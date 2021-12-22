Panther football players garner awards

The Siloam Springs football team handed out its awards for the 2021 season on Dec. 12 at Siloam Springs High School.

The following awards were handed out:

• Class 6A All-State: Jace Sutulovich, Hunter Talley

• 6A-West All-Conference First Team: Christian Ledeker, J.P. Wills, Brendan Lashley

• 6A-West All-Conference Second Team: Tyler Johnson, Caden McHaney, Nick Flack, Jonathon Graves, Stone Stephens

• Ultimate Panther: Jace Sutulovich

• Offensive Players of the Year: Hunter Talley, Brendan Lashley

• Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Stephens

• Special Teams Player of the Year: Ronald Mancia

• Brandon Burlsworth Award: Martin Reyes

• Manager recognition: Mackenzie Pool, Jasmine Gray, Alyssa Wheeler, Lola Munoz, Maggie O'Brien

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior kicker Ronald Mancia was named the Special Teams Player of the Year for the 2021 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior quarterback Hunter Talley and senior tight end Brendan Lashley were named Offensive Players of the Year as voted on by their teammates.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior linebacker Stone Stephens was named the Panthers' Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs football managers (from left) Mackenzie Pool, Jasmine Gray, Alyssa Wheeler, Lola Munoz and Maggie O'Brien received recognition during the Panthers' football banquet on Sunday, Dec. 12.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs offensive lineman Martin Reyes was named the 2021 Brandon Burlsworth Award recipient at the football banquet on Dec. 12.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs football players (from left) Tyler Johnson, Caden McHaney, Nick Flack, Jonathon Graves and Stone Stephens earned 5A-West All-Conference second team honors for the 2021 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich (left) and quarterback Hunter Talley earned Class 6A All-State recognition for the 2021 season.

