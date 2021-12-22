Letters to Santa: Third grade

Southside Elementary

Beth Brown's Third-grade Class

Dear Santa is Rudolph in the front can I hav a headphone.

From,

Abraham

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas how is mrs. claus how is your reindeer and how are your elves doing i want a nintendo switch i phone a basketball head phones clothes and a coat necklace a pencil pouch a computer a car a dirt bike motorcycle and motorcycle gear and a motorcycle coat and a helmet.

From: Jordan

Dear santa,

Hi, how are you? I really want to see you.How are the reindeers doing?How is Miss Claus doing? I know that all of us on earth have been bad.But we tried our hardest to be really good this year.This year i want for christmas is a spy ninja merch and all of the toys of spy ninjas i also want is a spy ninja drone.And i want a lego set,and a ps5 to share with my brother.Also i want to meet the spy ninjas,and a glow in the dark bike,and a speaker,a iphone 13 pro max,i also want new soccer cleats,a new soccer ball,nintendo switch,a apple watch,and a apple computer.And a massage chair,and big magnetsand strong magnets and a milleon dollors, Also a dirt bike that says spy ninjas and a mini motersycle,and a big swimming pool.

From,milena

Dear SANTA

Hi how are you dooen?

I Want a fon a lego set bot and a 4weelr for me Anb a cote a cristl reela

Stres bol a wubl bubl a

Speecr a apl woch a twrch a

intintoe a noo teevee a

computer a msogchare big

shtron manit 500 bolts a

minee modrsicl a noo

mountain bic

frum tanner

Dear santa

thank you for the presents that was kind of you and for christmas

Presents there are a lot of presents i want a big purple unicorn And a purple basket ball. The purple basket ball has air.

Esther

DearSanta,

How are the reindeer.I deserve gifs because I have been trying my best to be good .This year I wish I could get a art set i really want to be a art teacher ,can have nail polish ,fluffy socks,a new house wher we can have pets ,can i have two yorkies one boy one girl,rainbow high dolls ,a santa toy,a spriys toy ,shoes ,close ,slippers, jewelry,stikkers , acanvis ,goldfish the food,apple watch , ipad mini, iphone 13 pro max,talis ,bags,diry,pencil pouch,conditioner,fidgets,pins ,stuffed animals,meet billy ilish,ipad pin.

From,

Yurany

Dear Santa

I hope this letter finds you. I hope I do not get cole. Are you good. My christmas lest all I want for christmas is my family and friends, and makeup, shoes, slippers, art set, y one cat, apple watch, a baby sis, omg doll, ers price, fidgets, gel pin, I hope I see you. Thank you, From Marley Brown

Dear santa ,

I am a good boy. Toys and plushies and sml puppets , and puppets food toys tv plushies . loca books

Cameron

Dear santa,

Thank you for last year and this year. 1. Toca boca sticker Book 2. Hobby lobby mini 3. Lol big sister doll 4. Little pet shop toy 5. A blanket 6. Pelow 7. white water bottle 8. A dresser 9. New shoes 10. Santa choice. The reason I wanted it was that I did 3 BIG loads of dishes .

Dear santa,

Hi there wut are you doing? I want a scooter and a hoverboard nintendo switch pepsi and a hoodie phone shoes and vr

set slippers.thank you santa.

From nathan

Dear Santa,

How's Mrs.claus I hope she's ok.Ok this Christmas I think I deserve a few things like.

1.Gold Air jordans

2.A PS5

3.Cyan slime

4.Tickets to Spider man No way home

5.New dog sweaters

6.maybe a hug

7.A Spider man shirt

8.Spider man No way home costume

9. Your choice

10.your choice

That's all I think I deserve andI hope the elfs can do it.

From Nate

Dear Santa,

How's the reindeer i´ve been realyyyyyyyy good this year and i want a Apple pen,Robo dog,socks,manikin head with wig,makeup,pennywise

doll,pens,rings,jewelry,stickers,laptop,apple watch,talkies,second ear piercing,fidgets, meet

LDSHADOWLADY,pillows

From Presley

Dear santa,

ok how is everyone are the reindeer ok are the snowman ok the grinch is miding is the dog i heard it loves christmas i love christmas. Can i please have a baby alive and a slime and a chocolate bar and unicorn slippers a robe please and thank you.

Love raelynne

Dear Santa ,

Merry christmas

For christmas I want calico critters , dora's loft dollhouse , hoverboard , new hard suitcase , telescope , art kit , foot piano , bike helmet , electric scooter ,and an easy bake oven

From Holland

Dear Santa,

Haw are your reindeer dowing for christmas I want a nintendo switch lite and pokemon sord and shield monopoly for the switch an i want a pokemon selebrashon pack an i want bladblades

from francisco

Dear Santa,

How have you been in the north pole? I have deserv it because I have been a good

boy this year so these are a few things that I want for christmas.Cars with eyes,Pokemon cards,and a dollhouse for my sister.

From,

Aiden

Dear Santa Clause,

I think I have been a good girl, but you will have to ask my mom. I know your real name is scott calven, I have proof.

But we won't get into that. I really want a nintendo switch so i can play minecraft, i really want a hover i will be really careful this time, and some thing i REALLY want is a lizard i have i place i could ut it it would be perfect and i want to have a big and good drawing set im drawing so much this school year and making more ideas. But last but not least my mom is working her butt off and me and my sisters just have fun. I want my mom to get to take a break and I will do some stuff.

Love, Franny

Dear Santa

Thank you for last year. I want for Christmas a yoyo and a dream house and a new barbie and some new shoes and pencils and some book santa i like to read. I have been so good this year. How is misses clause I read book every day to be clever I been really good this year.

from milagro to santa and miss claus love mila.

Dear santa,

I am looking forward to seeing you .

I want coll and wing so I can fly like your raindew .

An elf on a shelf. I know I did ask you last yerry .

