like for my mom a big bed. I would also like for my dad a gift card.

Love,

Yara Mohamed Suliman

Dear Santa,

I have ben good theis yer for chismes I wunt some thangs I wunt footboll figuer ho and I wunt gamse for my swich a dedpooll figuer iphon 8 and here are my qwechen for you culer I would like to no wut your favret thangs and my other qweshenen do you no wut my family wunt's for chrismes and my tird qweshonen is wut is your favret culer and my last qweshchen is why did you name the rander.

Love,

Colton Hunt

Dear Santa,

Deck the halls with Christmas cheer. All the children will be happy. And now home we go.

Love,

Lily Cordeiro

Ashley McKelvy's Second-grade Class

Dear Santa,

I'll have a present for you! I want to be with my family and figets and Togochy and a puppy I-phone 13 a whole box of diffrent figets to see you. Make-up Doller chochlete 500 mini brands and give presents to homless peapol.

Warmly from: Graclynn

Love you Santa!

Santa,

iPhone and 10,000.000 Robox and puppy and credit card an ipod and 10 mini brands

Lexi

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard.

Lyrick

Dear Santa,

Bring me an omnitrix from Ben 10 Christmas.

Jared

Dear Santa,

I wot a popit and a mimin braen and a bag and a cat and frj spin and a doges and a pines and a toyes and a dol and a popit

Laura

Santa,

I want to get a PS5 and ten billing andiphone and Robox $ 100 mini brands and I want to get a slime and I wad get a case uv airpod and I wont to get a big change.

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want the iphone 13 nintendo switch in a apple watch in a tv in a 1,000,000 of robots in a PS5. in a need on a puppy. In 100 mini brands 100 sticker 88 of slime earbuds 100 of candy.

From, Esmeralda

Dear Santa,

I wutt a bogugo and a faron and a mooveber witt mi teer an mi mom be cass she pas uway and spin tim and I wutt a PS5 add a tosu sackut.

Ho Ho Ho

Cain

Dear San,

Iphone ninten switch $50 Pupee. I wut a popit.

Isaac

Der Santu,

I wud like a iphone 13 and a nintendo switch and a PS5 a alexa.

From, Izaiah

Dear Santa,

I wont a vending mashine for Christmas and a Ntendo for Chrismas. I want lankibox plush. 4 Pop its and a smart watch.

Angel

Dear Santa,

I want an iphone 13, an apple watch, and a nintendo switch. A PS5 and a controller with 1,000,000,000 popit's and 1,000,000,000 figeit spinners.

From, Emerson

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5, a iPhone 13, and a lot of fidgets. A lot of stuff for my family and 100 dollers. Apple Whatch.

From, Tenley

Dear Santau,

I want a lot of craft materials and skratch pad and popits. A box with crayons and makers / paint. A jewlry makeing kit and a puppy. An apple watch and iPad. A phone and a tomgocher and a science kit.

Kenna

Dear Santa for Christmas i want a iPhone 13 becuas I need a new phone, apple watch, 1000 robox pleaaaaas. PS5, Plaes, credit card, a frend ship necklis, flip book paper, tomogachey, a pack of pens like grasie, ipaop ipad, a black phone case, 100 miny brands, plaes.

Rylie

Dear Santa

I wut a T.rex that you control it whith a controller and I wut a 15 poles cars and I wut 3 mootls and I wut 20 buks and I wut megu dineo ice egg. That's it Santa.

Luis

Der Satu,

I wont LOL dols and Jordins and 10 packs hot chetos and wills shoos and elldelit croboock and a phofe and fijes. Love you Satue.

Anisa

Love you

Dear Santa

I wot a pop it and sipl dipl and saaish and babi.

Petra

Dearer Santa

I wand a head set that goes to roblox and a derby car game.

Zachary

I wunt a xbox and apopit.

Aiden

Deaer Santu,

For christmas I wont a new pop it and a pop it backpack and a elf on the shelf, not a evil one. A dog and a LOL and a popit purse and ten spooshees. An apple computer and a i phone 13 and a pop it home cas.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa

I what a camra fro christmas please. I alsoe went a lego frens and lego bots and a lots of pop it and a popit papproc and a cupert apl woch.

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

Scooter and popit and shirt puppe.