And you and your elves are bisy a lot so I wish you a merry christmas so I wish you and me well met on christmas .

Demi

Gail Clarenson's Third-grade Class

Dear Santa,buddy you elf helper has been really funny.and he has been a trouble maker but thats ok. i hope that buddy gives you my list of stuff i wanted you dont have to get me all of it just some.i really want to see you but i cant you are far away from where i live but i moved to arkansas and your elf got confusufed that where did i go he is ok. i got him a pet penguin so he wont be alone and he loves his penguin.today he was making a snow angel with glitter .have a merry christmas santa hope he tells you how ive been doing.

Dear Santa, I WANT FOR CHRST a lot of fijit ples and i want a tablet and hed fons ples and i want one mor thang a elf ples and a rill elf travol safely ples and give kids wat thay want thank you o and love from xitlali correa

Dear Santa, can I have a toy truck?

_16 popits

_a pack of fidgets

_intidoe

_ new jordans

_a kros necklaces

_a 3 60 xbox

_molken trole simi

_ molkin troll toy lambo

By remington

Dear Santa,IT IS REECE

-I WUNT A BIG IPAD

AND A PINE THAT KUMS

WITH IT

-

Dear Santa, i want every set of

Pokemon cards and a pop it

Frome:quinten

Dear Santa,

I want 18 lego sets like lego city.I want baseball cards,pokemon cards and pokemon legos.I want a 4-10 shotgun, a 22 and bullets.I want new boots.

From Paden Smith

Dear Santa,

I wish I got 10 things for christmas.One thing I want for christmas is a new phone another thing I want for christmas is a lot of nerf guns another thing is sum air nikys another is jordan's another is fidget pack and a xbox and a intendow and another is a 14 shotgun with a lot of amow and a new basketball and a new bike.from NATE TO SANTA.

Dear Santa,i want For Christmas is a phone for Christmas.and i want you to be there at

Christmas.and a doll for christmas.BuT if you don't come at my house i will be sad .and a 100

dollar.and a case for christmas.and i want my grandma to come house.and a tree But it decorate if Fake candy. And I want a yellow desk.I want a bar.and I want a case for my tadel

Dear santa,

I want for christmaS is a popit a big popit and a phone and backavin and heser and a bres if you git all uv that i wood be thankful

Dear Santa,

I would like to have beyblades,a good rubix cube,money and a beyblade stadium that is round. Do you make the toys orrrrr do you buy them?I bet you're going to say you make them but I know you buy them.

Dear Santa,

Heyle works so hard. and takes really good care of us. and she cooks dinner four us. and she works all day. she is all wayes on phone calls. I feal really bad four her .so what im asking Four is four heyle not to work so hard.

Xoxo.Maddie

1 Der santu i want a hunting sett. and i want a neo

2 orange phone case. And a sterecheman wat can

3 stretch rille for. And i want a neo desc wat has

4 jors wat you can open and i want wireless

5earbuds and a bac bord for mi dier antlers.

Dear santa, I want a new camera and I want my dad to come back. And I want a 100 dollar gift card of playstation I also want new headphones.

Dear Santa,

I want a popit and some airheads and for you to bring me breakfast to our house so we won't wake our parents up. I also want a 12 sided fidget cube. I want a pack of pokemon cards to put in my pokemon binder so I can play the pokemon game with more cards. I want the newest candy land board game so I can play it with my family. I also want a yo-yo because I want to play with it. I would like a slinky and I would like it to be a fun slinky please. I want a necklace with a pearl on it and a bracelet to match it.

Love Haven Bergthold,

Dear. santa hear is my christmas list.

1. Toy lambo

2. Yeezeyz

3. Kakshi coutume

4. Star wars legos

5. An otter toy

6. Lego adventclaender

Dear Santa,

I wot 39 Mineraft legos packs

and i wot among us popit

and i wot a 30 pokemons cards and a pokemons doll

and playdough of minions

frome Geovanny

Dear Santa, for christmas I want a basketball

goal, a toy lambo, a new tablet, a zebra yeezy

in box, 5 jumbo popits, and a naruto action

figure, 10 marble meshes, a ps5, 3 pokemon

elite trainer box, a nedough, and a non

responsive yoyo, and some jewlry.

Dear Santa,

I would like to tell you my Christmas list,

1.`

Dear Santa, all i want for christmas is evry

singal set of pokemon card

Frome :Brantley

Dear santa, for christmas I would like a B letter

popit .And a spinning wheel for my hamster

peanut .And I would also like five stress balls

please.And I would like

Dear Santa, I really want a barbie doll

because i have a barbie doll house and i want mini stuff for my doll and a mini washing mushing that works for my doll. I love you

santa.

Alyson Coffman's Third-grade Class

Dear Santa,my name is Ashlee what I want for christmas is a pocket nife.

I already have two pocket nifes but I want a collection of them it would mean a lot

To me.I have been helping my mom and dad with the hous my mom and my dad both

Have saying I have helpt a lot they do symptoms they say it means a lot to them.So thats why I diserv a pocket nife.from Ashlee(:

Dear Santa I have been really good this year and hear is what I want for christmas is a xbox1 a pig some blakes some stuffed animals makeup an iphone some air pods my own room and that is all LOVE AUTUMN.S

Dear Santa I Want for christmas is a toy and Santa then I want for christmas is a cat and a dog to and i want for Christmas is plusie called unspeakable.

Love christopher

from christopher

To santa

Dear,Santa it has been a good year I hope it will be a good christmas break to celebrate

christmas.For christmas I would like oil pastels,sketch paper,stabler mechanical pencil duct tape stabler pencil sharpener.From Elias

Dear Santa, for Christmas I want a phone and also a bluetooth speaker and also an ipad and also some headphones and also I want a bike and some pants and some shirts. And also I want a drone and a remote control car and also I want some fidget toys. This year I have been good because I helped my mom clean and also I helped my dad.love axel.

Dear Santa,

Do you have anything?If so , may I have crash-bandicoot.books.and a drone.

How have you been?If you have been great then good!I've been great!I'm going to read treasure hunting!I bet it's cold at the north pole.your best!

your pal: Ethan.

to: santa

Dear santa,I want a strawberry colored boot nife and some coloring books for chrismas.how are you doing I am making shor that I am good because I help my mom make her bed and helping her clean the house and I was helping her do the tree my to brouthers were helping to with the tree I helped all cinds of things to help around the house.love isabella.

Dear Santa,all I want is a sonic and shadow toy. And a chase from the paw patrol the movie.

And a game of chest I was good in school sometimes and those things are my favrat from joshua

Dear santa i have been acting good and i just want to have a iphone 12 for christmas. And i

want gaming stuff for christmas. And i want a bunch of gaming stuff.So i think i should get alot of presents so can give me alot of presents this year.So if you can do that this year i will treat you good for the rest of my life.And i have been feeling good about this so can i get presents.For the rest of my life.

Love Karter

Dear Santa, for Christmas.i would like flats size 4. And clothes size 8.and fidgets.and a bracelet maker. I want this stuff because i have been good this year.

Sincerely Kylee woosly

Dear santa,

I would like slime. I have been helping my mom around the house and I have made dinner for her too. For my little brother I want him to have a Batman so much because he loves Batman so much!

Lovsanta fram lizzy

Dear Santa I want a horse. And a big stuffed animal. and now boots and most of all. joy for mom on christmas day. I have ben so good this year I promise. I always believed in you.

From mattie goodmen.

Dear santa i have been good this year

I want a hoverboard slim popits nail polish parfum loshun slim

A ver gama playstation 4 slim kit and phone laptop white nike maxes

Nevaeh taylor for santa

Dear santa I wunt 5 big popits and a raeil dog. Love noah.

Dear Santa I want cloth

And some boos and

Some cowboy cloth

And some butin up shirt

I need this becos I been good

Love owen

Dear santa. I was good today and i have treated others kindly and i have been doing very in

class. and i have helped people do some for there work and if they where stuck on something i will help dababy.

Love Ayzel

DEAR SANTA

This year im much older so i don,t have much too ask for christmas.But i wun,t bracelet kit and a art kit an thin a rose gold stapler and a par of vans thin a iphone 11 and a laptop . To:SANTA FROM:BELLA.

Dear Santa, my name is Kord and I want a lot of fishing lures for christmas. And I want a bolt action cricket 22 .and a new baitcaster .and a jig for making duck calls. and a squirrel call. I have been helping my dad feed cows and my mom cleaning the house. thank you from kord.

Dear santa.i wot a puppy and a buney bcuse my buney died and wot a poney and i ben so good santal will put the cookes on the chay and vay will mack the cookes good and as all the stuf vat i wot from natalie

Dear Santa, I want a fish in a fishbowl. A bubby.from sigmund.

DEAR SANTA

I have been good this year I know it is hard to deliver presents to the hole world in one night I know this might to make but I want a baseball glove I have been helping out around the house thank you for making presents for the world.

Frome Tucker

To santa

Kati Miller's Third-grade Class

Dear Santa,what i want for christmas is fidgets ,barbie house, and i want to get my friend a glob with a monkey on it , and i want a dantando switch, led lights for my room,i want to get my grandma dresses and a new phone, and and i want and for mrs.miller can you get her a new chrome book, and for my brothers a big bag of candy .

Love .vianney

Dear Santa, Hi I really want my own pc that I can play Roblox on. I also want a 100$ Robux gift card. (I LOVE ROBLOX AND ROBUX AND VIDEO GAMES AND ELECTRONICS!) HE HE HA HA!! ;DI just want video games and money tbh.

I love CHRISTMAS.

Dear Santa,

I want a ps5,tv,but what i want the most is to spend time with my whole famly.

From Silas To Santa.

Dear Santa,I want for christmas is a huge LOL house and a reale tea cup puppy and LOLdolls and a huge candy can chocolate and a phone case and a miny brand clecshens and a house for me and a baby bunny and a husky dog and a huge bag of takes but last but not lest a picter of santa claus love sarani to;santa claus from;sarani.

Dear old man, For Christmas I want some Air Force 1´s or some paint and canvases because I love to do art and some more NF merch and maybe some kermit the frog hoodies then I want a new Xbox or a console.

F

R

O

M

Sadee Rayne Fletcher

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of fidgets for christmas and makeup laptop and a plane ticket to dreams house. And headphones.and a phone to call 911 and a fish tank for my fish pls. And toy for my dogs and a bone for my dogs and a olivia the pig books and i want a

kissy missy and huggy wuggy.

Dear Santa

What I want for christmas is a earphones a speaker and a new pair of shoe a set of fidgets a magnet ball fidget new controllers for my switch and minecraft game a new hoverboard a goutcart a new tv for my room a lot of tiny tools and a lot of wood a foor wheeler clothing sweatpants for winter.

Dear old man, for christmas I want a Fortnite lama hoodie,big giant bear,to see if santa is real (not one of the fake santa´s that i see atthe mall), black Air Jordans,5 feet of snow(9 feet actually), fortnite action figures, V bucks, Robux (3,000),squishies (13 squishies), a baby sister (because i don't have one),tickets to a NF concert,NF merch (hoodie and t-shirts,a computer,mini brands,curtain bangs, a frog hoodie, spicy shrimp ramen,sushi,macaroons,199 panther bucks,40 dollars,a pomeranian (white),not to have diarrhea,

Four wheeler. -maddy duerksen

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a dirt bike, new nike shoes, playstation charger and new nintendo switch games naruto hoodie.