By Satue

Diego

Juanita Merritt's Second-Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I would like an iphone and a xbox for Christmas. I would like an xbox controller too. Please can you bring me a PS5 for me and my friend. Thank you santa! Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

Your the best because you bring presents! Can you please bring me a sewing machine ive always wanted one of those. I also wnat a buck of slime. I bon't care what color. I always wanted candy makeup and real makeup. I love you santa! Love, Jaylaa

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? How are the elfs? Can you please get me a black shert and a coloring book. I also want some cookies. Thank you santa. Love, Andrew

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a gocart and Fortnite. I would also like a Forwler. I hope you have a good day! Thank you

Love, Rowdy

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? Is Mrs. Claus dooing well? Can you get me 100 pieces of paper, too slime buckets, 4 pairs of socks, makeup, palis, and clos. Thank you!

Love, Hataleigh

Dear santa,

Can I have a pet horse and can I have some cash, 1000 dollars? Can i have a vr set, some slime, a tea pot set, a barbey, candy cart, and barbey food. Thank you santa

Love, Dahlia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and how is my elf, Sweety Pie and how are the raindeers? I want some mini bags and a chapter book. I also want some slime and a goth room, surprise me and goth clothes. Also a constricor, the new barbie house, some barbies, L.e.d lights, a computer, a fluffy dog, and some fidgets. Merry Christmas! Love, Janey

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing? I am dooing pretty good and i hope you are to! I hope things are going good for you. My family is trying to fix my home. My cat is almost 100 in her years. Fun fact - 1 year to us is 6 years to a cat. This year I would like LOL dolls please. Thank you. From, Callie

Dear Santa,

How's it going?Merry Christmas! Ok, I will tell my wish list. I want stuff to fix my dirt bike and fore wheeler. Also, a dirt bike suit, pso thrust master with ffb for xbox, one x gocart, color blue dark rc car in atv. Thanks! Love, Drake

Dear Santa,

How are your reinbeer and how is rubolpf? Can you please get me a new dike and i want a bunch of science kits. I also wnat tools and building kits and a bunch of hot wheels. Have a safe trip!

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I hope that the reindeer are good like Comet. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? But back to the reason I'm writing, can I please have the parts of my bike. I want to ride it again and a new tire for my brother Pierce please.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I would like to have a horse for christmas! I would also like a pop-it figit and heles. Thank you for bringing toys for us. I also want a ockules for me and my two bruthers. How are all the reindeer? Are they retey for christmas? Joke: why is the number ten skard of on Thanksgiving? Because seven ate (eight) nine!

Love, Ruby

Dear santa,

How are you? I hope you are fine. Can you please bring me a bird stuffed animal? Can you please bring me a eagle? I would also like a toy zoo and a fishing rod.

Thank you for the Christmas stuff!

Love, Tessa

Dear Santa,

How are all the reindeer and how are you doing? I really want a lego set that is a silver meck. I would also like two battle robots and a paw patrol frome the movie and that's it! Thank you santa

Love, Remi

Dear Santa,

Please I want FGteev piggy toy and lots of chapter books. Also, a FGteev book and a book that has 13, 14, 15 chapters inside it and not a scary one. Thank you

From: Angel

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? Is the North Pole going good?If you have powers I will leave the door open for you. Please can i have a Playstation 5 and tv and iron 13. I will make cookies for you and hot choclit. Thank you for all my presents.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf okay? Is he still getting bullied by the big reindeer? Cat you please get me a big stuffy unicorn becasure my little sister always takes them from me. And will you get me a hover cart and a diary with a unicorn pen? Thank you for being the best person i ever believed and i would love to meet you someday.

Love, Bristol

Hi Santa,

How have you been in the north pole? Can you please get me a stress ball? Can you also get me an egg that has a plushy inside? I would really like to give my grandpa a statue of the letter T and my grandma the letter M.

Thank you Santa!

Love, Zalie

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Please can i have a wite t-rex, indowr raptor, bee slime, atv, chapter books, owl toy, raping paper, spider toy, dragon toy, horse tow, x-box, x-box cuncholr, led lights, mine craft end miyinchaft nethr, miyincraft verwrld, dinosaur toy, sand and fish toy.

Thank you santa!

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

I would like to know how you and your reindeer travel all around the world in one night? How are you and Mrs. Claus and your elfs doing? I would like a snow globe with a snow man inside. I would like make up and some candy. I would like to have a mini tree and one more thing, love. I would like to know do you have any names for your elfs and if not, do you think you will name them in the future? If not, I will get an elf on the shelf and name it. Thank you!

Love, Zuli

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good day. Can i please have a hover board, a new bike please, and i wish i could have some arts and crafts stuff with glitter. And a new puppy that is light brown.