Dear Santa,

1 swords

2 cars toy

3 tablet

4 ninjus star

5 ball

6 art

7 pop tobe

8 popit

That i want from jaedeth

Dear Santa, i want 200 or more dollars. but i want a gaming set up pls.and 1 million subs pls and a blue elf!!!

And a

new

x-box

pls!!!!!!

!!!!!!

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a finger monkey, kinetic sand, a big stuffed monkey, a big fidget box, a bag of candy, bracelets, some colorful lights, a drone with a camera, and a big bag of purple doritos. I want to get my friend an acrylic nail making kit and for my sister I want to get her a big stuffed animal cat. For my brother a camping kit and for my dad I want to get him a mug and I want to get my mom a pirs.

Love Haylin

Dear Santa, For christmas this year I really want A barbie doll, the Brooklyn doll she comes with a microphone and everything I also want a barbie that you can do her hair, I also want to get a bunny I'm not sure if you can get me one but I really want one and if you have time you can get me a kitty as well I also want to get a pack of 5 mini brands I also want a cute husky dog. And I deserve all this because I've been a good girl this year. Ps, Santa don't get stuck in the chimney this time because I want my presents early this year!!

From: Eunice\The girl that doesn't want you stuck in the chimney. December 6, 2021

Dear Santa, Thank you for all the present´s so now going to tell you what I want for Christmas.So first I want Airforces,then a fidget advent calender,pitching glove,airpod pro´s,water snake,sqhishmellow,jumbo pack of sour patch,jumbo dum dum,dna ball,magnetic ball reg size,new switch game,vans/converse,hoverboard,phone, 5 Bike chains,pop it bracelet.orbeez stress balls,every size of pop tubes in the rainbow colors,clothes,10 slimes,forwheeler.Thank you so much.

Dear Santa, I want a microscope, the ring of flash, A telescope,a thing of Harry potter ,sheos

Fr ome chris thoer

Dear Santa, I want a puppy and

1,00000000 robux and 1,0000$ and a iphone 13 and a kitten and a golf cart and a playhouse or mansion and 12 foot box full of fidgets and poppets i live on haden street by mcdonalds and a box full of slime.

Dear Santa,

1.phone

2.tape

3.box

4.laptop

5.nerf gun

6.a ticket for bransen.

7.Hank the cow dog b

Dear Santa,

I want headphones i want a jumbo squish mellow and fidgets and a new switch with

games new shoes and other stuff new hoverboard jumbo popits! And pop tobs clothes and tons of slime a new fish tank and a cool fish and a new swing set and tranplalean.

Macey Miller's Third-grade Class

Dear santa,

Hi santa ti me brooklyn how are you good are not and all i want for christmas is new bike for christmas new slim and a bake set . i can/t wate for christmas moring.

From

Brooklyn

Dear Santa, how are you doing?good or not so good can i get a cotton candy machine please and closoe and shoes cichin for kids thank you santa

FROM JOSYAH

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well.I want a loma stuffed Animal. A squishy macer.a LoL surprise.

Caler pinsols ples Thank U for the gift .

From,

Aide

Dear santa

I hope you are doing well for christmas i want a dog and fidgets and a rc car .

4.dirt bike a claw mashen and a new back pack and a computer.thanck you hope you like the cookies.

From,

Carlos

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your elves? All I want for Christmas are a few things. I would like for Christmas Lots of Minecraft Legos and new games for my Nintendo Switch for my mom and dad to enjoy,and also toys for my brothers.And some pop-its.

From,

Bradley

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I want an electric scooter and some toys and a phone or. A computer and a car and a big house and a nerf gun and a real. Gun maybe not that dangerous thank you for the gifts.

From,

Allison

Dear Santa,

How have you been this year.I've been really good this year.I would like a elf stuffy,or a santa stuffy,or a barbie car,i have one question for you how are the reindeer thank you

From,

Emma

Dear sant hwo ro you bown at the nothpo i wnt a ipab

And luve .

From,

Camila

Dear santa,

thank you for telling my elf to come early last year she was late she came december 12th! So

heres what i want for christmas, NUMBER ONE i want a lot of MINI BRANDS, NUMBER TWO i want the cute little BUNNY NIGHT LIGHT even tho i dont really need it i think its cute and it can change to all the colors and its a bunny so yeah NUMBER THREE a hole bunch of MERMAID NECKLACES one blue star fish one one blue turtle one and all the ones on my amazon wish list and then every thing else on my amazon wish list my family is getting me so yeah by santa!

From

Acelynn

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing well at the North pole.I would like a star wars lego set & a nerf gun for

christmas.Thank you!!!

From Cooper

Hi santa, I want a better phone, mine ran out of space. And i want a oculis quest that comes with Garry's mod, it's a game. And I want a dirt bike, I don't know why? I want a nintendo switch lite that comes with pokemon shining pearl, speaking of pokemon I want a lot of pokemon cards, and maybe you can give me one of those huge pokemon cards. And I just want nerf gun ammo. I also want a Windows computer. Last but definitely not least 1,000 dollars!!

From Tryston

Dear Santa,

I hope this letter finds you and I hope you are doing well and I hope your reindeer are ok.

I would like you to give me everything on my lists. I have a lot of things I would like but I will give you three things. I would like a dron slash car, a nerf gun and a mandalorian lego set.

From: Kolt

Dear santa,

Thank you for coming to my house and all i want for christmas is a u.s.a wind breaker

And new pair of shoes and i hope my pool bes ready for christmas and i hope you enjoyed your day and please bring my gifs i hope you enjoyed your christmas.

From isaiah.

Dear Santa, hi santa i want a phone

So bad because i never have a phone. I want noe thank you santa . and i want happy

christmas. Thank you for the presents so much santa.

From, brenda

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well and i want a iphone 10, a cool iphone 10 case, a iphone charger, new nike shoes, new xbox controller, new cologne set, new clothes, new backpack for school, new water bottle for football and school, a fidget set, new hoodies, new pc, new keyboard and mouse, new nerf gun, new headset and new pokemon cards, thank you santa, have a great christmas!

Maeson

Dear Santa,

I hope you don't eat too many cookies this christmas.

1.I want wings of fire books graphic novels 1-4

2.pokemon cards

3.nintindo cards

All for mom's house.

From,Anderson

Dear santa

My eff came yesterday

And they where on the roof

For christmas a phone

And for my sister lol doll

For me i want legos

One more thing a pop its

Thank you.

From zoey .

Dear santa,

I hope i am on the good list and peppermint you elfs reindeer has been good but his but he is has to look if i am good i don't want much for christmas i just want like 8 presents last christmas i only got 3 presents which were 2 big jackets and butterflies for my room my cousin got more than 10. I am thankful for what I have because 3 is better than nothing. I hope I get at least 8 presents but if it's 3 again I will still be thankful and I don't know what i want for christmas get me anything i will be thankful thank you santa.

From Ashley

Dear santa,

How are you doing i hope that you are doing good. For Christmas I would like a my little dumpling and some headphones please and fidgets and a small stuffed animal,and toy baby stuff. Thank you merry christmas and a happy new year santa.

Thank you

From, charlie

Dear santa,

I hope you are doing good and i want to tell you what i want for christmas

1. I want a puppy

2. want new stuffed animals

3. New clothing

4. A ipad

5. Fidgets

6. Head phones

7. A painting set

And my last one i really really want is to .. see you!

Thankyou!

From : Emery

Dear santa,

Hello santa For xmas i want wings of fire 1 thru 14 and mini brands season 1 thru 3 and lots of plants and SLIME!

- Owen walthall

Laura Perkins' Third-grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want a lol barbie and a bardie dream house, i would love to have a laptop to play games on. Do you have magic santa? What is your favorite thing?

Merry Christmas,

Aaliyah r.

Dear santa,

● I want a pokit nif .

● santa I want to see rudolph

If I imon the nis list

From Addie

Dear Santa,

I've been a good kid this year. I would like to have a diamond dig-it toy, and a gold dig-it toy, I would also like for me and my family to have a good Christmas together. I also wish that everyone in Mrs. Thomson and Mrs. Perkins' class will have a great Christmas break!

From,

Addison

Dear,santa

I have been a good kid, I really want to have a dog, some legos, a santa hat, I also want to live forever, and I also want a good job to help people.

Love Alyssa

Dear santa,

I have been very good this year and this is my list of the stuff I want for christmas. I would really love it if you could get me an apple watch A hoverboard,a pack of colored pencils with a sketchBook apple laptop, an iphone 13 pro max, puppy and I want a drift rc car Nintendo. From

Alonso

Dear santa

I want to get a plushie for christmas. I have been a nice kid this year. Please get me these things .

From

Dahlia ps:I love you.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year and this is my list the stuff I want for Christmas. I would really love if you could get me a HP laptop, A hoverboard, iphone 12, a pack of colored pencils with a notebook, and the last thing i want for Christmas is an Apple watch please.

Could you tell Mrs. Clause I said hi too.

By: Dayson O.

Dear santa,

● I would like a hoverboard

● I would also like some air pods

● I would like a go pro

● I would also like madden NFL 22

I have been a good kid.

If you could give me the presents, thank you.

From Eli,

Dear Santa

I have been a good girl and this year. I want anything. But what i will really like is more toys like miny foods it´s a brand. And what i really want is anything . like more dolls. And a house for the to.that is all i want for christmas i know i don't need them but its christmas but what i really want is my hole family to be happy again cuz ever since my mom she got this new job i think she is going to be gone on christmas eve and christmas so santa i will really like you to help with this this year.

(Frome )

Evelyn.

Dear santa,

I have been a very good girl this year .I would like to have a cat and I also want a phone and I also want legos and I would like have a clothes and .I also want a scooter.would have a gift card and I would like to have a pack of fidgets.

From genesis

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie and a new pair of shoes. I want a new pair of jeans. Why does Rudolph have a red nose? Why do the other reindeers not have rad nose? What is your favorite food?

Merry Christmas!

Gimena P.

Dear santa,

I have been a good girl this year.I know you and the elves are very busy this year but I really want a real horse this year.I know he won't fit in the bag.But he could help fly your slay.I would also like some new english riding boots.I also want some new barbie stuff and painting stuff too.And maybe some new american doll stuff.I would also like for everyone to be healthy and nice and happy.If i could get all of those that would be great.Merry christmas to you and all.

frome,Hanna

Dear:santa,

I have been rilly good this year. I would like to have a millennium falcon lego,a lego medieval castle,a lego ecto.1 ,a BB gun pistol I promise I wouldn't do enieything bad.

From:Jackson Judd L.

Dear Santa

I have been good this year I hope that I can get these toys for christmas I would want a whole day off of school and pant plenty of pant and some starbooks for my teachers and a notebook please and thank you

From Brenda L

Dear Santa,

I have been good jest wunt to things 1 uv the things is a tablit and toy for my dog.

From

Aubrey

Dear santa,

I have been a good boy. I been wanting a puppy.And I want a toy to.and a wander full christmas.Pleas get my teachers choklit .And the school to.

Frome

Colby

Dear santa

I hope im not on the naughty list and I want a art set with water colors and crayons.And for my baby bother can you get him a pacifier. And santa pleas get me basket ball shoes and cloths and also knee pads. And pleas give 20 dollar for christmas and candy and it could be any kind of candy.And a plushie and a blanket.And give me a magic elf for christmas. And if im on the naughty list then im so sorry that i've been bad . if im the good list then i happy for everything that you give me but i want my presents on christmas. I also want a new phone and airpods. Thats all santa and if I see you on christmas can I pet your reindeer?

From.