Love, Daisy

Courtney Noonan's Second-grade Class

Dear santa I realy want headphones and i want fidgets.i have worked hard this year i haved helped other people.how are you the best toy maker in the world marry christmas

adrian.

Dear santa i wundr what or you dowe and i jos what a book and a cool pansol cus i cene my rome so and are you beze santa and you are gate.

And merry christmas

Nike

Dear Santa, I want a Barbie house and mini brandes.santa why i beservet my toy is because i bin good.

love,chelsea

Dear Santa,

I want a watch and a phone.I deserve it because I always care about my frends and I help my frends when their hurt.I have a question for you,why do you only live in the North pole and not the South?

Sincerely,Cecily

Dear santa i want neko shirt bath boms roblox pant goin rietrvr pawpchrl toys

Seamus

Dear Santa, I want Mini brands and figets and a ipad clothes an ipad case lovalamp.I deverve it because i help my mom clean the house.Do you really like cookies that much?

Merry Christmas Love Fernanda

11 30 21 Dear Santa i wish to hug you and can i have a miraculous ladybug and cat noir toys and can i hug rudolph a hug i love you if you have naughy kids they will turn nice in school i work and i want a scarf Merry Christmas santa we love you santa

Eileen

Dear Santa I want three popits and a iphone 10.I deserve it because I do what my mom tells me to do.How much elves do you have?Love J.C.

11 30 21 dear santa I want a new hot wheels car a lego box and a mincraft character I did my p.a.w.s. Did i get my p.a.w.s. Enrique

Dear santa I wanted hair stuff and 5 new outfit stuff for my room and my qeshten is do you like cookkee that much

Love, Natalee

Xbox loo$ ted I hep mien mom are you wey. Sincerely cooper

Mini brands and seres 1 or 2 or 3 . fidgets and a phone and . close.and a fidget . case can it bee big.because i help my mom. Do you like your elfs that much.

Shelby

Dear santa, I want a ps5 and a iphone 12 i do good i wish

The dishes i be

I nis to pepl and

Frans

Bradley

Dear santa,the first thing that I want for christmas is a golden girls tee shert.The second thing that I want for christmas is a unicorn qlay set.1 reasan why I deserve it is because I have been very kind and I have been doing my chores.Merry christmas.

Love Chandler.

Dir santu i wut a ifon and luve mi famle and a ilachckscoodr o irilewunt mur frinsduyuw rile lick cuces and irilewunt a dog idsrvit bekus irile wrck .

Jaice

Dear Santa,

I want this yeer is a unbrelu but i dont dzerv it santu i am saree for disobeying my parins.how are you doowing

Love michael Amanuel manny conrad

1000000$ omg lol clothes nanana i bin helping my mom and my dad

Krystal

Dear santa , i wish for christmas a pink in tendrswish swish thaku.

Samadhi

Dear santa i wonton a lovalamp and a golden reetrevr and a in tendowswich why dus santa have a beerd.

Genesis

Dear santa I hope iv been god this yeer whut I wood like to hav a magic micsy cauldron for cherismuss. The resin why I think is becuse thes tow girls were ferens dut then thay had a fite and then I helpt thim to dy ferens agen. I hav a queshtin for santa are you reel and hou dus your randeer fliye with out wings. Merry christmas sincerely, julianna.

Kirsten Reese's Second-grade class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like fuzzy socks, fuzzy rug, art box, toys, squishys, a pet cat, remote car, bean bag chair, hetted blanket, the new house.

Love,

Evie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like 100 LOL doll 100 OMG dolls an xbox souisu dolls.

Love,

Jackie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like unspeakabel merchin dice and Jetta 5 and sonic costoom and 2 dogs and humin fol flat.

Love,

Zaiden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a magic mixy toy. I want 3 braslets and a computer and 3 christmas books and 4 popits.

Love,

Anaya

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a rudof that sings and wen it sings the nose glose. A panda whith a baby in side of its powch. A huge pink unicorn! A ms.mesp plash!

Love,

Phoenix

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a pool and a foeds and socks and make up. A book and a teddiy bear and a notebook and a dog and a foed panda and a tablit and a scrunchy and a braslet and a necklace.

Love,

Mai

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a pie, and a toy train and a book of a God and PS5 and shoes. A Messi shirt and a popit and shine pokemon cards.

Love,

Edwin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like all of the prestin mrch and smrtwoch and a laptop and I wnt a popis.

Love,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a scooter a dog a water bottle and 3 popit and a books.

Love,

Linzy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a phone and preston merch a giant popit and giant squish mellow. And can I be one of your helpers and I want Ms. Reese to come to my house.