Zoey .J

Dear santa,

I wont to tell you wat I wont for christmas .I wont bluetooth for christmas and I also wont my 2 teachers mrs. Tompson and mrs. perkins .For mrs perkins I wont to give her a math sheet and for mrs Tompson I wont to give her a christmas chapter book. So that they can do thos things on christmas brake.

Wylie

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a toy dog and cat. I would also like a new play tent for me and my sister to play in with all of our toys. I know you are very busy, but could you and the elves please do this? Thank you.

From Sapphire

Dear santa,

I would like a toy gun big. Could i have some new clothes? I need a new water bottle because mine keep spilling. I want a new dog that is a husky. I willm leave carrots for rudolf and your reindeers. Who is your mom and dad?

Merry Christmas!

Obediah R.

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I would like to have an Instax Camera. I would also like to have a Nintendo Switch. I would also like to have a Phone. I would also like to have a Quad bike. Finally I would like to have a Mini Golden Doodle Puppy.

From,

Lucas

Deur Santa,

I would love to have an rc car.

I would like to have lots fo cookies I like Chocolate chip. I have always wanted an iphone to call my Dad. why do you eat cookies?

Merry Christma

Kevin R.

dear santa,

I would like a pair of jordan shoes size 3.could i please get some toy cars. I would love to have some new clothes. I want another jacket. Where do you come from.

Merry Christmas!

January p.

Layla Slinkard's Third-grade class

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon cards and a bike and a naruto sweater that is whan't but there is one more thing i want it is a dlc for christmas and a trade link so I can a pokemon on the game have a great christmas Santa

Love Nolan

Dear Santa, can i have some things for christmas i want a new game a toy or two a new video game and that's all i want for christmas here are some things about me i like games toy video games i play with my parents sometimes i like to go on trips to see my grandparents and much more but i have to go thank you bye.

From Everett Davis

Dear Santa,I would like a iphone12 and a ps5 plese santa you are the Best i have ben rele god at school i would olso like a nothere ipone12

Dear Santa,My name is Kane and my favorite colour is green.Also i have one dog. And for Christmas I want Pokemon Cards because Pokemon is my favorite show. And the pokemons are so cute.

Dear Santa,

First,I would like a doggy bone 2 of them for my dogs. Their names are lucy,milo,thay have been nice this year and I want to see you at night on my mom's phone like a Pikcher.

Next, I would like to help you if I lived in the north pole. It would be really nice.

Then, Sens my mom is not having presents can you give her airpods and a new case that would be helpful.

And Then,I want a tamagotchi,minne brands,phone,and candy in my stockings.

Finally,I want a big pink bean bag. I have been nice this year thank you!!!!!! I will miss you

See you on the 25 bye!!!!!!!

From: Aubrey

To:Santa

Dear Santa

First you need to know that I want 20 phones and I want you to get my little sister a gaby dollhouse and I also want a board game with dice and my little brother wants a big mocontrol car and my big brother wants a 70 inch tv.

love Ian

Dae Santa,

Dear Santa,I want an ipad.

can i want a sno flac that stays frozen for efr. I wish i caede see a elf.

can i ples haf a skateboard. I wunt a fait and munke.

can i haf a sun flawer that livs for efr.

Dear Santa, From Mila Verrette: May I please have some gloves, a

Black sweater and, pink hoody.

Dear Santa, My name is Jedidiah. I live in Siloam springs.I have two brothers and one sister.I have 7 dogs and here are their names Penny, Daisy,Bear,Brownie and bovine.we have 14 chickens. We have 12 fish. We catch the fish from the city lake.

Frome jed

Dear Santa,my name is Brisa. I love Christmas. We get presents but I don't think it is always like that. We also get to spend time with our families.I think you are really special santa the things I really want for Christmas are.Pianos,roller skates kenitic sand ,and objects to create stuff like markers cardboard string ,and all that stuff.Now I want to share some stuff about me,first I wanna talk about my culture spanish I'm from guatemala ,but i was born in arkansal,

I like speaking spanish ,and sometimes i like to learn other languages.Now second my favorite things my favorite colors are purple, blue green red orange pink white black,and yellow mostly all the colors in the rainbow.My favorite food are burgers eggs ramen spaghetti ,and some spanish food that can be hard to read like caldo its kinda soup my mom,and alot of people make.My most ever favorite things that are like my blessing I really love of course my family,and dog ,but what i like is art soccer,and writing!The games I like are Roblox. I used to like fortnite,and sometimes I play toca life,and gacha life. Also, I like cool math games.The apps I like are tiktok,youtube ,flipgrid ,and Like.I am in third 3rd grade southside,and I really am happy to share with you Santa.

Dear Santa,

I was good in school so far and my name is mason and my favorite color is blue and my favorite show is Dragon ball super or Dragon ball z. My favorite movie nightmare before christmas

And i want for christmas is a Bryson hoodie.

Dear Santa

Dear Santa, my name is Tyler and I love gifts from you.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a pet reindeer that can fly and is super fluffy and cute. Also, I want a machine toy that looks just like it. Also, I want an elf on the shelf.

And i want a iphone 11 pro

Dear Santa, i have a christmas tree and i have a gift at home so many lot of them and i was so nice

Dear Santa,btw this is Harper Ghormley what i want for christmas is a gift card and i also want a squish mellow lots lots lots lots of them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Most apparently there is only one more thing you have to listen closely. This is the one I want the most for my family to be happy. I also want a hoverboard and stuff to do when i am bored but not art supplies because i have lots of that

Dear Santa,

My name is Annabelle and here's what I want for Christmas. I want a pez,gum,a pop it purse,sketch pad,a play mailbox,and orbeez and that's what I want for Christmas.I love Christmas.

By Annabelle Graves.

Dear Santa,

Do you give toys to kids if they are good but if they are bad?