Love,

Jed

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like rolerskas a fishes the moon and more papr and clothes and to feel Santa berd, a horses and Ms. Reese to come over.

Love,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like 1 bike and 3 baby cats and Spiderman lunch box and a phone.

Love,

Abel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dog a Xbox one a bike a car a cat and a pet. A fone and a bike a DVD player a spider man.

Love,

Braxton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a ginant unicorn, roller skase, prinnes crown and some quishys. And lots of barbys.

Love,

Kora

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big unicorn and a colring set. A new scooder and a painting set. 100 LoLs' and a globe whith snow in it because it is cute and a golde fish whith food and chapter books and regler books. The last thing is a cat.

Love,

Everleigh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like nerf guns and baterys a pirate ship lego set and star wors lego set.

Love,

Otto.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like A Greec myth book and 100 LOL dolls and 2 play set's and diffint kidse of chapstik and a iphone 12 and a sporkle notebook.

Love,

Naomi

Dear Santa,

Can you tell ruddoff I said hi. I would like it a lot and I would like a drumm set and a gtar and a new sets of shooc. Thank you.

Love,

Eli

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Jordin matter mrchindis a tablit and srpris me.

Love,

Lily

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a drt bike and a mostr truc and a toy stord and hawk eyes and a mot cutaltuk.

Love,

Harley

Abby Reiners' Second-grade class

Dear Santa, I like how you go ho ho ho! And I like your kindness. I love that you can giv kids

priests all over the word. I want a good rismis. A good day for me family and frens. A drum set.

And a clock. Gabe

Dear Santa, I am wishing for a crib for my baybay because by baby dont have a crib have a

grate day danta. I want close for my bay bay and i want food for my baybay i want a hous to

play pleas. Fernanda

Dear Santa, I want a toy car and a book and a ipad and a sweter. Jason

Dear Santa, I want a lol hous and sum roblox and pink a pop it ball sum fidgets and that is all.

Kelly

Dear Santa, I am wishing for a pop it, a x box a huzvlot, a tcto sech a robot. Kaden

Dear Santa, I wit a nentendo switch and a roblox a pop it the brad srol pop all and a detey

beree. Luna

Dear Santa, for christmas, i want a dog for christmas that all i what bye. Jose

Dear Santa, I like santa because he brans presins but santa brings to pepl that be good the pepl

the wont be he will breg no presins. Andre

Dear Santa, i wish for a baby brother a play station 5 and 20 pop its and a zoo and a new hose

and thats it thank you from Edgar

Dear Santa, I what a piggy hous for my barbe. I what a pop it and figids. And lol and a puppy toy

and a bord game. Deisy

Dear Santa, I miss you. How is mis klos. I miss you so much. How are you doing. How are the

elfs. I want a barbe doll. A carling book. Oliva

Dear Santa, I wish for a hod rod rad. I wunt the jon fool cisme and i wunt a elf for christmas. I

want a reese five. Alston

Dear Santa, I wish I can see you. I hope your wift is doing. I hope your doing good! Irina

Dear Santa, I wut to hav 2 huvrburds. I wut a vr set. Cameron

Dear Santa, I want a pop it 5000 dolls a ps5 and ps4 and an xbox. Abel

Sarah Thomas' Second-grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hi I am 7 years old. I have bin so good this years I help my mom. I want new hedphons for Christmas and I want a smart wach for Christmas most. So I rele want you to get me it. how do yor reindeer fly is it just magic?

Love, Karter

Dear Santa,

I want a pony toys and a presess toys and a pop it. I want a pony tereey.

Bellerene

Dear Santa,

how have you ben I want for Chrismas a intidowe for my brother he wants a robote. Iv ben go cuz Iv ben lisning in school. Wut is your faverit dusert?

Love, Brenton

Dear Santa,

I want a dog. A PS5. IFone 13. Shoos. Airpods. 500 dolrs. Apple woch, NFL hlmet jrsy drt bike gaming cher werkout jim TV. hou oad are you? I hlp my mom.

Lofe, Eri

Dear Santa,

I want NNtendo and He-Man toys. 1 tim I klin the hoows. Duz rodoff rili xzist?

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

I hop at you hav a gund time vis year. I have pad utetchen n clas. I wot a boy doll as rubar lags and arms and hend lick sum clos for the doll. I hav a qechen huo old are you?

Sele love you,

Jessiah

Dear Santa,

I want cheerileeding poster's. Real cheerileeding pompom's. A real Outlaws cheerileeding uniform. Jojo Siwa posters, Jojo Siwa bike. A xbox. A tv and a tablet. More popits. What would you like for Chirismas Santa? I want siple diples and fijit's.

Love, Benleigh

Dear Santa,

Are you haveing a good time. For christmas i want a BIG trampoleen. I have been nice to my friends. I want some figdets. And a cat beine boo for my sister. And air pods. And mabee a new iphon 13...not the foleding one. And a puppy so my puppy can play. What is your favrit raindeer?

Love, Macyn

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, can I have a kitty and toy foods and one gift that you can choose what is inside pls. I want to tell the truth so at home I am picy what I eat. But I be good because I clean up.

Santa why is your name Santa?

How is it in the north pole?

Love, Kayla

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I want a wecotu set and 3,000,000 tocins. And I wunt a Crismis miracle fow Bri to be nise. Hav I bin good? Hav yow rander bin good?

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

I wot clos, pas, studio, shet, tois.

I was clen bafrum.

I lic christmas.

I wun to se radedrs.

Love, Ailyn

Dear Santa,

I wont a unicorn and a unicorn blanket and Harry Potter hose. Barbie hose. I help my mom and dad with baking. Is the elfs rilly reel?

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you dooing? I want for christmas a baby buny and a fish to thank you. I work hard in school. I chrie to do my best in school. How are you doing?

Lov, Yazzi

Dear Santa,

How are you douing in the North pool? I want a pupy, clothing like shoes, tshirts, pants, and jackets, phone for christmas. I should get it cause I take care uf my siblings. Mr. Santa how old are you and Mrs. Claws?

From Aaron

To Santa and Mrs. Claws

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want for christmas is a figit bag and a halo skooder. I have been feeding our dogs. Do you have Roodof the Red Rose Ranedear?

Love, Carlee

Dear Santa,

Hi can I plese have some figits. I have been good becuse I have been dooing good in class and I have been helping my mom and my dad but I cant really hellp whith the rest. Hou do raindeer fliy?

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

How are you today. Can I hav a woch that has game on it. I wont a scunchy and har clips and BIG hachuml. and a Doggy. and paper and MARKERS. Do you hav a dog?

Love Emberlyn

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I waved to my brother when he went to school. I want a cat wonions book a toy lego dragon a toy lego wolf.

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

I would like art things. Art suplise. I have been good in Mrs. Tomas's class. I got my brother a christmas tree. When we were playing a card game I let my brother go first. I let Kasen grow a egg there is a charecter in side of it. How are you & Mrs. Claws & the elfs? Is all the raindeer good?

Love, Saige

Dear Santa,

I wut a PS5 a Natdosich an noo choos. I clen mi room. Nus mom muv de lf?

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I wunt figis and elol dos and giant popit and a brbe. I bis good deckus I bin halpen my mom with my sists. How old ar u?

Love, Charlie

Santa,

Can you make me a VOVO excavator a VOVO front loader and a VOVO rock truck. Not mote control. Tho I help with my baby sister. Is Mrs Caus real?

Bronc

Heather Woodruff 's Second-grade class

Dear Santa,

thank you Santa for the toY guN I got Last year I Play whith it sumtims this year I whontow get a huverbord becuse I caN rid

Armando Cruz

Der

veryown paint set so the a TD

I chow vNi

PIOYWViN

Alexis Guerra

Bir Satu,

Thak you Satu fr t prezen Mi FeaVeret iS the huvrbrd. i hav ben veree grd last yir i hope you wont bee on the node lest i wash vere mush i coob hav a pupee thats thee one thag.

Finn Moren

Dr Santa

I wilee wont a nife and a gun and a sled and a fone and a uel woth and a spie cit and a tsapl. Scand a nintendo swith thas and bowdn cwalian i wrsh it wil snoto so nufsum

Maddox Moren

Ps. Hope yo hav a saf rde

Dear Santa

nrfglle go slfidget hover recar catu dog gath.

Connor Clark

Dear' Santa

thank you for the bow I got for christmas. I use it when ever I go to my grandma. This year I had good and bad moments but i'm still a good kid. So i'm hoping for some good gift's. like a hoverboard or Nintendo switch. Also are you reall? and how tall are the Elves? have a merry christmas.