I want for christmas is christmas clothes,makeup,pets,christmas shose,barbie dream house,barbie drawing with a paper,making slime,

Mark Stewart's Third-grade class

Dear Santa,

I am pretty sure that I am on the nice list. If I am not that's ok too anyways I have a special request for what I want for christmas. I would like a como four wheeler with the brand a polaris.

And if your elves aren't tired then may I get a stuffed animal kangaroo with a little pouch and can you put a little baby stuffed animal in then that would be great. I have one last request for what else I want may I please get maybe just a few fidgets in my stocking I am very excited for christmas and if you would do me a favor can you tell our elf zippy and can you say you are a amazing elf your sweet and kind and your a really nice elf and I can't wait for you to arrive at my house. And one more thing, can you tell him that I hope he has an AMAZING christmas and I hope you had a great Christmas too. I can't wait for you to come and I can see what I got. I hope you have a nice Christmas. ThankYou!!!

Side Note we will put out reindeer food Thanks Santa!!! Love Lulla,

Thanks Santa, have a wonderful christmas!!!

Merry Christmas!!

Dear Santa,

For christmas i want a go-cart,football helmet,cleats and a mini football field stuff we got for decoration lights christmas tree later a santa ballon and lighting trees.

For christmas vacation the family wants to go to chicago and explore its gonna be really fun there will be tall buildings and apartments i cant wait!!!!!

we are gonna have the best christmas the ever thank you santa The end from Miguel Rebolledo

Dear Santa,

My name is Naomi. I have 4 dogs. I would like to have girl skates, shopping cards, nail sets, and a girl bike.I'm so so excited for Christmas.I have 2 sisters. I love makeing pictures for people. Also, I want my Christmas to be happy and fun.

Merry Christmas, Love Naomi!

Dear Santa,

,I really Want a tablet and a new phone like a iphone 12 but it's fine if you can't get me it because I have a phone but I would really want a ipad that has a week of battery and it tells me books and that's it and I really I mean really want to see you in person it would be the best cristmas ever.

And hopefully i'm on your good list and I really want a pet dog that is golden and if you get me that I will happy cry and name it hank and I would want a remote control jeep car and that would also be awesome and I would let my dog play with them and never let my dog down in a million years.

Oh and santa I would want to snow this christmas and deep snow man that would be cool for me and my dog we would be making a igloo for my dog and make a snowman oh and please get my brother a hoverboard and my sister a life size unicorn and she would ride it and of course love it.

And I would like six small camra's and I would like to pet your deers awesome .

Thanks for working hard love Stella

Dear Santa,

My name is Monica, I have 1 cat and one Snake one of my Dogs died but now I only have 4 dogs.One of the dogs had puppys we gave almost all of them away. We only have one puppy and she is big now. But I really want an elf on the shelf. Maybe 5 I do have one at home but I want 5 also thanks,

Also,Guitar, my baby sister, to live and not die, a big house with 10 floors,that my mom gets . kids again the kids don't die I want a real baby sister and baby brother I want a big backyard so

We can have a big pool slide and a swing and that my mom and dad get togerther again and my

Grandma lives in a big house with a pool and swing slide and not too much money for the

house and mommy lets us have good days. thank u the best teacher and Santa is the best but always. I want a bike, rainbow car when im oldder or purple car I want a lots of money so I can help people and my Mom,Grandma, and Dad my baby sister thanksi;"

for leasing to me santa we love you.

Love Monica mcknight.

Dear Santa, This year I hope you go to my house and.

bring me presents and i want chocolates and toys.

And my name is Yoselyn -xic-mejia and I hope you bring me .

Another tree for next year so I can celebrate christmas.

One more time and I hope you bring food for my family.

And I hope you come next year for more and more.

Presents for all my family and my aunts and uncles.

and I live on Taliqua Street in a white house and two cars or .

More and a red church next to me ihope you bring presents.

From Yoselyn -Xic -Mejia.

Happy Christmas Year Day.

Dear Santa,

My nem is kiara in like a lot a y like school in y like mrs.slinkard bcas she his the bist tishrn In y wot a in Dear Santa in y love you have a got grismis in y can tofu ef you y can git a toen In y like rism in y like in y can sho you a pishr in my nim my ista kiara rivera charlote 2022 .

Dear Santa,

My name is Remi and I want a gift Card and sum Shows and Lowshin and a Book and I want it to snow and a bow and a shirt for my dog and i want a shirt to Stuff cow and sum Makeup and Chapstick and stuff granch and i thank his Name is max and sum Christmas shirt and a hot coco mug and. Ball well and Some snacks Because I Baerly even have Some snacks at my home and i rilly need a brush and thank you love Remi.

Dear Santa,

I want a ramokintrl (remote control) that can go thero water, mud, and on rocks. I also want a nerf gun. and a Hoverboard so I can go faster. a neath gun. ball a poppet. and micromusheens.

I want my crsmis to be happy and cheerful.

From:tanner

Dear Santa,

My name is Junior and my mom is pregnant and she doesn't have any baby clothes.I wish for baby girl clothes. I wish to see my uncle.

I wish to go to a good college and play football then go pro.

Love Junior

Dear Santa,my name is malea i want a skates, and a dog, cry baby, a alive baby,books, lego,kuler ,books.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenny, and I have 2 cats and 1 dog.

i will be good for christmas and i will sleep good i will open the present and i will being use the item then even more present for my family when i'm in my room i play games not being mad and not being mad at my parents, and My parents will be happy when I'm not mad. I will go to school everyday and i want a phone for christmas.

Merry christmas

kenny

Dear Santa,all tell you exactly what I want for christmas.Number one a daffy duck stuffy you know from loony toons. And I also want a lego dinosar

And two more things.A stocking for my stuffed.And a stuffy wolf And a wolf costume. And I have a question: are elves short or tall.