Love, Oliver trimm

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bike and pogo strike you gave me last year I love thim. this year I have been very good. this year I hope I am on the nice list. Plese give me wat I want OK. I have some questions. yahoo do you fit throo the chimney? and yahoo do you have tome to go acros the howl woorld? and here are th egifts I want this year. I want a pink huver boord. and a bopet.

from

Maya Lee

Dir Santa;

Thac you Santa for the Bare gem haus i play with it evre day i had bad momis and good i am momis but. I hope i am on the good lis. I wish for sno in colorado. Hol are the elfs? I wont to hav a 18 inch gril dol desc and a 18 inch gril dol buc bed and a 18 inch gril dol cichir and a 18 inch gril dol school set i hoope you hav a mere christmas

love

Lucyanne Hudgins

Dera Santue

I LUV YoU. Sanue Yer the Best. Ol I wunt is mi mom and mi dad to Luv

Xander Freeman

uron

offx tx

xyn

munrki

by

to Stu

Byron Rixquiacche Aguirre

Dir Sanu

to eime ges uf laster I ride it every day. This I had both good and I hp I'm indue list. I mist yow I wt a Tabit on cisis pes. et a hpe cistos

fum

Aliz Rixquiacche Aguirre

Dear Santa,

thake you Santa for your kindnes and prevest gifs. This yer I ben ood and Bad momes. and I hope Im on the good list and I hope for some good. Is rudolph real. and How tall is the elfs? I wate a gum ball Meashean video game Polareiod Odsy and that is it tank you.

From

Sam Radford

I have A ElF At my home? I am good. I will giv You some milk And cookies. I would like A doll and A rill sister.

from

LilyAnn Mayhew

Dear Santa,

I want a Pet lizard. And a hoverboard. A christmas tree. Is rudolf real?

Thank you

from

Titus Pugh

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the Bike last year I like it. I hope Im on the good List. this year I Hope I get a iPhone this year. I like ckoockel Do you? this year I whut a horse. Before I go Mrs Clus How Do you make Your CKooKies? By

Love

Romyn Wadsworth

Happy Chrimus Santa and Mrs Clus. P.S. I love U

DeaR Santa,

thank You For the BaRBYe CaMPeR.

P.S. how DiD you get Famos? Do RiaNDeeR StillBully RuDulf? CaN I PleaS haVe a BuBelguM MasheeN aND Poret BraCLet. MY MOM SaiD I was gooD.

Love

Margaret Bennett

Dear Santa,

Tank you Santa for the tablet I got last Year. I had both good and bad moment I'm still a good kid. So I can hoPe fore some great gifts. this eyar, I would like to have my very own paint set so that I can be an artist When I grow uP. Before I go I have a question for you, Santa is rudolf a real reindeer? I hope you have a merry Christmas.

From

Jefferson Granados

der Santu.

i wonta saunt daln. a ndddraeresh noos and a nerbord and i sab i would. andd dic and wa and you meddic and and ilicit and i want ou and no isruto and ret ioosowash to no hus is haw tol ar the elf sando ar the rander so stiti beeing dulede who unoe a gote christmas

i ue

Sage Stallworth

Dear Sata,

I wot a haos that has a Dog Eth for my Dogs Thank You Sata Dear Sata I osol wot this toy I Dot Konw IF you know Sata Kown thees are mine bras thank you Dear Sata I nee a buch of clos Thank You Sata make chr You get me a buch of clos Dear Sata this gift is not for me thes giFt is for my Kusit hr nama is Maga the giFt is a Fon That has ninhunjrit inStata nind nin gig Thak You

Yoanni Adlelynn Arradondo

Dear Santa

thank fr a LOL dlo last ur yuti I yet. thiar fielt pac cic e ir and cice to go on the ir and bae rer dlo and is the rader hi yus or no and f a hap Crimis and I yut MI mom and dad smpist cadl and shaf r sis and durur prisis cat a ic reashng slim.

Aleah Luttrell

P>S> I HopCrismis is hapet I youtube ed the crimic

Dear Santa

very own paint ses o that I can be an artist whenI grow UP. Bcfore I go, I have a questionfor youSanta is rudotf at fareal

Thank you

Jenesis Olvera Ponce

dear Sanna

ThanhPig at pOLiCE

Mario Pineda JR

Dear Santa

Thank you for the Collins Key ultimate fake food challenge I got last year. I had good and overwhelming moments but I hope I'm on the good list. I am hoping for good gifts this year. I hope you don't give me pumps of coal. This year I would like to have my very own let's play school set so that I can play school during summer break. Before I go I have a question and wish to tell you. How is Donald Trump, my elf? I wish you a merry Christmas. Oh by golly have a holly jolly Christmas this year!

With love and gratitude,

Dorothy Lyttle

P.S. I love U