Love EMMA ANCHONDO

Dear Santa,

I want 5 toys, a soft toy and a toy horse and a polly pocket . . Beanie babies Cat and Dog. A stuffed animal wolf.

Love Brooklyn.

Marry christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Danna

This year i want a tablit and close oso shoes and .

A hoverboard i now that i did not git so much thangs like last .

Year but thank you so so so much for the gift.

love Danna i love you so much santa.

Mandy Thompson's Third-grade Class

Dear Santa

I what a baby alive and present pet and a my life doll. I also want an American Girl doll take care of baby doll set. I want a reborn baby and a tablet because I need a new one.

Abbi M.

Dear Santa,

All I want is money because I'm selling my old toys.that are for other kids. But I do want other things like a new gaming chair. and other gaming stuff. And my family. i am i good girl to my mom and dad and sister is so funny she makes me so tickled

From:

Allison.R

Dear Santa,

Want I Want For Christmas Is Marvel Avengers.:Hawkeye Dinosaurs:Spinosaurus A HoverBoared and a Chromebook.

From

Cole C.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I have a list of stuff I want.

● Heelys there fun

● Puppy they're cute and fun to play with

● Re do my room

● To make my family happy like every year it is nice

● Pinno to learn how to play with

● 300$ to use

● To make my teachers happy it is nice

● More food to cook with I love to cook desserts

● For it to snow a lot and a lot a lot a lot

By Emery M.

Dear Santa,

I want a history book. My good teacher has been teaching me history.can i have some socks too. And some chocolate for Mrs . Thompson and I really really really want a phone 12.and some clothes. Pop it and i have been a good girl and i want sharpies

From Avery

Dear santa,

I wut a xbox1 with miukalt and a gaming chair and a roku tv and dont worry about the xbox360 and what I Wut iS my DAd. Also i wunt my gine pig back and i wil be extra good.

From,

Gabe

Dear Santa,

I want a nice purple book and some makers or some color pencils maybe some glue sticks a sharpener for my pencils playdough a small book with flowers crayons, the one only Ivan and the one only the bob of a book, a squishy ball, a pencil pouch and a sharpei some mochies . some crystal a bouse ball.

Bella D.

Dear Santa

I would like to have control over the world.And a 200,000,000 payment.I was wondering do you pay the elfs if not make them keep the money they magically make.Fine I,ll get real I deserve the world because I did the dishes 1 time and I will say that santa your to old to figure how to work a sink.I would also like the entire book series of The diary of the wimpy kid because I like reading and plus more $$$$$$$$

Fine I will actually get real. I would like a job.

From Greyson L

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox and 100k, robux and a nintendo switch with fortnite. And a statue of Deku.

From carlos

Querido Santa,

Quiero una xbox y 100k, robux y una nintendo switch con fortnite. Y una estatua de Deku.

De carlos

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. Please let the elves stay longer. Please when they report back to you tonight to tell them to hide somewhere crazy.We decorated for christmas. and we put the tree up. and the ornaments on the tree. and we are looking for hooks to put up the stockings. I have a question for you: why do you go down the chimney when you can just open the front door.

By , Harper T.

Dear Santa,

I want a knife, and maden 22, Robux and vbucks, and an ipad even though they have 0 at the store so could you try to get me one.

From Jack

Dear Santa,

I´ve been good from the beginning of the year to the end. I want games, pokemon books, game cards, candy, a phone, toys, and finally pokemon cards. I know it's a lot but you don't have to give me everything. It's just that I really really really want the phone.

From James

Dear Santa,

I want a friendly fox that I will take care of myself and l e d lights.I want to know how old you are.how many people know you? I want a minecraft diamond axe for this amazing christmas. I am a good boy and im 9 years old.

Jesus

Dear Santa,

What i would want for Christmas is a Ghost Face blanket and also a hoverboard.Santa I would also like to have a Ipad and if I can not get an Ipad I would like a Iphone 10.I don't want you or my mom to spend a lot of money but just two more things and those two things are air Jordans 1s in red and air Jordans 1s in blue thats all so Merry Christmas.

By: Josiah N.

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing well.I want a basketball.for one of my things and I would want a nerf gun.And I Would want a good christmas with my family. And a couple books. And a bean bag.and some apple pies.Merry christmas to all.

love Jude

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a dog bed for my dog Scout because I have been a GOOD BOY!

From Justin S.

Dear Santa,

First, I would like a hoverboard for x-mas please. Next, I would like a galaxy among us pop-it and it has to have blue, please and thank you! I have been trying to be good and I am expecting all these things!! After that may I have an apple i-phone 12!? And for the i-phone can I please have a galaxy phone case please. Lastly, can I have bluetooth earpods and make sure they're BLUE!! Please and thank you so much!!! One more thing for my friend Anita Yang, she would like a pop tube please, and the very last thing I would like some sniper wolf MERCH!! and for the rest of the month I will try my best to be really good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Sinnsearilly

Lucia J. Manahl.

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and popits and a Elf and a LoL doll and a nintendo switch mario kart 8. And a light up scooter and a light up roller skates and a some fidgets .for christmas. Yes I am a good girl. I am 9 years old.

Mckenna R.

Dear santa,

I hope i get books and puppy

Gum and to gotosee the lites like to see lites and so duos my mom and sime why bc ibeen nice

Mylee

Dear santa,

I want a good year at school and have good grades also a new drone that has red and black.

From,

Parker J.

Dear santa,

I wood like a rabbit for christmas.I have ben vary good.

From,

Pippa

Dear Santa,

I wud like the 3-6 Harry Potter books. Even though I have read all of the Harry Potter books.

from Raine

Dear santa,

What I want for christmas is ,A different kind of ink for my stories. Also, to make my title for my stories.A fiddle witch is an instrument. A bow. 3 bladed pocket knife, And I want some film for my camera lot of it. You and my family to have a good christmas ,

From,

Scout C.